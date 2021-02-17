The Best Gifts and Gear for Fans of the Outdoors

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We all know someone who can’t get enough of the great outdoors. If you’re currently looking for a gift for this person, you’re in luck: finding the best gifts for outdoor lovers isn’t too hard. Between camping gear, gadgets, tools and guided adventures, there’s a great gift for every outdoorsy loved one.

To help make the shopping process a bit easier, we’ve rounded up ten of the best gifts for outdoor lovers below. We’ve included some of the best gear from top outdoor brands, as well as some incredible guided experiences like surfing in San Diego and backcountry skiing in Jackson Hole. No matter your loved one’s interests – be it camping, hiking, skiing or rock climbing – you can treat them to something they’ll appreciate and actually use.

Best Outdoor Experience Gifts

Have the itch to travel but want to play it (Covid) safe? Consider one of these outdoor excursions and experiences, which are just a quick drive away from a major city. You’ll get the beauty of the outdoors mixed with an adrenaline-fueled activity (or a relaxing RV getaway) for a unique travel gift.

1. Rock Climbing in Quincy Quarries

Rock climbing is one of the most fun outdoor experiences, but finding a spot to safely test your skills outside the gym can be tough. This 57 Hours rock climbing adventure in Quincy Quarries offers a way to easily experience outdoor rock climbing, and it takes place just 15 minutes outside Boston. You’ll get guidance from a local, certified instructor, so don’t worry if you’re new to rock climbing. And although it’s not too remote, Quincy Quarries is an ideal area because it features over 21 crags that range in terms of skill level.

2. Surfing in San Diego

Whether you’re new to surfing or looking to experience the world class waves of Southern California, these 57 Hours San Diego experiences are your ticket to the SoCal surf scene. You’ve got a few options, including individual surf lessons as well as three or five-day surf retreats (which are probably best for gifting). These retreats include just about everything you’ll need (minus the flight) from boards to instruction and local guides to accommodations.

It’s a good gift no matter your recipient’s skill level. If you’ve got a loved one who has always wanted to surf, they’ll finally get their chance. But if you’re looking to treat a veteran surfer, on the other hand, they’ll be stoked to have a local guide and a place to stay in one of the best surf destinations on the planet.

3. Backcountry Skiing in Jackson Hole

Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is one of the best areas for backcountry skiing. This 57 Hours experience takes beginners and pros alike into some of the best out-of-bounds territories in Jackson Hole. You (or your gift recipient) will be lead by a seasoned guide, ensuring the most fun (and most safe) adventure possible.

4. Outdoorsy RV Rental

Outdoorsy is basically Airbnb for camper vans, trailers and RVs. They make it easy to get out and see any area, be it campgrounds outside your city or landscapes in faraway destinations. They have a great selection of vehicles, ranging from decked-out off-road vans to luxurious family RVs. When renting an adventure-mobile, you can have the camper set up at a destination, or choose to drive it yourself. If you choose the latter, you’re killing two birds with one stone with a place to stay and some wheels for seeing the sights.

Best Outdoor Gear

Whether you’re going on a hike or overnight camping, these accessories make great — and essential — gifts for the outdoor lovers in your life. They’re easy to gift and easy to use too.

1. Grand Park 2-in-1 Pack

Hikers, backpackers and travelers can all do with a great backpack, making this Grand Park pack a good gift for any outdoor lover. The clever pack is actually a backpack with a detachable cooler on the bottom, meaning you can keep campsite or mid-hike refreshments cool. Padded shoulder straps ensure comfort while multiple outer pockets and a roll-top offer easy access. At 34 liters it’s also a good size, as it’s not too big for casual day hikes and not too small for overnight wilderness trips.

2. Outdoor Products Camp Lantern

A well-lit campsite is essential for setting up tents, cooking and unpacking. This 400-lumen lantern gets the job done with ease, casting a 10-meter beam for up to eight hours. Build-quality is top-notch with drop-resistance and an IPX4 water-resistance rating, so you can use the lantern in any weather. And, although it casts a substantial light, the lantern is actually quite compact at about five by three inches for packability.

3. Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Hammock

When it comes to portable hammocks, Eagle Nest is your best bet. The durable, two-person nylon hammock can be hung almost anywhere with a couple trees. It works as a sleeping solution in temperate camping areas, although the hammock really shines for relaxing in the wilderness during a hike. The whole thing can be stuffed in an attached sack, and, at just over a pound, it’s easy to carry with the rest of your stuff.

4. Backcountry x YETI Rambler Lowball

This insulated mug from Yeti and Backcountry makes it easier to enjoy a hot cup of joe in the morning or a campsite cocktail. The cup’s double-wall vacuum insulation keeps beverages at their intended temperature while a lid protects the contents against spills. The whole thing is also made of kitchen-grade steel to prevent dings, rust or punctures. It’s a great gift for any campers and hikers, but can also be used for (sneaky) walk-tails around the neighborhood or at the beach.

5. Leatherman Free K4 Multi-Tool

Knives or multitools are an essential part of any outdoor lover’s kit. This Leatherman Free K4 is one of the best, sporting a capable 3.3-inch blade, scissors and three screwdriver heads. The multitool is conveniently designed to be used with one hand and features a smooth magnetic opening and closing mechanism. As with all Leatherman tools, the build quality is top-notch for reliability while hiking, backpacking or just going about your day.

6. BioLite FirePit+

If you really want to treat the outdoor lover in your life, check out this BioLite FirePit+. The high-tech firepit-slash-grill is fully portable and works with standard 16-inch firewood or charcoal. This means you can have a warm fire or a capable hibachi-style grill anywhere you go.

One of the FirePit’s standout features is an electronic fan that injects oxygen for a hotter flame with far less smoke. The fan can be controlled via onboard buttons or through the BioLite app, and it boasts up to 30 hours of battery life. Plus, the sleek mesh design allows you to see (and feel) the flame. The grill feature is fantastic too: we’ve tested it with everything from campsite staples like burgers and hotdogs to delicate salmon. All of it was easy and turned out delicious.

