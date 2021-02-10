From Motown Moments to Classic Rock Scenes, Here Are 10 Prints Every Music Fan Should Own

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When collecting every LP and EP isn’t enough, showcasing your favorite artists on your walls is the next step to music superfandom. But not everyone wants to hang up their beloved catalog (and risk their records getting dusty or damaged) or hang those unframed music posters that you’ll find in every other college freshman’s dorm room. If you’re looking for something decidedly more grown-up, but still want to pay homage to your chart-topping heroes, then the best music prints and framed art can hit that decor mark.

One of our go-to sources for music photography is Fine Art America which stocks creative works as well as images of icons from the archives. These aren’t your typical framed memorabilia — many are stunning off-stage scenes shot by renowned photographers, so they make great cocktail party conversation starters. They’re officially-licensed for sale too, meaning you’re getting an authentic print and not a discount store knockoff.

We also like that the fine art and photo printing company lets you choose from a variety of sizes and formats, including acrylic, canvas, framed, wood, glass, metal, and prints. You can also select frame designs, photo finishes, mat color and width, among other options, ensuring that your art is customized to fit your decor style — and your space.

Best of all: everything can be ordered online and shipped (safely) to your door, ensuring that you can score a new piece of art without having to step foot in a gallery or store.

Looking for the best music prints for your home or office? We’ve rounded up 10 of the best music prints featuring legends from decades past and present. Check out our top picks below.

1. The Beatles by John Loengard

Part of the Fab Four’s 1964 photoshoot with Life magazine, this photo by John Loengard offers proof that The Beatles were excellent at many things, including keeping their mop tops dry in pool situations. This canvas print is customizable in a range of sizes and finishes.

2. Miss Ross Goes Shopping by Michael Ochs

In this 1965 photo by Michael Ochs, Diana Ross goes shopping on 5th Avenue in New York City before taking the stage on the TV show, Hullabaloo.

3. Leonard Cohen by Mathieu L’Heureux Roy

Leonard Cohen fans won’t want to miss out on a chance to score this limited-run portrait of the godfather of gloom by photographer Mathieu L’Heureux Roy.

4. “Park Stones” Metal Print by Roger Jackson

From Getty’s archives, this 1967 scene captured by photojournalist Roger Jackson shows the Rolling Stones (including the doomed Brian Jones) strolling through Green Park in their hometown of London.

5. B.B. King Framed Print

Ahead of the unofficial biopic about B.B. King, this concert print will help blues devotees pay tribute to the legendary musician.

6. “Elvis Presley Has a Milkshake with a Dog”

You’ve seen plenty of Elvis Presley‘s leg-shaking moves, and this vintage photograph shows another side of The King as a milkshake-serving canine lover.

7. Johnny Cash Acrylic Print

Whether you’re decking out your home or music studio, this black-and-white print of Johnny Clash posing on a railroad track immortalizes the Man in Black wherever you hang it.

8. Nirvana in Shepherds Bush by Martyn Goodacre

Hardcore grunge fans are likely familiar with this photo of Nirvana band members Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain, and Krist Novoselic, taken at a stoop by photographer Martyn Goodacre in London’s Shepherd’s Bush district. This one comes framed and is available in a range of sizes to fit your space.

9. Portrait of Joni Mitchell by Jack Robinson

Taken in New York in 1968, this portrait of Joni Mitchell with her acoustic guitar was part of a Vogue magazine shoot by photographer Jack Robinson. It is available as a square-sized print.

10. Pink Floyd 1967 by Chris Walter

No prog rock aficionado’s art collection is complete without a piece of Pink Floyd. This 1967 photo by Chris Walter shows bassist Roger Waters, frontman Syd Barrett, drummer Nick Mason, and keyboardist Richard Wright in London.