The Best Outdoor Couches You’ll Actually Want to Buy for the Summertime

No matter your backyard or patio situation, one thing is always a given: The fastest and easiest way to upgrade your space is to invest in a new outdoor couch this summer.

Not sure where to shop for the right piece of outdoor furniture? The good news: You don’t have to search far or spend your entire paycheck to find the best outdoor sofas for your patio. We did the heavy lifting below and researched the best places to shop for one this season, from Walmart to Amazon to Wayfair.

Whether you’re hosting a backyard BBQ, lounging by a fire pit with a juicy new memoir, or just watching reruns of Vanderpump Rules on your phone, this new crop of outdoor couches ensures you can stretch out in style (without breaking your budget). Here are the best outdoor couches to buy online this season, including outdoor-friendly sectionals, sleek loveseats and patio sets.

The Best Outdoor Couches to Buy Online

From Amazon to Wayfair, these are our top picks for the best outdoor couches, sectionals, and sets to pick up this summer.

Best All-Weather Set: Ovios Couch and Patio Set

Best Modern Sofa: AllModern Dornburg Teak Outdoor Sofa

Budget-Friendly Couch: Rattaner 3-Seat Patio Wicker Couch

Most Stylish Two-Seater: Urban Outfitters Marbella Double Seat Outdoor Sofa

Best Outdoor Sectional: Furnimy Sectional Sofa

Most Durable: Caggiano Patio Sofa with Cushions

$250 & Under: Lumina Outdoor Sofa

All-Weather Set

Walmart

If you're looking for a complete outdoor furniture set that includes a stylish, comfortable couch, this is the all-weather sofa set to get. Available at Walmart, it comes with a three-seat outdoor sofa with waterproof and washable cushion covers and a durable steel frame, plus additional lounge chairs and ottomans to kick up your feet, pour a drink, and relax.

Buy Ovios Outdoor Couch Set $749.99

Modern Design

AllModern

Keeping it simple never looked this stunning. With its sleek teak frame and minimal seat cushions, this outdoor couch pick from AllModern checks all the boxes for a reliable seat that instantly upgrades the look of your outdoor space. It comes with machine-washable couch covers that are also water-resistant.

Buy AllModern Outdoor Sofa $1330

Budget-Friendly

Amazon

At under $300, this wicker sofa on Amazon features a durable steel frame, stain-resistant cushions, and a deep, cozy design with armrests to boot.

Buy Rattaner 3-Seat Patio Wicker Sofa $299.99

Most Stylish

Urban Outfitters

You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a regular indoor couch, but this modern two-seat sofa from Urban Outfitters is a great fit for any outdoor patio or deck alike. It boasts a couple removable cushions, plus a sturdy acacia wood base that gives your other outdoor furniture a run for its money.

Buy Urban Outfitters Outdoor Sofa $799

Sectional Set

Amazon

Consider this your sign to buy an outdoor sectional this summer. With its wraparound design and comfortable seat cushions, this top-rated outdoor sofa set makes it easy to host your closest crew and keep the conversation going all night long. The wicker frame can stand up to the outdoor elements, and it also comes with a convenient coffee table that you can set in the middle. Bonus: Amazon offers a $30-off coupon at checkout.

Buy Furnimy Outdoor Sectional Sofa $565.00

Most Durable

Outdoor furniture gets put through a hell of a lot during the summertime, from unexpected weather to unexpected spills. This sleek and sturdy outdoor couch from Wayfair gets the job done with its metal frame, and plush mold- and water-resistant seat cushions. In other words, everything you could want in a long-lasting outdoor couch.

Buy Caggiano Patio Sofa $749.99

$250 or Under

AllModern

Who says you can’t make your patio look like a resort on a budget? This midcentury-modern loveseat proves that your don’t have to spend over $250 to get a well-designed, timeless outdoor sofa that’s equally as rugged. Pro tip: Get two to place on opposite sides to give your porch or patio a chic, cohesive look. Did we mention it’s only $250?

Buy AllModern Lumina Outdoor Sofa $250