This Fancy Nespresso Machine is 41% Off on Amazon Right Now (and Arrives Before Mother’s Day)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Still don’t have a Mother’s Day gift? Check out this Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine from De’Longhi. The premium, highly-rated machine is normally $269, but right now Amazon has it on sale for a whopping 41% off.

That shaves the price down to just $159 — the cheapest the machine has ever been on Amazon — and makes the Vertuo a great way to upgrade Mom’s at-home coffee setup. Plus, it arrives before Mother’s Day with Prime shipping.

Amazon

Buy Nespresso Vertuo by De’Longhi $159.00

Nespresso machines are familiar to most of us by now, offering some of the best capsule espresso and coffee drinks, but the De’Longhi Vertuo machines are among Nespresso’s more luxurious offerings. In other words, you’re getting all the convenience of Nespresso in a higher-quality machine than the ones you’ll often find in hotel rooms.

With the Vertuo, you get to choose between two espresso sizes (single and double) and two coffee sizes (five, eight-ounce cups). The machine automatically adapts to the type of pod you put in, ensuring each cup is properly brewed (i.e. espresso pods will be brewed differently than coffee pods).

This particular Vertuo machine also has a large 54-ounce water tank, which means you won’t need to constantly refill the tank between pulls. Plus, it comes with a separate milk frother to make cappuccinos at home.

Another reason why we like this machine is its looks. Like many of De’Longhi’s products, the machine blends retro and modern style notes, making something that’ll actually upgrade your kitchen (instead of creating a countertop eyesore). Trending CNN Is Hosting a Town Hall for a Guy Who Tried to Get Me Killed Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Smoking Weed, Staying Married, and Bitching With Larry David GOP Senator Defends White Nationalists: 'I Call Them Americans' ‘I Don’t Think He Can Get Elected’: GOP Senator Slams Trump After Sexual Abuse Verdict

The discounted Vertuo has been out for a while now, and it’s been a hit with customers: The machine has a 4.7/5-star rating on Amazon with more than 10,500 reviews.

Pick up the Vertuo machine now while it’s 41% off on Amazon and save $110 on your new go-to espresso and coffee rig. Alternatively, grab it as a nice Mother’s Day gift and get it delivered in two days or less with Prime shipping.

Buy Nespresso Vertuo by De’Longhi $159.00

Looking for a more compact Nespresso Vertuo machine? Check out their brand-new Pop+ (pictured below). It’s the smallest Vertuo machine yet, but yields the same precision-brewed cup of espresso or coffee as the discounted machine above.

Nespresso

Buy Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ $129