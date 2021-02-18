Paramount+ Launches in March – This Deal Gets You a Full Year of the Streaming Service for $30

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Paramount+, the newly named version of CBS’s All Access streaming service is launching on March 4, and there’s a special limited time deal if you subscribe now.

New subscribers can save 50% on an annual plan, which normally costs $60 for a limited ad version, or $100 if you want to go ad-free. With this deal you can pay as little as $30 for 12 months of a premium streaming service, which is a pretty incredible value. The only subscription deal that comes close is the Disney+ bundle, which includes that service, EPSN+, and Hulu for $12.99 per month.

It may have a new name, but Paramount+ has all the same great content as before, including TV shows and movies from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and the Smithsonian channel. This includes classic shows like Spongebob Squarepants, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Laguna Beach, Frasier, The Neighborhood, Big Brother, Survivor, Hot In Cleveland, Perry Mason, CSIL Miami, Blue Bloods, Young Sheldon, The Young & The Restless, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection.

There are also “Paramount+ Originals”, like Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, Star Trek: Discovery, Tooning Out The News and The Stand that are exclusively available on the service. New exclusive shows and movies are sure to appear on the service over the next few months. Paramount+ also has exclusive online streaming rights to UEFA and NFL games, plus world-class sports commentary thanks to CBS Sports HQ.

Paramount

GET IT: Paramount+ Annual Subscription deal, from $30

Getting all of this content for $30 is an extremely good deal, but it’s only going to be around until 11:59 p.m March 3. CBSi says this discount will automatically be taken at checkout, but if it’s not, you can enter in the promo code PARAMOUNTPLUS manually.

You’ll technically be signing up for a CBS All Access account, but don’t worry, your subscription automatically change over to Paramount+ once the new service launches in a few weeks. Regardless of the plan you choose, this limited time deal is well worth its price. Consider this: You can get a full year of the limited-ad subscription for Paramount+ for around the same price as three months of a basic Netflix subscription (which doesn’t even let you stream in HD).

If you’ve been curious about Paramount+’s exclusive shows, or want an easy way to stream some of the greatest shows of all time, don’t miss out on this deal.

