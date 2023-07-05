The 30 Must-Haves to Shop at Free People Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

While Free People may be known for their flowy maxi dresses and fringed coastal cowboy fits, if you’re not always looking to dress to those bohemian vibes, it’s also one of the best places online to shop for wardrobe staples that fit all different kinds of lifestyles. You’ll find thousands of stylish gems in their shop, from the most flattering jeans, to the most buttery-soft loungewear that you won’t see anywhere else. Here at RS Recommends, our editors are obsessed with searching through their digital racks and finding the trendiest picks possible for your fashion wishlist.

You can turn to Free People for some of the best finds in comfortable loungewear and undies from Intimately, vacay travel looks from Free-est (no spray tan necessary), and movement-minded activewear from fan-favorite section FP Movement, which includes this TikTok viral jumper that you can stretch out in for yoga, or throw on for long flights. Free People’s “Top-Rated” section will no doubt be your guide to what’s hottest right now, but if you don’t have time scroll indefinitely, we’ve got you covered.

These editor-approved picks include everything from wardrobe standbys like denim jackets and button-downs, to cute tiny tops and unique sandals in in honor of warmer weather finally making the summer feel like summer. The best news is that some of our top pieces from Free People are mostly priced under $120, so you won’t have to break the bank to fill up your closet.

Read below and check out some of the best clothing and accessories from Free People that deserve your attention this season.

Top-Rated Free People Clothes

Free People

This ribbed mock neck pullover is such a versatile piece, you can wear it in practically every season, whether you layer it with a dress shirt in the winter or pair it with cute shorts in the spring or fall. Roomy and oh-so-comfortable, size up for that effortlessly baggy sweater look, and you’ll get tons of wear out of it.

Buy Free People Easy Street Tunic $128

Top-Rated Free People Dresses

Free People

Sweet and romantic (and perfect for the endless wedding party season), this midi from their free-est collection is sure to stun no matter. You can wear the vintage-inspired dress on its own to show off the cute, tube-style bodice or layer it with a sweater and sleek boots for an off-duty look. Editor’s picks

Buy Free People Onda Tube Midi $78

Top-Rated Free People Bottoms

Free People

We love these extra-flattering jeans from Free People’s We the People collection, mostly due to their retro-inspired flair, which are sure to feel like a timeless part of your wardrobe. The exposed buttons would look so cool with a graphic tee, or you could even elevate this pair with a billowy crop top for a Daisy Jones & the Six-type vibe.

Buy After Dark Mid-Rise Flare Jeans $98.00

Top-Rated Free People Shoes

Free People

Love ’em or hate ’em, Birks are summertime classics (sorry not sorry), and we won’t apologize for owning this bright pair that comes in so many colors we can’t possible choose between them. Compared to the original, these got a flexible EVA update that makes ultra-light for easy comfort, whether you toss them on to run errands, or through them in your beach bag.

Buy Eva Arizona Birkenstock Sandals $50+

Top-Rated Free People Activewear

Free People

This season we’ve been obsessed with workout rompers, and this fit is the perfect one-and-done running outfit. Featuring a sleek, supportive top with a cooling cutout at the center, you can pair this with any airy retro-style shorts for that post-run brunch, or toss your keys into the back pocket and try to beat your next PR.

Buy Free People Righteous Runsie $98.00