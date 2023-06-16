The Best Outdoor String Lights for Entertaining All Summer Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re fortunate enough to have a backyard, deck, or patio, you already know how magical they can feel during the summer. Whether you’re hosting friends or family, there’s nothing better than enjoying the sunshine and warm weather from the comfort of your own backyard. With the help of some of the best outdoor string lights, you can keep the good vibes going long after the sun goes down all summer long. Here’s what you need to know about buying the right ones for your space.

Here are a few things to keep in mind as you’re shopping for outdoor string lights.

Bulb Type: There’s a variety of options to choose from when it comes to the type of light. These days, LED lights tend to be the most commonly sought after; not only do they tend to last longer than other lights, but they are energy efficient and can help keep your energy bill on the lower side. On the flip side, you’ll want to make sure that you cover the plugs and wires so they’re not damaged by inclement weather or worn down over time. There are also battery- and solar-powered options that won’t last quite as long as their LED counterparts, but don’t require wires and plugs that can sometimes cause unattractive clutter in an otherwise sophisticated space.

Something else to keep in mind is what material your bulbs are made out of, whether they’re plastic or glass. Plastic, of course, won’t break as easily as glass bulbs.

Length: What good are string lights if they aren’t long enough to fit the space you’re trying to illuminate? While there are options that come in a variety of size options, a good workaround to this problem if your space is unique in size is to go with an option that can connect to multiple light strands.

Durability: If you're going to truly get the most out of your string lights, you need to make sure that they can withstand the elements, whether there's a once in a season rain storm, high wind gusts or it's just a particularly hot summer.

Extra Features: Look out for lights with some added features, whether they’re dimmable or you can play around with the colors to set the perfect vibe.

Amazon

If you’re looking for a no-frills option that will still elevate your outdoor space, look no further than these string lights by Brightown. Each of the 100 Edison-style bulbs emanates a warm and inviting glow that will make your yard the place to be this summer. Each socket has its own clip, which makes for a seamless and flexible installation. Four replacement bulbs are included in case of any unplanned accidents or party fouls.

Buy Brightown Outdoor String Lights $68.99

Amazon

Use the included remote control to choose from up to 16 colors and a variety of two color combinations to create the perfect vibe outdoors, whether you're hosting a Fourth of July cookout or just watching the sun set on another great summer day. Each old-fashioned, Edison-styled bulb is impact-resistant and each strand can be linked end-to-end up to 750 feet, offering you the opportunity to customize your space any way that you want.

Buy Enbrighten String Lights $179.50

Amazon

These battery-powered fairy lights are a great option if you don't have an outlet that's accessible; three AA batteries is all it takes. Because they're not beholden to a power cord, you can really maximize their length (36 feet long) to fit your space. Utilize the control box to choose from eight different modes and four different effects to match your mood, whether it's more festive or low-key.

The nifty remote control makes turning them on and off a breeze, but if you’d rather not have to think about doing that you can utilize the built-in timer which will automatically turn off the lights after six hours.

Buy koopower Lights $7.99

Amazon

These solar-powered outdoor string lights are 27 feet in length, and can provide up to 10 hours of illumination on a single charge (six hours of direct sunlight). In terms of durability, there’s not much they can’t handle thanks to WeatherTite technology and the shatterproof plastic LED bulbs. Available in soft and warm white options.

Buy Brightech String Lights $32.99

Amazon

You can count on Addlon’s outdoor string lights to make it through whatever Mother Nature delivers, whether it’s rain, snow, sleet, hail, wind, or harsh sunlight. Not only are they waterproof, but these are commercial-grade lights; the incandescent glass bulbs are mounted to a heavy-duty insulated wire. Both durable and sleek, the lights turn your yard into an oasis with their soft glow, night after night.

Buy addlon String Lights $49.99

Amazon

These outdoor string lights are a great option for anyone who really leans on smart technology to streamline their lives. Not only are they easy to control, whether it’s from your phone or a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa, but they are extremely customizable and can match any motif and mood. The come with 47 different light show modes to choose from, but you can set the lights to colors that match your outfit or the surrounding furniture and even blink on beat to whatever music you’re listening to. These lights are also shatter- and water-resistant. Available in 48-96 feet.

Buy Govee String Lights $69.99