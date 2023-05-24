Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale Is Finally Here — These Are the Best Deals We’ve Found On Summer Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Want to find some of the best Memorial Day deals online? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website — known for stylish fashion pieces, the department store is running their massive Half Yearly Sale on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Live through Sunday, June 4, you can snag some quality threads and summer essentials at a discount just in time for Memorial Day 2023.

Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Memorial Day deals from Nordstrom below. Just be sure to act fast; most of these deals will likely expire next week.

The Best Nordstrom Half Yearly Deals

Clothing is obviously Nordstrom’s bread and butter, but it can be easy to forget that the storied department store also has a huge selection of home goods, grooming products, and even some tech. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale discounts happening right now, including clothing, shoes, home goods, and grooming supplies.

Best Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Clothing Deals

Whether your strappy sandal aren’t cutting it, or you need some fresh dress shirt to add to your office rotation, Nordstrom’s clothing section is packed with deals. Here are some of our favorites, featuring Casper, Skims, and Adidas.

Nordstrom

Buy Rag & Bone Avery Printed Button-Up Camp… $183.75

30% Off Mavi Jeans Marcus Slim Straight Leg Jeans — now just $69

30% Off Sandro Flower Polo — now just $122.50

27% Off Adidas Originals Packable Bucket Hat — now just $26

25% Off A.P.C. Vladimir Tie Dye Jacket — now just $251

20% Off Nike Dri-FIT Victory Golf Polo — now just $46

Best Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Footwear Deals

With discounts on top brands like GH Bass, Vans, and Nike, Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale shoe selection is top-notch.

Nordstrom

35% Off Crocs Classic Clog (Unisex) — now just $32

35% Off UGG Neumel Chukka Boot — now just $91

53% Off Nike Jordan Air 200E Sneaker — now just $59

45% off Johnston & Murphy Hawthorn Penny Loafer — now just $82

40% Off Versace La Greca Logo Pool Slide Sandal — now just $270

Best Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Accessory Deals

If you’re in need of a smaller addition to your summer wardrobe, quality accessories are always a great option. And when they’re discounted, like the ones below, you can get away with much nicer options (rather than buying sunglasses of the rack).

Nordstrom

40% Off Dolce & Gabbana DG Logo Buckle Belt — now just $375

40% Off Alexander McQueen Brushstroke Print Leather Bifold Wallet — now just $192

45% Off Carhartt New Tools Cap — now just $32

25% Off Lacoste Tiebreaker 43mm Bracelet Watch — now just $116

40% off Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Sling Pack — now just $39

Best Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Grooming Deals

One of the best ways to take advantage of the Half Yearly Sale is to stock up on skincare essentials and save in the long run. Here are some great picks we'll be loading up on from Nordstrom, including Kiehl's eye treatment and shave cream.

Nordstrom

Buy Jack Black Two for the Road Set $11.40

35% Off Disco Face Scrub — now just $17

35% Off Beam The Fixer CBD Salve — now just $39

25% Off Terra-Tory Soursop Cube Soap — now just $15

35% Off MANTL The Daily Routine Set — now just $63

30% Off Ceylon Facial Toner — now just $21

Best Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Home Deals

Another great part of Nordstrom’s Half Yearly sale is the home goods selection, with pieces from white-hot brands like Casper and discounts on high-end staples like La Creuset cookware.

Amazon

Buy Casper The Original Pillow $52

40% Off Parachute Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover — now just $132

37% Le Creuset Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven — now just $179.99

40% off Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo — now just $23

33% Fellow Ode Brew Grinder — now just $199.99

40% Off Matouk Essex 350 Thread Count Flat Sheet — now just $65