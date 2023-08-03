Rihanna Is Fixated On Oversized Baggy Denim—So Are We

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna can’t help but captivate an audience. She is the ultimate influencer. She rocked her own makeup brand for years, slowly hypnotizing us with flawless skin and vibrant colors before dropping a line at Sephora. Then, she released her signature scent, which captivated late-night hosts before she, again, dropped it at Sephora. If not her music, at least we got that? But it’s her recent penchant for denim that is turning some heads.

"Rihanna can't get enough of her baggy Balenciaga scribble jeans," tweeted Albert Ayal, founder of Up Next Designer. Ayal notes three occasions where the artist dons the same FW22 denim, loose and unbuttoned, as they cascade to the floor. But this wasn't the beginning.

Rihanna can’t get enough of her baggy Balenciaga scribble jeans pic.twitter.com/dMsoqcGpQ5 — Up Next (@upnextdesigner) July 27, 2023

Earlier this year, Rihanna was spotted 11 more times showcasing the same oversized, draped silhouette in her jeans, several in New York and once in Los Angeles, wearing a range of brands from Agolde’s High-Rise Wide-Leg to a pair of Stussy x Dries Van Noten jeans. Then she made a surprise appearance at CinemaCon, enveloped in layers of oversized denim from the brand Y/Project.

If this were any other artist, we wouldn’t be talking; however, Rihanna’s obsession with a trend means fashion brands are watching, and so should we. If you’re looking for a new pair of jeans, take some notes from the 25 Most Stylish Musician herself—Baggy denim is in.

Best Baggy Oversized Jeans