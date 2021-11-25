RS Recommends: 20 Nordstrom Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store just released some of the best Black Friday deals on everything from clothing to home goods to tech, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Black Friday deals from Nordstrom below.

What Are the Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals?

Nordstrom’s 2021 Black Friday deals get you up to 50% off their entire site, with items on sale for men, women, kids and home. The latest deals are running through Black Friday weekend. Many of these deals are expected to continue through Cyber Monday as well. Here are some of the best Nordstrom deals to shop right now.

1. French Connection Regular Fit Turtleneck Sweater

Nordstrom

A lightweight Turtleneck sweater, like this one from French Connection, can go a long way. Wear it on chilly mornings while drinking coffee, pair it with jeans and sneakers for date night, or dress it up for winter office meetings.

Buy: French Connection Turtleneck Sweater at $58.80

2. Converse Chuck 70 Ox Sneaker

Nordstrom

The Chuck 70s — Converse’s thicker, more high-quality version of the classic Chuck Taylors — add some casual, throwback vibes to any wardrobe. The vintage-inspired kicks rarely get discounted, but Nordstrom has them listed for 41% off right now. Team them with cords and a bold sweater for a Tyler, the Creator-inspired look this winter.

Buy: Converse Chuck 70 Ox Sneaker at $49.90

3. Ray-Ban 62mm Gradient Lens Aviator Sunglasses

Nordstrom

Stay protected from UV rays year-round with these Ray-Ban aviators. Slightly different than the normal metal-framed model, these feature a thick brow bar, Havana-colored lens frames and gradient lenses.

Buy: Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses at $138.60

4. Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Hybrid Running Shorts

Nordstrom

These Nike Challenger Hybrid shorts come in handy for swimming, running, training or just lounging. Thanks to a Dri-FIT polyester fabric, they’ll wick sweat when needed or dry quickly after a swim. Plus, a built-in brief liner means you can even go without undies.

Buy: Nike Dri-FIT Running Shorts at $28

5. Levi’s Faux Suede Aviator Bomber Jacket

Nordstrom

With a buttery faux-suede shell and a removable faux shearling collar, this Levi’s jacket is the kind of seventies-inspired drip we’re seeing on stylish dudes everywhere right now. Elevate casual jeans-and-sneakers outfits, or wear it with bold slacks and Chelsea boots for a night out.

Buy: Levi’s Faux Suede Aviator Bomber at $119.90

6. Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs

Nordstrom

For some smart shoppers, Black Friday is an opportunity to stock up on essentials for less. This three-pack of Calvin Klein boxer briefs is one such opportunity. The soft, breathable trunks are a mainstay in many dudes’ closets, and you don’t often see them discounted.

Buy: Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs at $36.12

7. Herschel Supply Co. Buckingham Backpack

Nordstrom

Whether you’re commuting, traveling or just headed to a coffee shop to work, this Herschel Supply Co. backpack makes it easier to carry the essentials (and then some). You get plenty of space for organization, including a 15-inch laptop sleeve, interior wall pockets and quick-access pockets. On the exterior, you’ll find a durable polyester build and a look inspired by old-school mountaineering.

Buy: Herschel Supply Buckingham Backpack at $72

8. Crocs Classic Lined Slipper

Nordstrom

It may have sounded insane two years ago, but Crocs are currently one of the hottest brands around (they recently collaborated with Balenciaga). This faux-fur-lined version of the rubber sandals makes a great addition to any winter down-time wardrobe, adding some warmth to the iconic sandal.

Buy: Crocs Classic Lined Slipper at $52.49

9. HydroFlask 32-Ounce Bottle

Nordstrom

HydroFlasks have taken over the water bottle market, and it’s easy to understand why: the durable containers keep liquids cold for 24 hours or hot for six hours. Discounted almost 30%, this large version comes with a traction boot and a high-flow straw lid for added convenience.

Buy: HydroFlask 32-Ounce Bottle at $39.90

10. Madewell Everyday Flex Slim Jeans

Nordstrom

Not too wide or too skinny, these slim jeans from the denim experts at Madewell are a wardrobe basic that’s sure to get mileage. The almost-black dark blue color makes them easy to pair with everything, be it a white button-up and dress shoes or a colorful tee and statement sneakers.

Buy: Madewell Everyday Flex Slim Jeans at $77

11. Adidas Originals Ribbed Beanie

Nordstrom

Casual, stylish beanies like this one from adidas can be hard to take off. It showcases some elements of skater style with a large logo on the front while a ribbed-knit construction brings ample warmth and comfort for chilly days.

Buy: Adidas Originals Ribbed Beanie at $17

12. Clinique for Men Face Scrub

Nordstrom

This face scrub from Clinique’s men’s division scrubs away dead skin and flakes, but it also doubles as a pre-shave by lifting beard hair for a closer shave and fewer ingrowns. Plus, as with all Clinique products, the scrub is free of parabens, phthalates, and fragrance.

Buy: Clinique for Men Face Scrub at $15.40

13. Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoe

Nordstrom

One part distance running shoe, one part stylish athleisure sneaker, these Nike React sneakers are great for working out or running errands afterwards. They’re made using Nike’s Flyknit fabric, a sock-like material that lets your foot breathe. Other special features, such as a weight-distributing sole and secure Flywire laces, give the sneakers some real running chops.

Buy: Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2… at $128

14. Boss Hutson Wool Blend Sport Coat

Nordstrom

Here’s what to wear into the office (or on Zoom) when you’re unsure about the dress code. This sport coat from Boss features a felt-wool build that’s comfortable yet pulled together, lending itself to modern office attire (whether that’s jeans and T-shirts or slacks and button-ups).

Buy: Boss Hutson Wool Blend Sport Coat at $278.43

15. Polo Ralph Lauren Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

Nordstrom

Budget-savvy shoppers know that winter is the best time to score deals on summer pieces. Case in point is this vacation-ready button-up from Polo Ralph Lauren — complete with a camp collar, short sleeves and poolside style.

Buy: Polo Ralph Lauren Short Sleeve Button-Up at $46.97

16. Cinemood 360º Portable Projector & Content Device

Nordstrom

Portable projectors have become something of a trend recently. Thanks to cutting-edge projection technology, users can get a massive HD screen that tucks away in a cupboard when not in use. Take this tiny projector from Cinemood, for example, which yields up to 150 inches of projection for home use, outdoor movie nights, road trips or camping.

Buy: Cinemood 360º Portable Projector at $299.40

17. Jack Black Black Reserve Body & Hair Cleanser

Nordstrom

Yes, two-in-one body wash shampoos can be high-quality, as proven by this Jack Black Reserve. Using natural ingredients like bergamot, lavender and coriander, the shower gel cleanses without drying skin and leaves behind a subtle, masculine scent.

Buy: Jack Black Body & Hair Cleanser at $20

18. Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Massager

Nordstrom

Theragun, the Peloton of massage guns, gets a rare discount of 25% through Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale. The ergonomically-shaped device provides a percussive massage (in five speeds) for fast pain relief and muscle recovery. Unlike cheaper options, the Theragun is also very quiet for use while watching TV, at work or, say, in bed while your partner is sleeping.

Buy: Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy… at $299

19. Hickey Freeman Classic Fit Plaid Wool Suit

Nordstrom

In need of a modern power suit? Snag this Hickey Freeman two-piece for 40% off. With a low-key plaid pattern and a 100% Italian wool construction, it oozes corner office vibes. The jacket is also lined, as are the pants to the knee, making it a good choice for winter.

Buy: Hickey Freeman Plaid Wool Suit at $1,017

10. Vitamix Ascent 2500 Blender

Nordstrom

Vitamix blenders are the best of the best, and Nordstrom is knocking $50 off the Ascent 2500 right now. The blender makes more than just smoothies (although it does that very well), with enough power for sauces, frozen desserts, soups and more.

Buy: Vitamix Ascent 2500 Blender at $449.99