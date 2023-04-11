The Best Outdoor Basketball Hoops to Use Between NBA Playoff Games

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With the NBA playoffs getting underway, we’re itching to shoot some hoops ourselves. If you’re in the same boat but don’t have a place to play (or don’t like the crowds at the park), this might be the summer to invest in an outdoor basketball hoop this summer.

Outdoor basketball hoops have quietly come a long way in the past decade or so — you might be surprised if you haven’t used one for a while. Hoops now have high-quality acrylic or even glass backboards mounted to sturdy steel frames for little to no shaking or tipping.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best outdoor basketball hoops to upgrade your driveway or yard, as well as some tips for choosing the right hoop.

What Are the Best Outdoor Basketball Hoops?

Outdoor Basketball Hoop Buying Guide

Check out our pick for the best outdoor basketball hoops here, including wall-mounted options and high-end picks.

Best Overall: Spalding Ultimate Hybrid Portable Basketball Hoop

Best Budget Pick: Silverback NXT Portable Basketball Hoop

Best Wall-Mounted Hoop: Silverback NXT 54″ Wall-Mounted Basketball Hoop

Best High-End Hoop: Goalrilla FT72 Basketball Hoop

1. Spalding Ultimate Hybrid Portable Basketball Hoop

Best Overall

For most driveways and yards, this Spalding Ultimate Hybrid hoop is a great choice. It boasts a steel frame, a wide 60-inch acrylic backboard, and an Arena Slam breakaway rim that all combine for sturdy, easy play. The hoop can also be moved; once it’s in place, the base can be filled with 19 gallons of water and four 50-pound bags of sand for serious stability. You can also lower the hoop from 10 feet to as low as 7.5 feet for kids (or adults who want to feel like NBA players).

Buy Spalding Ultimate Hybrid Portable… $738.62

2. Silverback NXT Portable Basketball Hoop

Best Budget Pick

If you’re shopping on a budget, we like this Silverback NXT portable hoop. Even though it’s quite affordable (currently listed on Amazon for $550), the hoop delivers solid components like a sturdy steel frame and a responsive 54-inch polycarbonate backboard. It’s also easy to move, and the shape of the base helps avoid tipping or shaking.

Buy Silverback NXT Portable Basketball Hoop $549.99

3. Silverback NXT 54″ Wall-Mounted Basketball Hoop

Best Wall-Mounted Hoop

Silverback also makes a great wall-mounted version of its NXT hoop. It hangs well away from the wall and the height can be adjusted anywhere between 7.5 and 10 feet. Together, these features yield a play feel that’s as close to tournament level as any wall-mounted hoop can get. Build quality is also top-notch with a powder-coated steel frame, an acrylic backboard, and a covered breakaway rim. This means the hoop can sit outside for years without rusting or breaking down.

3. Goalrilla FT72 Basketball Hoop

Best High-End Hoop

For serious ballers (with space, approval from the HOA, and patience for installation), we recommend this Goalrilla FT72 in-ground hoop. With a concrete-cured anchor, a 72-inch tempered glass backboard, and an anodized steel pole, this hoop plays almost identically to an NBA regulation hoop. You'll be able to make more bank shots or hard layups, and you can slam dunk with real force. If you want to dunk more or play with little ones, the hoop can be adjusted between 7.5 and 10 feet in height. The best spot to install the FT72 is on a lawn right up against concrete.

Buy Goalrilla In-ground Basketball Hoop $2,399.95

Outdoor Basketball Hoop Buying Guide

From backboard material to installation processes, there’s a lot to consider when picking the best outdoor basketball hoop. Here are a few things to look at while shopping.

Type of Hoop: There are three types of outdoor basketball hoops: in-ground, portable, and wall-mounted. In-ground hoops are the gold standard with the best stability and the most solid construction. However, laborious installation and HOA restrictions sometimes make in-ground hoops difficult to install. But, if you have the backyard space and plan on staying in your home for a while, definitely consider an in-ground hoop.

Portable hoops are the most popular option. They use a water or sand-filled base that can be emptied to move the hoop around, and many offer fantastic quality with top-tier specs.

Wall-mounted hoops are another popular option. These are bolted to a wall (many users place them above the garage door), making them easy to assemble and install. Wall-mounted hoops are also smaller than portable or in-ground hoops, making them easy to transport if you move.

Backboard: A basketball hoop’s backboard is a big deal. The first consideration is size, with larger backboards offering the most opportunities for layups and bank shots. NBA regulation backboards measure 72 inches wide and 42 inches high, and most high-end outdoor hoops measure either 54 or 60 inches across. The backboard material is either tempered glass, acrylic, or polycarbonate, and dictates how well the ball rebounds. NBA-style tempered glass is the most bouncy (for good rebounds), acrylic is solid for most players, and polycarbonate is the cheapest option with the least rebound response.

Rim: The best outdoor basketball hoops use breakaway rims with springs that dampen the bounce of the rim and allow for dunking. This means you won’t feel robbed of good shots (something we’ve probably all experienced at public outdoor basketball hoops). Also check if the springs on a breakaway rim are covered, as this will protect them from rust.

Overhang: The overhang of a hoop references how far the hoop stands away from the base or the wall. The more overhang the better, as you’ll be able to charge the rim without worrying about hitting anything.