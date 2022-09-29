The Best Office Chair Mats to Protect Your Floors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a renter who wants to ensure that you get your security deposit back or you want it to be easier to move around your workspace, it’s a good idea to pair your new ergonomic office chair with a protective floor mat.

Even the best office chairs can damage your floors with their rolling wheels. Hardwood, tile and linoleum floors all run the risk of being scratched and damaged permanently, while carpets risk getting snagged or deformed, especially if your desk and office chair remain in the same spot for the whole duration of your ownership.

Ready to upgrade your office? Read on for more of our buying tips.

Office Chair Mat Buying Guide

From where you’ll use your office chair mat to its thickness, keep these features top of mind when selecting the right one for you and your office space.

Mat Material and Construction: When it comes to shopping for the best mat for your office chair, it’s a good idea to pick a mat that’s thick and durable in its construction. In addition to mat thickness, make sure that the mat you’re choosing is specifically designed for the type of floor in your office. The same mat that is designed for a carpeted floor may not necessarily be the best one for hardwood floors.

Size: Next, you need to check the mat’s measurements. While there aren’t perfect dimensions when it comes to the best size for an office chair mat, you do need to make sure that it’s the right size for your office. Often, office chair mats are positioned so that a portion of the mat is under the desk, which can help make it easier to move around while you’re working at your computer and at your office desk.

What Are the Best Office Chair Mats?

Whether you’re working remotely or back at the office, here are the best office chair mats that will help make your day smoother and prevent scratches, spills and any other damage to your flooring.

1. MuArts Chair Mat Hardwood floors are as beautiful as they are expensive. Why risk scratching them when a simple office chair mat can keep them in pristine condition? This mat is designed for use on hardwoods and measures 1/8-inch thick. We like that it’s clear so you can still see your floors while using it. Altogether, the mat weighs about nine pounds, meaning it’s heavy duty enough that it won’t slip around underneath your chair. It measures 35 x 47 inches, but it’s also available in a variety of other dimensions. Buy MuArts Chair Mat $39.99

2. Lorell Tempered Glass Chair Mat Add to your home office with this scratch-resistant tempered glass mat which the brand says can hold up to 1,000 pounds. It’s designed for every type of floor, be it hardwood, carpet or even marble. Plus, it’s extremely easy to clean — just wipe it down with a cloth. There are three sizes available too, so pick one that best suits your space. Buy Lorell Tempered Glass Chair Mat $68.97

3. Sallous Upgraded Office Chair Mat Mix up the textures in your office with this carpeted, 1/6-inch thick office chair mat. The mat is designed to protect hard floors, but it has the appearance of a small carpet, which is a useful decorative touch if you constantly have clients and coworkers coming into your office. Plus, its fabric composition also helps with noise reduction. This office chair mat is especially useful in larger office spaces, measuring 63 x 51 inches. Buy Sallous Upgraded Office Chair Mat $49.99

4. GTRACING Gaming Chair Mat Anti-slip mats are a must for gamers, as you don’t want to skid while gaming across multiple screens and monitors. This one can be bought in blue and red and in multiple sizes, depending on how wide your gaming office setup is. It’s got a slip-resistant bottom, easy to clean surface, and is built from eco-friendly materials so you won’t get that unappealing chemical smell when you unpack this mat. The brand also claims it’s durable, enough to last you a couple of years at least. Buy GTRACING Gaming Chair Mat $39.90