The 30 Top-Rated Items at Urban Outfitters Right Now

When it comes to stocking up on wardrobe staples, you may be inclined towards the shipping speed of Amazon Fashion or the marked-down luxe options from Nordstrom (especially during their famous Anniversary sale). But we’re telling you here and now not to sleep on Urban Outfitters — they’ve got their own loyal following, and we’ve sifted through thousands of honest reviews from dedicated fashion shoppers to find the best of the best.

While their selection might be pretty big, whether you need a floral dress for a rooftop party, or looking for the best baggy jeans to wear to the skatepark, there’s something for everyone that feels on-trend and never uninspired. Urban Outfitters’ “Most Liked” section will no doubt be your guide to what’s hottest right now, but if you don’t have time to dig through all that like a packed sale rack during Black Friday, we’ve got you covered.

From trendier offerings like knit sweater polos for summertime, to statement home decor pieces like the minimalist Isobel bookshelf, here are our picks for the top-rated pieces you should be snagging from Urban Outfitters this June. There are regular sales on summer styles all the time at Urban Outfitters too, so you might even find a good deal on any of the items we’ve listed (bonus: nearly all of the top-rated pieces on our list ring up at under $100).

Top-Rated UO Men’s Products

Urban Outfitters

As one reviewer put it, “these jeans look great with anything” — and we couldn’t agree more. These BDG Baggy Skate Fit Jean feature a relaxed Nineties-inspired silhouette that can be dressed up or down without feeling too stuffy. Vintage-style, you’ll get a higher rise waist and wider leg openings here, so they’re best paired with high-top sneakers or dress shoes with a bit of a life. Made from 100% cotton denim with classic five-pocket styling, they’re as comfortable as they are practical, like if you’re heading out to a concert straight from the office.

Buy BDG Baggy Skate Fit Jean $69

Top-Rated UO Women’s Products

Urban Outfitters

“I wore this to many of my graduation parties and every single time I got a compliment!”, said one reviewer. “It’s slim fitting and soft, and I could easily convert it to a skirt by folding it over again.” We love a versatile piece, and this UO tube dress offers two looks in one. Wear it as a strapless midi dress or as a midi skirt for a bodycon fit throughout. With wedding and graduation season going strong, if you’re looking for a staple that looks classy yet fun, we can’t recommend this look enough. Editor’s picks

Buy UO Azelia Convertible Tube Dress $49

Top-Rated UO Home Products

Urban Outfitters

“This cabinet is so unique with the rounded top, and the pop of color is perfect.” This reviewer also praised the cabinet’s roomy storage and display, saying, “I’m using it in the kitchen area and it was exactly what I needed when I recently downsized. Love it!” A UO Home favorite, the Mason Storage Cabinet is a statement piece that perfectly pairs style with practicality. Tall with a curved silhouette, the two glass-front doors open to reveal a trio of interior shelves. Use it as a bookshelf display, or for extra knick-knack storage with the easy pull-out wooden drawers.

Buy Mason Storage Cabinet $1,299

Top-Rated UO Lifestyle Products

Urban Outfitters

“He’s a one in a lifetime talent and his records will stay with us until the end of time!”, said one enthusiastic reviewer about the posthumous sixth record from rapper Mac Miller, Circles. Released in 2020, this striking white pressing is available exclusively at UO on double LP vinyl with a special 12″ panel poster fold-out. A companion piece to Swimming, Circles presents “a contrasting style to form a complementary whole”, according to the album’s description. Read our review of the album here.

Buy Mac Miller Circles Limited 2XLP $38.98

Top-Rated UO Beauty Products

Urban Outfitters

Reviews praise this cult-favorite Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream for helping with everything from eczema, to seasonal dry skin, and blemishes. “I’ve been using this stuff for almost two years now and it works wonders on your skin,” one review said. “I love using it especially after I wash my face before I go to bed and it leaves my skin feeling great. Highly recommend!” Inspired by formulas found in Egyptian tombs, their unique blend of all-natural ingredients derived only from living plants and organisms offers powerful hydration for both your skin and hair.

Buy Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream $26