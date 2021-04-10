The Best Organic Sheets to Buy Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Organic isn’t just a buzzword for produce these days. In fact, organic materials are now highly sought-after, for everything from T-shirts to sheets. For anyone trying to make their bedroom a little earthier, or at least earth-friendlier, you’ll want to pick up a set of organic sheets.

The best organic sheets are typically made from sustainable materials like cotton and bamboo. Selecting the softest, coolest, comfiest organic sheets means keeping in mind many of the same things you’d take into account when shopping for non-organic sheets. Bedding obsessives like myself know that the type of fiber, weave, and thread count all make a difference when it comes to quality sheets.

What Makes Good Organic Sheets?

While thread count certainly plays a part in the softness of your bed linens, contrary to popular belief it is not always the most important factor to consider. Here’s what else to keep in mind when shopping for the best organic sheets.

Fiber: Organic cotton is a classic fiber for bedding, because it is breathable, soft, and durable. However other natural fibers like eucalyptus and bamboo are growing in popularity, because in addition to being soft and breathable like cotton, these fibers are more sustainable to grow and are therefore more eco-friendly. Linen sheets have also become somewhat more popular for their airy, breezy feel, but the texture takes a bit more getting used to. Silk sheets may be extraordinarily smooth and easy on hair follicles, but this fabric does not breathe well, so we’d recommend silk pillowcases and nothing else.

Weave: Percale and sateen are the most common weaves when it comes to sheets. Percale is the simpler weave of the two, which you’ll recognize for the matte finish and more breathable feel. Sateen sheets feature a more complicated, closer weave, and produce a silky smooth texture and drape.

Thread Count: Thread count refers to the number of threads per square inch, and while it is commonly assumed that a higher thread count means a softer, and more high-quality product, this is misleading. Lower quality threads are often thinner than high-quality fibers, meaning you can fit more threads per square inch without improving the quality of the sheets at all. High-quality sheets are made from longer fibers called “extra-long staples,” which are naturally softer and more durable than low quality fibers.

1. BAMPURE 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets You may have noticed a bamboo bedding trend growing in popularity lately, and this is because bamboo fibers tend to be softer, more breathable, and just as eco-friendly as cotton sheets. Frankly, this is reason enough for us to prioritize bamboo when it comes to bedsheets, and this set is praised for how soft and cool the sheets feel when you slide into bed at the end of a long day. Bamboo sheets are versatile enough for all seasons, with a breathable construction that won't feel stuffy at night. They're hard-wearing too, holding up to repeated cycles in the washing machine without losing its shape or feel.

2. Casa Platina Organic Cotton Sheet Set If you're not going the bamboo route and you'd prefer classic cotton, we love this set, made from long, certified organic cotton fibers that have been mercerized to increase strength — meaning no shredding while in the dryer. The fabric is soft and hypoallergenic, and they lose stiffness with each wash, making them a wonderfully dreamy set for the whole family that only gets softer with age. We're partial to this "sepia rose" tone, though you can choose from a variety of colors and sizes.

3. Rivet Percale 100% Organic Sheet Set The washed cotton fabric and classic percale weave give these sheets a delightfully crisp and cool feel against your skin, which only gets softer with every wash. The real standout feature of these, however, is the large fitted sheet, made to fit deep mattresses that standard sheets sometimes will not cover. Multiple color options are available for all mattress sizes.