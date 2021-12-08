RS Recommends: The 10 Best Nike Gifts to Give This Holiday

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Here’s our philosophy with gifting: the best gift is something your recipient wouldn’t normally buy for themselves, but they’ll end up using every day if they get it. Versatile, quality apparel fulfills that criteria; most of us are always happy to get more clothing, but we might not take ourselves shopping too often. If you’re looking to nail this gifting tactic, be sure to stop by Nike.

Many of Nike’s pieces can be worn casually (maybe while lounging, running errands or working from home), giving outfits some on-trend athleisure vibes. But, of course, Nike’s pieces can still perform when you get active — whether that’s running, playing a sport, practicing yoga or hitting the gym. In other words, almost everyone can use a piece of Nike gear at some point in their day. Add the brand’s high-end quality and you’ve got the recipe for some fantastic gifts.

The Best Gifts From Nike to Give This Year

Nike has selected a huge swath of its products for gifting this year, including gift ideas for men and women. (They also curated hundreds of gifts for teens — oftentimes the hardest people to shop for). If you don’t have time to pour over all of Nike’s gift ideas, check out some of our favorites below. We’ve rounded up ten of the best gifts from Nike that we’re eyeing this year, including sneakers, clothing and bags.

Also, here’s an important note: if you find something for Christmas gifting, be sure to order it on or before December 15th. That’s Nike’s cut-off for delivery before Christmas (with standard shipping).

The Best Nike Gifts for Men

1. Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Men’s Shoes

Nike

We love gifting throwback sneakers. Stylish pairs, like these Blazer Mids, have cemented their style power, making a useful addition to just about any wardrobe. Inspired by basketball shoes from Nike’s early days in the seventies, the Blazers feature a relatively minimal look. The upper, which is mostly leather, is marked by a large, colored swoosh and synthetic bumpers on the toe. This streamlined look makes the Blazers easy to pair with a variety of outfits, be it jeans and button-ups or sweats and hoodies.

Buy: Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Men's Shoes at $100

2. Nike Sportswear Men’s Classic Fleece Hoodie

Nike

No one can have too many cozy hoodies, making this Nike Sportswear pullover a great gift idea. Boasting a heavyweight semi-brushed fleece, the sweatshirt is as warm as it is comfortable. Instead of a large logo, you’ll see the Nike badge subtly embroidered on the chest. The hoodie comes in several modern, interesting colors, making it a good choice for rocking off-duty or while warming up for a workout.

Buy: Nike Sportswear Men's Classic Fleece… at $94.97

3. Nike Shield RPM Duffel

Nike

Although it’s designed for outdoor use and transporting workout gear, this Shield RPM duffel is great for regular travel as well. The bag’s coated matte ripstop fabric does double duty by keeping contents safe from water and providing a tactical, modern look. The bag is on the small side with a 30-liter capacity, but it makes up for that with a smart layout. The main compartment is divided into two halves (good for separating clean and dirty clothes) while a lined wall and a mesh interior wall offer both dry and ventilated storage options.

Buy: Nike Shield RPM Duffel at $175

4. Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner

Nike

Among the current tidal wave of nineties resurgence is the comeback of puffer vests. This Storm-FIT Windrunner from Nike nails the look, slightly modernizing the puffer vest with large zipper welt pockets and a V-shaped chest area. Despite its fashionable character, the vest is still very functional thanks to heat-trapping duck down and wind resistance. It makes a great choice for winter runs, commutes, traveling or outdoor workouts.

Buy: Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Windrunner at $140

5. Nike Therma-FIT Men’s Winterized Training Pants

Nike

Keeping up any exercise routine can be harder during the cold months, making these winterized training pants a good choice for gifting. Made of cozy fleece with stretch-woven polyester overlays, the pants provide serious warmth without sacrificing any range of motion. This keeps you toasty and motivated while commuting to the gym or warming up, but the pants are also great for lounging or errand-running in the cold. They also come with inclusive sizing options for any big guys on your gifting list.

Buy: Nike Therma-FIT Men's Winterized… at $90

The Best Nike Gifts for Women

6. Nike Therma-FIT Women’s Fleece Training Sweatshirt

Nike

Fuzzy fleeces are one of our favorite trends this year because they’re about as cozy as clothing gets. This fleece from Nike features a more modern silhouette than most, boasting a warm mock neck, an oversized fit and a subtle Swoosh on the chest. Inside the fluffy fabric is Nike’s Therma-FIT technology which regulates body heat for a consistent temperature. Rock the fleece while lounging, running errands or warming up for a workout.

Buy: Nike Therma-FIT Women's Fleece Training… at $65

7. Nike Dri-FIT One Icon Clash Mid-Rise Leggings

Nike

Few pieces of clothing can get more mileage than a comfortable pair of leggings. Chances are your giftee could do with a new pair — if only as an addition to their current leggings collection. We suggest gifting these Dri-FIT One Icon Clash leggings, which feature Nike’s famous sweat-wicking powers, an extra soft feel and non-sheer fabric (even while squatting). Plus, an all-over interlocking Swoosh print gives the leggings a unique look.

Buy: Nike Dri-FIT One Icon Clash Mid-Rise… at $60

8. Nike Waffle One Women’s Shoes

Nike

Inspired by running shoes, these Waffle Ones make a stylish choice for casual fits. The look is modern yet understated, lead by transparent mesh on the upper, suede accents and TPU heel clips. Of course, because they’re trainers, the kicks are also very comfortable with a dual stacked midsole and a low-cut collar.

Buy: Nike Waffle One Women's Shoes at $100

9. Nike One Women’s Training Tote Bag

Nike

Gym bags can be chic, as proven by this Nike One Training tote. The bag features a large main compartment that’s zippered at the top, as well as a padded laptop sleeve, a bottle holder and mesh compartments inside. On the outside, you’ll notice a bungee cord system that’s meant for larger items like jackets or a yoga mat. Overall, it’s one of the most versatile bags you’ll come across, making a great companion for travelers, students and gym-goers alike.

Buy: Nike One Women's Training Tote Bag at $60

10. Nike Sportswear Women’s Fleece Pants

Nike

These tie-dye trousers make an excellent gift as we all try to elevate our sweats game. They’re certainly bold — meaning you can even dress them up for a casual night out — but surprisingly versatile. We can see pairing them with clean sneakers and a crop top while chilling, or with a tank top and a black denim jacket when heading out. Plus, as expected from sweats, they’re super cozy with a soft, lightweight fleece build.

Buy: Nike Sportswear Women's Fleece Pants at $56.97