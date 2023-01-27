These Ergonomic, Stylish Office Chairs Are All Available on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Considering how much time we spend in our office chairs, it’s worthwhile to shop around for the right one. Luckily, you don’t have to leave the house to find some great options: Amazon has a huge selection of office chairs — all of which ship fast with Prime delivery.

But with thousands of chairs on offer (including many that aren’t worth buying), it can be tedious to sift through Amazon for the right chair. To make things easier, we did the legwork (or sitting work, rather) to find the best office chairs on Amazon.

Below are some of the best office chairs on Amazon, including premium ergonomic seats, mid-century-inspired numbers, and affordable picks. All of the chairs in this roundup, save for one, come with Prime shipping for delivery in just a few days. Sign up for a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here if you’re not already a member.

Best Overall: Steelcase Gesture Office Chair

Editor’s Choice: Laura Davidson Furniture SOHO II

Best Under $100: BestOffice Desk Chair

Most Stylish: Linon Brooklyn Sherpa Office Chair

Best Kneeling Chair: Dragonn Ergonomic Kneeling Chair

Best High-End Office Chair: Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Chair

1. Steelcase Gesture Office Chair

BEST OVERALL

Amazon

Steelcase is one of the best-known names in office chairs for good reason. Founded over 100 years ago, the brand is exceptionally good at marrying ergonomics and style. This Gesture chair, for example, features clean, modern lines and plenty of adjustment options. The seat and back adjust in synch, moving with your body to keep you supported in different positions. It is on the pricey side, but we think it’s a worthy investment for something you’ll likely be using for several hours a day.

Buy Steelcase Gesture Office Chair $1,207.78

2. Laura Davidson Furniture SOHO II

Editor’s Pick

Amazon

Another one of our favorite office chairs on Amazon is this SOHO II chair from Laura Davidson. We’re huge fans of the sleek, mid-century modern design (which comes in a huge selection of colors), but the chair is more than its good looks. The chair’s height and recline are adjustable, and, although it’s not as complex as some office chairs, the shape feels supportive and comfortable throughout long work days.

Buy Laura Davidson SOHO II Office Chair $299.99

3. BestOffice Desk Chair

Best under 100

Amazon

You don’t need to spend hundreds — or even one hundred — to get a solid office chair. For just $54, this chair from BestOffice delivers an ergonomic S-shaped back for lumbar support, a comfortable seat, and plenty of adjustability options to fit your preferred posture. We also like the mesh back, which lessens the sweat that can build up after hours of sitting. And users seem to agree: The BestOffice chair boasts over 45,000 reviews and a 4.3/5-star rating on Amazon.

4. Linon Brooklyn Sherpa Office Chair

Most Stylish

Amazon

Sherpa chairs and sofas are very hot right now, making this ivory white office chair from Linon a great option for any interior design lover. Besides looking stylish, the sherpa also brings plush comfort, and the scaled-down design makes the chair a good pick for smaller spaces.

Buy Linon Sherpa Office Chair $174.21

5. Dragonn Ergonomic Kneeling Chair

Best Kneeling Chair

Amazon

They might look odd, but kneeling chairs have taken off recently. Besides improving back posture, the compact stools encourage more movement, better blood flow, and, as a result, often more productivity. If you’re open to trying a kneeling chair, we recommend this one from Dragonn, which comes highly rated on Amazon and costs far less than pricey ergonomic office chairs.

Buy Dragonn Ergonomic Kneeling Chair $99.99

6. Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Chair

Best High-End Chair

Amazon

Herman Millar is the gold standard of office chairs, and, if you can afford one, they’re well worth the investment. This Aeron chair was designed over 20 years ago with the help of a team of physicians who aimed to create the most ergonomic chair possible. Taking inspiration from the human body, the chair’s back features an adjustable spinal lumbar support and a forward-tilted seat to keep the pelvis correctly positioned. This support also follows you as you tilt forward and backward.

Buy Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Chair $1,709.49

Office Chair Buying Guide

If you spend hours a day in your office chair (like most of us), buying the right one is no small endeavor. Below are some key considerations to think about while shopping for the best office chair on Amazon.

Ergonomics: The best office chairs (on amazon and otherwise) should be as supportive as possible, keeping your spine aligned, your hips and pelvis relaxed, and your butt comfortable. But, although some chairs work on a wide variety of body types, everyone is different. Consider what kinds of chairs you feel comfortable in normally (maybe you like low backs or deep seats), and shop accordingly.

Adjustability: One of the keys to good ergonomics and overall comfort in a chair is adjustability. Beyond basic height adjustability, look for chairs with recline, depth, arm, and even lumbar customization options — the more adjustability the better.

Style: Although all-day comfort is paramount with office chairs, there’s no reason to forget style. You want your home office to be an inviting, stimulating space, so pick an office chair that fits your aesthetic.

How We Chose the Best Office Chairs on Amazon

Besides sitting in a variety of office chairs, we combed through user reviews and brand histories to find the best office chairs on Amazon. All of our picks come from reputed brands and have at least a 4/5-star rating on Amazon. Lastly, we kept contemporary decor trends in mind, although style never superseded comfort and user reviews.