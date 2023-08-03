×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Trend Spotter

Rihanna Is Fixated On Oversized Baggy Denim—So Are We

Denim trends will come and go, but if there’s one source we’ll listen to for shopping ques, it’s Rihanna
Tryptic of Rihanna'a street style
Photo Illustration by Kyle Lamar Rice. Photography by Robert Kamau/GC Images, Gotham/GC Images, thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna can’t help but captivate an audience. She is the ultimate influencer. She rocked her own makeup brand for years, slowly hypnotizing us with flawless skin and vibrant colors before dropping a line at Sephora. Then, she released her signature scent, which captivated late-night hosts before she, again, dropped it at Sephora. If not her music, at least we got that? But it’s her recent penchant for denim that is turning some heads.

“Rihanna can’t get enough of her baggy Balenciaga scribble jeans,” tweeted Albert Ayal, founder of Up Next Designer. Ayal notes three occasions where the artist dons the same FW22 denim, loose and unbuttoned, as they cascade to the floor. But this wasn’t the beginning. 

Trending

Earlier this year, Rihanna was spotted 11 more times showcasing the same oversized, draped silhouette in her jeans, several in New York and once in Los Angeles, wearing a range of brands from Agolde’s High-Rise Wide-Leg to a pair of Stussy x Dries Van Noten jeans. Then she made a surprise appearance at CinemaCon, enveloped in layers of oversized denim from the brand Y/Project. 

If this were any other artist, we wouldn’t be talking; however, Rihanna’s obsession with a trend means fashion brands are watching, and so should we. If you’re looking for a new pair of jeans, take some notes from the 25 Most Stylish Musician herself—Baggy denim is in.

Best Baggy Oversized Jeans
Lu’u Dan Blue Pleated Front Jeans, $350 $151 Ssense
Carhartt Work In Progress Blue Nash Jeans, $170 Ssense
Essentials Black Five-Pocket Jeans, $210 Ssense
Tiger Of Sweden Blue Tille Jeans, $220 Ssense
Levi’s Blue Skate Super Baggy Jeans, $135 $41 Ssense
Non Blue Wide-Leg Jean, $190 $46 Ssense
Stolen Girlfriends Club Black Jeans, $225 Ssense
Vivienne Westwood Navy Twisted Seam Jeans, $555 $278 Ssense
Tommy Jean Blue Aiden Jeans, $100 $68 Ssense
Non Navy Relaxed-fit Jeans, $180 $68 Ssense
Ganni Drawstring Jeans, $295 Ssense
Ami Alexandre Mattiussi Blue Jeans, $300 Ssense
MM6 Maison Margiela Black Faded Jeans, $500 Ssense
Diesel Blue D-Rise Jeans, $550 Ssense
JW Anderson Blue Twisted Workwear Jeans, $565 Ssense
Mugler Black Spiral Jeans, $1205 Ssense
Levi’s Gray Hella Baggy Jeans, $135 $41 Ssense
Diesel Blue D-Sire Jeans, $415 Ssense
Palm Angels Blue Hunter Jeans, $1300 Ssense
Givenchy Blue Faded Jeans, $1350 Ssense
Givenchy Blue 4G Jeans, $1390 Ssense
Vetements Black Baggy Jeans, $1525 Ssense
Vetements Blue Embroidered Jeans, $1730 Ssense
Balenciaga Black Super Destroyed Jeans, $2450 Ssense
Balenciaga Blue Hybrid Jeans, $2250 Ssense
Diesel Blue D-Livery Ohjav Jeans, $380 Ssense

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Angus Cloud, 'Euphoria' Star, Dies at 25

John F. Kennedy Allegedly Had an Affair With This Hollywood Legend Within an Hour of Meeting Them

Box Office: 'Haunted Mansion' Spooked, 'Barbie' Scores Record $93M Second Weekend in U.S.

Soulja Boy's Net Worth Is Negative, Judge Says

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad