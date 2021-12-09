RS Recommends: The Best Nike Gifts Under $50

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The holiday season is a time of giving and, consequently, a time of spending. But, if you know where to look, you can score some thoughtful gifts from well-known brands with a reasonable budget of $50. One great source for gifts in this price range is Nike.

Despite its reputation as a high-end sportswear brand, Nike has a surprising amount of giftable pieces for less than a Grant. From workout gear to streetstyle clothing to bags, these pieces make for gifts that will actually get used and loved by their recipient (which definitely outdoes a gesture alone, in our book). Plus, who doesn’t want to unwrap a gift from Nike?

The Best Nike Gifts Under $50

To help find the best sub-$50 gifts from Nike we rounded up some of our favorites below. Starting at just $14, we’ve included picks for both men and women. Just be sure to order on or before December 15th; that’s Nike’s cut-off for delivery on Christmas with standard shipping.

1. Nike Therma Pullover Training Hoodie

Courtesy Nike

As the temperature drops, it can be hard to keep up that workout routine. This Therma pullover lends a (warm) hand with heat-trapping, sweat-wicking fabric. The insulated sweatshirt’s material also allows for added mobility, and a drawcord hoodie locks in heat when needed. It’s great for running on chilly mornings, but we also like it for outdoor park workouts or warmups at the gym, thanks to its zippered front pocket for our phone.

Buy: Nike Therma Pullover Training Hoodie at $50

2. Nike Asuna 2 Men’s Slides

Nike

Sporty slides have cemented their place in the fashion world (Kanye West being a major factor), making the comfortable slip-ons a great choice for gifting this year. These Nike Asuna 2s nail the modern fashion-slide look with a puffy strap over elastic cords. Unlike some slides, the Asuna 2s actually stay on your feet thanks to those elastic cords: they cinch down for a secure fit, whether you’re wearing socks or going barefoot.

Buy: Nike Asuna 2 Men's Slides at $45

3. Nike Elite Xmas Basketball Crew Socks

Nike

We love ugly holiday sweaters, but these Nike Elite Xmas socks offer an easier, more subtle way to get in the Christmas spirit. A red and green colorway dotted with snowflakes gives the socks some unmistakable Christmas character (that you can still hide under your pants). But, like all of Nike’s Elite socks, these are still ready for serious activity with sweat-wicking fabric and targeted, supportive cushioning.

Buy: Nike Elite Xmas Basketball Crew Socks at $14

4. Nike Swoosh Scarf

Nike

This Swoosh scarf from Nike is somewhat of a rarity — modern, streetstyle-ready scarves can be hard to find. The scarf’s two sides feature all-over Swooshes on a contrasting background, making a statement with winter athleisure or streetstyle outfits. As expected from a scarf, it’s also capable of keeping your neck toasty with a soft, double-layer construction.

Buy: Nike Swoosh Scarf at $35

5. Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men’s 3/4 Tights

Nike

Regular guys are finally embracing the performance benefits of workout tights. If you know someone who has yet to invest in a pair, up their game with these Nike Pro Dri-FIT tights. The form-fitting pants are said to improve blood flow while a soft polyester-spandex material that effectively wicks sweat. A mesh pouch in the seat also ensures that everything stays secure — even during high-intensity workouts. We think they look great too with contrast stitching and a large Nike Swoosh on the shin.

Buy: Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's 3/4 Tights at $32

6. Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag

Nike

If your loved one needs a luggage upgrade, consider this Brasilia duffel bag. It’s designed to carry gym clothes, shoes and everyday essentials, streamlining days of work, exercise and commuting. The bag is able do all this (without much bulk) thanks to a clever pocket layout: you get a spacious main compartment, a separate footwear compartment, an interior zip pocket and a quick-access zip pocket on the outside. It’s obviously great for everyday use, but we think it also works well for overnight travel.

Buy: Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag at $35

7. Nike Sportswear Long-Sleeve Mock Top

Nike

Everyone can use a new layering tool come wintertime, making this Nike Mock Top a smart (and stylish) gift idea. The long-sleeve top boasts a body-skimming fit and an athletic-chic look that’s very on-trend, but it’s just as comfortable as it is stylish. The fabric (which uses cotton, polyester and spandex) is soft and lightweight with plenty of stretch. That means it can be used for exercise, although we like it best with, say, sneakers and bike shorts or sweats for a comfortable off-duty outfit.

Buy: Nike Sportswear Long-Sleeve Mock Top at $35

8. Nike Sportswear Essential Women’s Bike Shorts

Nike

One of the most recent “it” pieces, bike shorts like these are all over gyms, streets and coffee shops recently. And it’s easy to understand why: the shorts are comfortable, flattering, and very much in line with current retro trends. The short’s fabric — a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex — lends a stretchy, breathable fit and sweat-wicking capabilities. Pair them with a hoodie and sneakers for workouts or weekend coffee runs.

Buy: Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Bike… at $35

9. Nike Court Legacy Women’s Slip-On

Nike

At the time of publication, you can score these Court Legacy slip-ons for under $50 if you go with the tie-dye style. Have few extra bucks you can spend? They’re also available in white, pink and black for $55. The sleek kicks are marked only by a small Nike Swoosh at the back, “NIKE” lettering on the heel tab and a thin accent line on the outsole. Throw them on with blue jeans and a puffer jacket, and be sure to keep them handy for endless fits come summertime.

Buy: Nike Court Legacy Slip-Ons at $30.97+