How to Order Flowers Online, According to a Top Floral Designer

We’ll go out on a limb here and say that almost everyone can appreciate a thoughtful bouquet of blooms — seriously, just ask science. Whether you’re shopping with a certain holiday in mind, or you’ve got a loved one who needs a colorful pick-me-up, the best flower delivery services make it easy to send a thoughtful gift in just a few clicks.

While there are a number of more unique gift offerings in the marketplace these days, flowers can still make an impact.

“I often hear that spending money on flowers is a waste,” offers Nathan Aubé, the creative director and owner of Toronto-based florals company Aubé Studios. “While it’s true that the most beautiful blooms have a short shelf life, they leave such a lasting impression and have the ability to improve one’s mood that in a way I find them to be priceless.”

Aubé suggests picking up some Amaryllis for the holidays, “complimented with seasonal greens like pine, cedar and magnolia.”

“Amaryllis come in various colours and are either freshly cut and ready to be enjoyed or potted and bloom beautifully over time,” he says.

For other occasions (or “just cause”), Aubé says you can’t go wrong with orchids. “I think the best types of flowers to gift–and one of my personal favorites–are orchid arrangements. Orchids come in an array of colours, are suitable for any occasion, last for several months and instantly elevate any space.

While flowers may seem old school, Aubé says there’s a reason why a nice bouquet or arrangement delivered to someone’s door is still a welcomed gift. “Flowers continue to become a popular gift idea because they spark joy in people and to their homes,” he says. “Through past recessions (and even during a pandemic) the floral industry saw little downturn as flowers are a convenient way to show one’s love, affection or appreciation.”

What Are the Best Flower Delivery Services?

Whether you're particular about planning or you're a procrastinator, many of the best online floral companies offer same-day flower delivery. Keep in mind that there's usually a cutoff time, which is usually by 2 or 3 pm on weekdays or noon on weekends in your recipient's time zone. Don't forget that the pandemic may delay some shipments and that some holidays fall on a Sunday, so keep that in mind if you want your delivery to arrive on or by a specific date.

If you enjoy supporting your friendly neighborhood floral shop, many of these online flower companies also tap local florists to craft their blossoming creations (so your money is still going to a small business).

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to send flowers online, from sustainable options to florals inspired by fashion — check out our top picks below.

1. The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs offers same- and next-day delivery on its stylish floral arrangements, which come from local florists and are grown by eco-conscious farms that employ sustainable growing practices, reduce waste, and recycle water. Bouquets start at $44 for a one-time purchase (or a monthly subscription, which gets your recipient fresh blooms all year long). The California-based company offers tried-and-true roses alongside a variety of arrangements with lilies, tulips, and other flowers.

2. Florists.com

New York-based Florists.com taps local flower shops across the nation to provide its gorgeous bouquets, many of which are available for same-day delivery. Pricing starts at $40, and you can also shop for plants such as bonsai trees and succulents, fruit arrangements, and gift baskets.

3. FTD

Count on FTD (full name: Florists’ Transworld Delivery) to deliver an extensive selection of arrangements for a variety of occasions, plus gourmet sweets and thoughtful gifts to go with your colorful blooms. The popular online floral company’s blooms start at $45 and same-day delivery is also available for select bouquets.

4. Teleflora

From birthday bouquets and Mother’s Day roses to sympathy arrangements and get well flowers, there’s something for every occasion and holiday at Teleflora, which works with local florists to hand-deliver its blooms. We like how easy it is to shop by recipient and flower color and type, and same-day delivery is available for some flowers. Other offerings include gift baskets, house plants, and succulents in charming containers. Prices start at around $30 and up.

5. The Sill

Maybe your recipient is allergic to flowers, or they prefer a gift that puts their green thumb to use. Online-turned-IRL greenery shop The Sill stocks a variety of shelfie-ready greenery ranging from low-light philodendrons to pet-friendly snake plants, plus minimalist planters that add a stylish finishing touch to your delivery.

6. 1-800Flowers.com

Got a stylish flower lover? 1-800Flowers.com has same-day and standard shipping arrangements for birthdays, housewarmings, retirements, congrats, anniversaries, and other festivities.

If you’re still stumped on finding the perfect gift, then you’re bound to find something from one of the company’s other gifting-ready brands, which include Harry & David, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards, Personalization Mall, and Shari’s Berries, to name a few.

7. Terrain

Bohemian-minded giftees will love the rustic arrangements from Terrain (the gardening-focused sister brand of Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters) which also offers live plants, dried stems and bunches, faux florals, vintage-inspired vases, and more. The home goods retailer’s also a great source for gifts such as candles, bath and body products, gift sets, decor, and other finds for lovers of shabby chic design.

8. ProFlowers

ProFlowers is owned by online floral giant FTD, but its curated selection of arrangements means a more streamlined shopping experience for those who get overwhelmed by too many options. It also has a wide range of same-day flower deliveries starting at $50, so they're a great option if you're on a time crunch.

9. Amazon

Unsurprisingly, the world’s most expensive online shopping mall also has a noteworthy flower department. Amazon Prime members can take advantage of free one- and two-day delivery on select items and free two-hour delivery from local Whole Foods Market locations.

