These Totally Reasonable New Year’s Resolutions Will Keep You Healthy in 2021

6. Clean Up Your Scrubbing Routine

There are no shortage of stories and documentaries recounting the amount of plastic and toxic chemicals that seep into our oceans. If you’re looking to ease into the low-waste lifestyle (and keep the earth and yourself healthy), cutting out single-use plastics by way of your cleaning routine is a good place to start.

We’re fans of Cleancult‘s biodegradable hand soaps, dishwasher soap tablets, all-purpose cleaners, liquid laundry detergent, and more home products that come in recyclable cartons and pleasing scents (you can also get unscented). The sustainable brand says it helps customers keep 44 pounds of plastic out of landfills per year via its refillable glass spray bottles and dispensers and recurring subscriptions (available every one, two, or three months).

Cleancult

7. Hit the Road in New Kicks

When it comes to picking up your running routine, we’re guessing that going from zero to 60 will reduce your success rate by probably a lot (but we’re no experts). Start small with one-mile jogs and runs instead, and pick up a new pair of kicks that’ll get you pumped to test out the rest of your high-performance gear (and don’t forget your sweat-friendly mask).

A favorite among long-distance runners, Mizuno’s Wave Rider footwear will let you hit the road while keeping you light on your feet (each shoe clocks in at just 10 ounces). For the 24th iteration of its best-selling silhouette, the company swapped its previous foam with the lighter Enerzy foam, which uses less rubber than its predecessor but delivers the same good grip and more flexibility.

These shoes offer stability, energetic cushioning, and support for runners with neutral pronation to underpronation, so those who are flat-footed or who overpronate will want to consider something with more support, such as Mizuno’s Inspire runners. When in doubt, check with a podiatrist or get your gait analyzed by running experts who can make recommendations tailored to your needs.

Zappos

8. Give Your Home Office a Cool Makeover

Don’t have an eye for interior design, but itching for a stylish and clean slate in your space? Whether you’ll be working from home indefinitely or you’re just bored of your house, Havenly’s online service lets you work with professional interior designers who’ll dream up a new look for any room in your pad. You’ll set your budget, take a quiz to determine your aesthetic, and get a customized design plan with a curated shopping list.

If you choose Havenly’s Full package, you’ll also get layout visualizations so you can “see” your room’s makeover and a custom floor plan. Both the Mini and Full options include a personal ordering team who’ll source products from local and national home furnishings and decor vendors (think cool brands like CB2, West Elm, Article, Minted, Interior Define, and others).

Havenly

9. Plant Your Victory Garden

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from soaking up self-proclaimed “Gangster Gardener” Ron Finley’s Masterclass series, it’s that growing your own greens can and should be rewarding and delicious. Not yet convinced that you’ve got a green thumb? Try sowing your skills with an indoor herb garden, which is easy to do in even the tiniest shoebox apartments.

Your home-cooked dishes will reap the benefits of homegrown herbs like USDA organic basil, cilantro, parsley, sage, and thyme from Spade to Fork’s home seed kit, which has everything you need to sprout fresh, non-GMO ingredients.

Amazon

Compelled to take your cultivation up a notch? AeroGarden’s soil-free hydroponic garden kit uses 20-watt LED lights to maximize photosynthesis (read: big blooms in less time). It can hold up to six 12-inch-tall plants, and the kit includes seeds to grow Genovese and Thai basils, curly parsley, dill, thyme, and mint, plus the company’s special nutrient-rich plant formula.

Amazon

10. Channel Your Inner Culinary Star

Speaking of herbs, why not commit to cooking more at home and using your newly-grown greens, while you’re at it? Allow multi-hyphenate musician Snoop Dogg (whose resumé includes rap star, BFF to Martha Stewart, vino maker, and cookbook author) to light the way. His 192-page tome, From Cook to Cook, offers 50 of Calvin Broadus Jr.’s favorite recipes, including cannabis-free concoctions like baked mac and cheese, easy orange chicken, and (yes) gin and juice. If all else fails, you can always live vicariously through Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge.

If your tastebuds prefer to cook up something a little bit more country, try Jessie James Decker’s latest cookbook, Just Feed Me. (We imagine her plates pair well with her recently-launched wine, Stay Gold.) Fans love the Nashville star’s simple and easy-to-follow dishes that blend her Italian, Southern, and Cajun roots, such as Tuscan bean soup, Brazilian steak, pumpkin cookies, and more. Otherwise, you can also whet your appetite with these other musician-powered cookbooks. (And let’s not forget Cookin’ with Coolio.)

Amazon

11. Indulge in More Pleasure

Why not spice it up in the bedroom (or wherever else you do it) for 2021? Experts say that the health benefits of regular sex — whether with a partner or yourself — can include a boost in immunity, stress relief, younger-looking skin, and even more cardio.

Try prepping for your endorphin-pumping activity with this CBD-infused arousal oil by Foria, which also offers other wellness products designed to address both pleasure (think intimacy) and pain (we’re talking inflammation and period cramps). This organic, plant-based formula contains ingredients found in your pantry — cinnamon, ginger, and vanilla, to name a few — that combine with cardamom and peppermint oils, hemp, and kava root to bring you “out-of-this-world orgasms.”

Foria

No matter if you’re coupled or solo, Dame’s Fin finger vibrator will certainly hit the spot. The water-resistant device is made of medical-grade silicone and comes with three speed settings, while the versatile shape offers a range of ways to stimulate.