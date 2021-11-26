RS Recommends: The 10 Best Things to Buy From New Balance

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — to treat yourself to some new high-performing gear.

But if you don’t want to brave the shopping crowds this season, a handful of shops have made your holiday shopping responsibilities a breeze, thanks to exclusive online sales you can take advantage of right from your own home. That’s why one of our favorite brands to shop for high-quality gear right now is New Balance.

From comfortable running apparel to innovative kicks to boot, it’s no wonder that New Balance has set such a high standard with its top-quality running sneakers and workout apparel — the brand has made athletic and functional gear alike since 1906. While there are plenty of best-sellers to choose from both in its stores and online, the company has recently launched a ton of new gear that may just inspire you to do some holiday shopping a little early this year.

In fact, just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, New Balance is running a huge sale across its site, from sweat-wicking apparel to warm, high-tech layers. From now until November 30th, you can save up to 25% on select pieces of gear across New Balance’s online shop — no secret promo codes or shopping hacks necessary.

The Best Sneakers and Apparel to Shop at New Balance

We found the coolest footwear and apparel selections you can shop right now with just a few clicks.

1. New Balance Reflective Impact Run Winter Jacket

Courtesy New Balance

Winter training calls for outer layers that can actually perform. Luckily, this Reflective Impact Run Winter Jacket was born for the job, thanks to a cozy construction and visible-at-night accents to keep you safe on any route. It can easily shield you from the cold wind gusts and unpredictable winter weather, and you can easily adjust your smartwatch on-the-go with a touchscreen-friendly cuff design without pulling up your sleeve.

Buy: New Balance Reflective Impact Jacket at $174.99

2. New Balance Heathertech Tee

Courtesy New Balance

Meet your new go-to gym tee. The New Balance Heathertech is a sleek high-tech top that can withstand everything from a sweaty trail run to your heated yoga class. That’s all thanks to the brand’s NB DRY fabric technology that helps wick away your sweat and keep you dry and feeling fresh.

Buy: New Balance Heathertech Tee at $24.99

3. New Balance Accelerate Long Sleeve

Courtesy New Balance

If you’re planning on going for a cold-weather run anytime in the near future, you’ll need a baselayer to get you through it. This long-sleeved Accelerate tee will do the trick, complete with a moisture-wicking NB DRY fabric and small reflective details for when it’s your only layer.

Buy: New Balance Accelerate Long Sleeve at $34.99

4. New Balance Q Speed Sherpa Pullover

Courtesy New Balance

On days when you don’t quite need a jacket, but a tee just won’t do, go for this lightweight Q Speed pullover. The NB HEAT tech pulls double duty by locking in heat while wicking away excess moisture when you’re running. Water-resistant sherpa fabric on the upper section, meantime, ensures you’re staying comfortable to the very last mile.

Buy: New Balance Q Speed Sherpa Pullover at $119.99

5. New Balance Q Speed Jogger

Courtesy New Balance

When you’re looking for pants to wear to a workout or on a run, you want a pair that can wick away sweat and keep you warm at the same time. That’s exactly what these Q Speed Joggers achieve, thanks to the built-in NB DRY tech and their cozy fleece fabric. They’re designed with a tapered fit so they won’t get in the way on your run. But the best part is that they’re just as fit for an afternoon on the couch, too.

Buy: New Balance Q Speed Jogger at $84.99

6. New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v12 Shoes

Courtesy New Balance

Runners looking for that sweet spot between a comfortable pair of sneakers and extra support will want to lace up these Fresh Foam X 860v12s. Thanks to New Balance’s lightweight Fresh Foam cushioning and built-in stability, these kicks can get you through any training session or race. Plus, they even feature reflective details throughout to keep you visible on early-morning or late-night jogs.

Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v12 at $134.99

7. New Balance 327 Sneakers

Courtesy New Balance

Retro Seventies style has never looked more modern. These New Balance 327 sneakers take inspiration from running shoe designs from the past and run with a host of new updates. They come with serious traction thanks to a lugged outsole that takes its cues from trail running kicks, along with a suede, mesh upper and oversize New Balance logo.

Buy: New Balance 327 Sneakers at $99.99

8. New Balance 574 Sneakers

Courtesy New Balance

For the guy who has a closet overflowing with running shoes, get him these casual 574s. Because of their cushioning and versatile, monochromatic Dad Sneaker style, he’ll love them for running errands, work and everything in between. After all, New Balance doesn’t call them the “go-anywhere” sneakers for nothing. Available in standard, wide and extra-wide sizing.

Buy: New Balance 574v2 Sneakers at $79.99

9. New Balance Core Performance Small Duffel

Courtesy New Balance

A piece of luggage is always a good gift idea. Whether they’re taking it to the gym, to class or just commuting to work, this small New Balance duffel is a pack they can use for everything. There are convenient carrying handles, a hook to hang it up in a locker, along with a shoulder strap for longer hauls. The top of the bag fully unzips for easy access. Available in both black and red.

Buy: New Balance Duffel at $39.99

10. New Balance Heatloft Athletic Jacket

Courtesy New Balance

Whether you’re heading to the gym before the sun’s up or grabbing coffee on the weekend, this Heatloft Athletic Jacket is hard to top. Its stylish quilted material looks sophisticated, but it’s still the sweat-wicking, warm jacket you’ll want for any activity. New Balance added some length for extra warmth, while a handful of hidden pockets make it easy to store your phone, wallet and keys.

Buy: New Balance Heatloft Athletic Jacket at $119.99