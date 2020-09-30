The Best New Online Mattress Brands Reviewed

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are now hundreds of mattress brands vying for your dollars online, but how do you know which mattress brand to trust? We don’t mess around when it comes to sleep, which is why we decided to personally review some of the newest mattress brands in the marketplace.

While sites like Casper and Nectar have led the way with their online mattress offerings, a number of sites are offering great alternatives to the buzzy mattress brands, with unique features and updates that promise more supportive, adaptive and reactive sleep. The best new online mattress brands are also introducing new technologies that help you stay cool and comfortable at night (I.e. no more night sweats) with some mattresses offering anti-microbial and anti-odor properties too.

The best part: all of these mattresses come shipped directly to your door, rolled tight and vacuum sealed in a box. If you’ve been dreading going into a busy store and having to arrange for delivery of a bulky mattress, you’ll be happy to know that the best online mattresses come in easy-to-maneuver packages that unroll and set up in a snap. No assembly or heavy-lifting required.

Things to Keep in Mind When Buying a Mattress Online

There are a number of things to keep in mind when shopping for the best mattress online for you. You’ll want to consider things like your sleeping style, how firm or soft you want your mattress to be, and how hot or cold you tend to run at night.

Sleeping Position and Style: Are you a back sleeper, stomach sleeper, or side sleeper? Some mattresses are better-suited to one style of sleeping over another. Determine what position you feel most comfortable falling asleep in before beginning your search for a mattress.

Mattress Firmness: A stomach sleeper will typically want a medium-firm to firm mattress, to prevent you from sagging into the bed (and thus creating an unnatural spine alignment). A side sleeper would benefit from a softer mattress, which better cushions and aligns with the contours of your head, hips and legs. A back sleeper has the most options, and choosing a plush mattress vs. a firm mattress will really depend on personal preference. Do you like to sink in and sleep in the bed, or do you like the feeling of sleeping on the bed? Choose a softer mattress if you like the feeling of being cradled or want a cushiony feel under your back; go for a firmer mattress if you prefer more support.

Keep in mind that if you purchase a memory foam mattress (more on that below), foam often responds to temperature, so if it’s cold in your room, your mattress may get a little firmer, and vice-versa.

Materials: Traditional mattresses used to use a coil spring system, which led to that “creaky” sound you heard when shifting around in bed, and caused annoying back pains when the coils came loose or lost its “spring.” The best mattresses these days all feature memory foam construction or a hybrid of foam and springs, to help produce a more consistent sleeping experience.

Memory foam is an adaptive foam that flexes and shifts according to your sleeping position. Rather than letting your body sag or collapse, however, the best memory foam mattresses will expand to support your body with a layer of soft cushioning underneath. Unlike cheaper foam mattresses, a memory foam mattress quickly returns to its original shape once you move or shift; there won’t be an indent left behind on where you were just laying down.

Some companies now use a gel foam that is said to be less heat-retentive than memory foam, thus offering a cooler sleeping experience. Gel foam offers the same supportive properties as memory foam, without trapping heat in its fibers. Some gel foam mattresses are also treated with a special coating that helps to wick away sweat — perfect for those who run hot at night.

As its name suggests, a hybrid mattress uses a combination of foam and springs. The best hybrid mattresses are made with multiple layers of material, typically with a spring base for sturdiness and support, and then a foam topper for comfort and pressure relief. A good hybrid mattress will offer just enough give, while still providing a firm base for your back.

Size: The best online mattress companies offer a full size range of mattresses, from twin to king. Some of the brands on our list offer a California King mattress as well. All of our reviews are based on a queen mattress with one person sleeping on it unless otherwise noted.

The latest figures show more than 60% of Americans are looking to buy their next mattress online, preferring the convenience, accessibility and affordability of online mattress brands over shopping for a set in stores. If you’re looking to upgrade your mattress, we’ve reviewed some of the best new mattress brands online to help you find one that fits your sleeping style. While we can’t guarantee a perfect night of sleep, we can tell you that these mattresses all helped us get a little closer to find those ZZZs.

1. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress

Tempur-Pedic

You probably grew up sleeping on a Tempur-Pedic mattress, or your parents always raved about how good their Tempur-Pedic was. The name became so synonymous with mattresses that you could just say “I bought a Tempur-Pedic” and people would know what you were talking about. These were the mattresses you used to have to test out at the big-box stores, but the same quality mattress can now be delivered to your door.

The best Tempur-Pedic to order online is the TEMPUR-Cloud mattress. The mattress is firm enough to provide full-body support with just enough “give” on top to not feel like you’re sleeping on a brick. Unlike cheaper mattresses, where you immediately sink in, the TEMPUR-Cloud keeps you “lifted” as its name suggests. It minimizes pressure points and quickly adapts to whatever sleeping position you’re in to caress your body rather than envelope it. If you’re prone to stress or backaches, this is a good mattress to sleep on.

I’m prone to stiffness in my neck and back and used to think a pillow-top mattress would help, but it felt too soft and plush for what I needed. I also struggle to fall asleep quickly, and found myself tossing and turning all night on my old mattress, trying to find a comfortable position. I felt a difference with the TEMPUR-Cloud mattress immediately. It’s incredibly firm but not stiff; supple but not springy. As soon as I laid down, my weight felt evenly distributed, and there was a lot less tossing and turning. It’s incredibly quiet too, with none of the cheap “creaking” you hear from cheaper mattress sets, and when I had someone over, there was no noise or movement when the other person was shuffling on their side.

As with all the best online mattresses on our list, this mattress comes delivered in a box. Unlike some bed-in-a-box mattresses though, which take hours to expand, the TEMPUR-Cloud unrolls and expands in minutes. The company’s 10-year warranty is also among the best in the biz.

BEST FOR: back aches, couples, people who prefer a firmer feel

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress

Cocoon by Sealy

Sealy is another long-time mattress brand that has seen a resurgence in recent years thanks to their more affordable and accessible Cocoon by Sealy division. The brand is known for its “Chill” mattress, which is great if you find yourself running hot in bed. The company says its super soft knit layer on top features a “proprietary phase change material.” It basically just means the material absorbs and dissipates heat, rather than trapping it on the surface. The mattress is noticeably cooler and I didn’t feel stuffy or suffocated in bed.

The mattress — I tested a king — more than comfortably fit two people, and I noticed little to no movement when one person was shifting; the other side of the bed was pretty much undisturbed. The medium-soft feel of the mattress is great for people who really want to sink into their bed rather than feel like they’re sleeping “on top” of the bed. The mattress was also great for me, as a multi-position sleeper who’s typically alternating between my side and back. As someone who’s always dealt with back pain and neck pain, I found that the just-right plushness of the mattress, and its responsive memory foam, really helped to ease and cradle my joints in bed. In the past, I’ve felt tense in bed, laying down on mattresses that forced me into a certain sleeping style or position. With the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress, my body was able to relax right into the memory foam, which immediately adapted to my positioning.

And while a lot of mattresses can feel cheap and flimsy, this one felt comfortable and durable, like it was really built to last. Everything is designed and made in the USA and ships in an easy-to-handle box.

BEST FOR: stress relief, multi-position sleepers, couples

MOLECULE 2 AirTEC with Microban Mattress

Molecule

Fans of firmer mattresses might be apprehensive of the MOLECULE 2 AirTEC mattress at first because it feels soft and your body sinks into it when you first climb on. Soft mattresses can feel great, but anyone who needs more support might prefer something more firm.

But that’s exactly what I loved about the MOLECULE mattress: the initial plushness makes you feel super comfortable, but there’s a firmness that will also hold you in place (thanks to memory foam). For a heavy sleeper used to a pillow-top mattress, I was skeptical about changing to a flat top, but I didn’t feel much of a change in terms of firmness, which I am happy about. Where I felt the most difference was in sleep quality, and the MOLECULE mattress helped me sleep more comfortably and soundly through the night.

The MOLECULE mattress features multiple layers of foam that each work to address a specific sleeping concern. One layer helped to relieve pressure on my back, while another layer works to adapt to the contours of my body, to help me find a more natural sleeping position. The company says its “BioCHARGE” layer, meantime, helps to improve circulation.

What makes the MOLECULE 2 AirTEC stand out from others is that it’s a “temperature-regulated” (read: cooling) mattress. I felt the cooling effects when I first laid down, but that dissipated pretty quickly, so it wasn’t something you noticed acutely every time. The mattress also comes with MOLECULE’s “Microban AEGIS Microbe Shield” technology, which helps to stop the growth of microbes, as bacteria are attracted to the coating’s positive charge and eliminated.

MOLECULE is one of the newer online mattress sites, but they’ve already got some big names behind it. The company just signed Michael Phelps as an ambassador, joining the likes of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team star Alex Morgan, as supporters. A bonus: every mattress order comes with free sheets.

BEST FOR: athletes, multi-position sleepers, people who run hot in bed

Haven Boutique Mattress

Haven

I’m the type of deep sleeper who can fall asleep anywhere: bus seats, airport terminals, even in Uber rides. Unfortunately, this ability to make due in less-than-comfortable spaces has lead me to put up with an old box spring mattress for far longer than I should have, allowing luxury and comfort to slip on my priority list because there wasn’t necessarily anything wrong with the sleep I was getting.

The Haven Boutique Mattress introduced me to new levels of comfort and proved that settling for just an adequate mattress does a disservice to one’s quality of rest. For the first time in my life, the sleep I was getting wasn’t merely restful, but it was restorative. Upon waking, both my mind and body felt refreshed.

The Haven mattress arrived compressed down in a box. Once the box was opened and the plastic wrap was cut open, the mattress expanded to its full form within minutes. I noticed a slight “smell” on the mattress when I first unwrapped it; possibly from the plastic wrap it came in. You may want to let it air out for a few hours before moving it into your bedroom and sleeping on it. With that out of the way, the mattress is well worth the wait. The soft, memory-foam, pillow top mattress offers a unique hybrid of both plushy comfort and strong support, made possible by its extreme thickness: 14 inches of cushion, to be exact.

It’s made with Haven’s “TrueCloud Cooling Foam,” which supports the contours of your body while also allowing you the freedom to move around as you please. Unlike other memory foam mattresses, it doesn’t feel like you are sinking into the bed or molded into one fixed position. The Haven Boutique Mattress is perfect for sleepers who love the feeling of memory foam giving way for your body, but also take comfort in movement. It’s often hard for a mattress to strike this balance, but Haven has done it and creates the necessary circumstances for a rejuvenating sleep.

BEST FOR: deep sleepers, people who prefer a medium-soft feel

Idle Plush Mattress

Idle

If you like a softer mattress, you can’t beat the comfort and cushiness of the Idle Plus Mattress. This 14-inch mattress is designed to let you really sink into your bed, for an undisturbed night of sleep. Once I got into bed, I found myself dozing off quickly, without the usual tossing and turning needed to find a comfortable position. The plushness is noticeable but won’t create the dreaded “sinkholes” you get in other mattresses, where you find yourself stuck, and having trouble getting up. This mattress cradles your body without letting it sink.

In addition to the extra softness, the gel foam mattress keeps you refreshed at night, thanks to its cooling top cover that wicks away heat to provide a cooler night’s sleep. The humidity — especially in the summer — can often affect my sleep, but the Idle mattress stayed cool to the touch all night long, and I didn’t find myself waking up in a puddle of sweat or soaked sheets.

The best part: Idle offers an 18-month trial — the longest 100% risk-free sleep trial in the market. If you’re not sure if a plush mattress is for you, the trial is a great way to test it out.

BEST FOR: people who prefer a plush feel, people who run hot at night

Sleepenvie Sofie Deep Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Amazon

This gel-infused memory foam mattress was super easy on my back, and made it easy to fall asleep. Unless some memory foam mattresses, which are sometimes too plush for me, the Sleepenvie mattress was easy to lie down on and just as easy to get up from — no sinking feeling here. I found the Sleepenvie to have more cushioning than my previous department-store bed, yet it was still surprisingly firm for a memory foam mattress. Sleepenvie calls this a “semi-firm” option.

The cooling gel memory foam and “ice yarn” cover kept things cool, even in the dead of summer. I liked that the material felt gentle and breathable, so it never felt like heat was trapped in the mattress cells. The memory foam also helped to spread my weight evenly across its surface, helping to relieve soreness and pressure points.

I’m a back and stomach sleeper, and Sleepenvie says this mattress is recommended for both sleeping styles. If you want a relaxing and comforting pick to settle into for the night, the Sleepenvie Sofie mattress is a solid pick.

Everything came shipped and neatly packaged in a box. The mattress unrolled easily and was surprisingly lightweight and easy to move and get onto my bed — even by myself. Once on the bed, the mattress sits securely without ever feeling bulky, and its easy weight made it a cinch to maneuver for cleaning and changing sheets.

BEST FOR: multi-position sleepers, people who prefer a medium-soft feel, people who run hot at night

Zinus Cooling Copper Adaptive Hybrid Mattress

A committed side sleeper ever since a chiropractor diagnosed my neck and back pain as a byproduct of my poor bedtime posture, I’m always on the prowl for something that allows for good curvature so there’s less chance of another flare up. Throw in a restless (and finicky) sleeping partner, and we required something that would handle his furnace-like body heat and my need to not get bounced off the edge when late-night inspiration (or perspiration) struck.

This firm, cooling memory foam mattress — which Zinus says is also layered with copper and an infusion of “green tea” — has managed to exceed all expectations. Although I can’t quite detect a “cooling” difference, it seems to have cast a spell over us. The only problem? It’s such an amazing relaxing experience, it’s quickly become a refuge away from the stress of the world and more difficult to get out of bed. We already had a standard Casper mattress that was a few years old and, since we didn’t know what to do with it and felt bad just kicking it to the curb, we placed our new mattress atop it for extra height and now feel like we’re sleeping like kings.

Zinus says its mattress is a blend of spring and memory foam and promotes cooler, cleaner and more comfortable sleep. The copper and green tea-infused memory foam is said to boast anti-microbial properties, while helping to neutralize odors. A base layer of individual pocket springs helps with spine support and prevents motion transfer when someone is shifting in bed.

BEST FOR: people on a budget, people who run hot at night, people who prefer a medium-firm feel