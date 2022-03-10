A Men’s Guide to Shopping Online: What Are the Best Sites for Menswear?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Men’s clothing used to be a sad affair, comprised of tiny corners in department stores and a few outrageously expensive bespoke tailors. Now, menswear arguably leads the fashion world: affordable startups are elevating basics like T-shirts and workout shorts, big-name stores are putting real effort into their men’s collections, and designers are making bold, adventurous statement pieces worthy of our hard-earned dough.

But, with this surplus of menswear, it can be hard to know where to start. To help make things easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best online clothing stores for men, including e-shops for everything from outdoor gear to sneakers to suits.

What Are the Best Online Clothing Stores for Men?

To find the best online clothing stores for men, we just went through our history: our editors source menswear from budget online clothing stores and online designer merchants alike, so we’ve just listed out the best online clothing stores for men that we end up returning to time and again.

Check them out below, along with a best-seller to pick up from each site.

1. Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder has somehow managed to retain its old-school American charm while staying up-to-date with current trends. We love stopping by their online store for vintage-inspired shirts, sweaters, and collaborative pieces.

Buy: Todd Snyder Knit Polo at $198

2. Nordstrom

The department store model may be suffering, but Nordstrom is still keeping us outfitted. Great for office attire like dress pants and grown-up sweaters, as well as grooming products and casual staples, Nordstrom is a worthy place to do a full wardrobe spruce-up.

Buy: Nordstrom Smartcare Dress Shirt at $59.50

3. Everlane

Founded in 2010, Everlane has quickly made a name for itself as a go-to for essentials. Think well-fitted jeans, classic outerwear, tees, and Oxford shirts — all at very reasonable prices (their direct-to-consumer model means Everlane can charge us less).

Buy: Everlane Slim Jeans at $88

4. Farfetch

Thanks to streetwear brands like Supreme and sought-after sneakers like Yeezys, some of the best online clothing stores for men now deal with resale items. Farfetch is one of our favorites with a mix of designer clothing and hard-to-find, sold-out items (like sneakers). Plus, everything is certified authentic. Speaking of Yeezy: Farfetch is where you’ll find Kanye’s latest drop with Balenciaga.

Buy: Yeezy Boost 700 at $404+

5. Abercrombie & Fitch

After years of being hated, Abercrombie & Fitch has made a quiet comeback (no, really). Now geared towards stylish young professionals, the retailer is pumping out shockingly good off-duty button-ups, polos, and jeans — all without those logos.

Buy: Abercrombie & Fitch Sweater Polo at $55

6. Backcountry

Technical outdoor gear has been popping up on runways, in offices, and on the street lately (think Arc’teryx and North Face jackets, Patagonia shorts, and hiking boots). Whether you’re getting in on that trend, or gearing up for an actual outdoor adventure, Backcountry has a massive selection of all our favorite outdoor-ready pieces.

Buy: Patagonia Baggies Shorts at $38.50

7. Huckberry

Another great source for outdoor gear and outdoor-inspired clothing is Huckberry. Unlike Backcountry, Huckberry features more pieces that work for modern offices as well as the great outdoors (think waxed jackets, casual shoes, and great chinos).

Buy: Flint & Tinder Trucker Jacket at $268

8. Lululemon

Lululemon has become way more than a store for women’s yoga pants. The activewear brand now makes some of the best workout shorts, tops, and athleisure pants for men, boasting premium materials and serious comfort.

Buy: Lululemon Jogger Pants at $128

9. Mr. Porter

Once your career gets some traction (or you want to dress for that promotion), head to Mr. Porter. The online men’s shopping site has become a mainstay for designer menswear, with an especially good collection of professional yet exciting pieces worthy of any corner office.

Buy: Canali Wool Suit at $1,640

10. Zappos

Zappos has been around a long time (in website years, at least), but it’s still one of the best places to buy shoes online. From loafers to boots to classic sneakers, they’ll sometimes even have a shoe in stock when the brand’s webstore doesn’t.

Buy: Birkenstock Boston at $150

11. StockX

The sneaker market is re-shaping fashion, and StockX is at the forefront. With their sneakers-as-investments model, you can buy or sell sneakers that have sold out, and you can track each sneaker’s price history since launch. It’s good for securing authentic, grail-level sneakers, although you can also find sold-out kicks at very reasonable prices, such as these new popular Nike Dunks.

Buy: Nike Dunk Retro at $252+

12. END.

UK retailer END. has one of the best curations of attainable designer menswear. You’ll find streetwear labels like Stone Island, casual staples like Acne Studios, and even some cult brands you’ve probably never heard of. Stop by their sale section to snag weekend attire upgrades.

Buy: Stone Island Sweatshirt at $319

13. SSENSE

SSENSE occupies a similar space as END. with an up-to-date collection of designer menswear and up-and-coming brands alike. Their collection is massive, so it’s great if you already know what you need (maybe you want a statement jacket or some new bold trunks).

14. Levi’s

It’s pretty incredible that Levi’s invented jeans and still dominates the market. Everyone and their mother seems to own a pair of Levi’s — no matter their bank account, lifestyle, or sense of fashion. Right now, we think the classic 501s are the Levi’s to get, showcasing a straight fit that’s neither too baggy nor too skinny.

Buy: Levi's 501 Jeans at $59.99

15. Nike

Many of Nike’s most desirable shoes (such as the Jordans and Dunks) are only on StockX and other resale websites, but we still check Nike’s website all the time for classics and new sneakers that may have flown under the radar. Plus, of course, Nike also has some of the best activewear and loungewear on the market — no matter your sport or personal style.

Buy: Nike Blazer Mid at $100

16. Adidas

Some people just prefer stripes over swooshes, and we can’t blame them. From timeless tracksuits to go-to sneakers, Adidas is currently at the top of its game with footwear and clothing. Be sure to hit their sale section for some surprisingly good deals.

Buy: Adidas Track Jacket at $50

17. Banana Republic

Gap’s grown-up brother, Banana Republic, is quietly making some great men’s pieces at the moment. Picture dapper grandpa style that works on everyone, with standout pieces like linen shirts, everyday chinos, and casual suits.

Buy: BR Luxe Poplin Shirt at $80