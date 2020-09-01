The Best Music-Inspired Merch for Upgrading Your Pad

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Unless you’re channeling your teenage bedroom, those unframed band posters aren’t doing your grown-up pad any favors in the decor department. If you want a space that reflects your musical tastes but you’re not quite sure how to ditch the dorm room aesthetic, then consider hitting Etsy for your next interior design refresh.

The popular handmade marketplace is stacked with endless music-inspired decor ideas. The most obvious ones include wall art emblazoned with the lyrics or sheet music of your go-to tunes, but you can also go a step further and immortalize your guitar heroes and lyrical geniuses in soundwave form. Another idea: go beyond the standard record album frames and opt for sleek displays that’ll be the envy of any visiting DJ.

Here, we’ve rounded up 10 cool pieces of music-inspired merch that can be found on Etsy. Check out our favorites below.

1. Onyx Custom Glass Music Plaque

If you prefer to keep your precious albums off the wall, here’s an alternative way to showcase your favorite artists. This eight-inch by ten-inch glass plaque features your favorite album or single cover art, plus the artist or band name, song, and specified timestamp are displayed in crisp etching. The plaque is also available in a three-pack, and you can also opt for a sleek black or white frame.

2. Studio21graphix 1959 Fender Bass Poster

This reproduction of a 1960 patent artfully pays homage to the oft-unsung heroes of the band. It features a Fender bass guitar and comes in neutral and colorful backgrounds (including antique paper, gray, blueprint, blackboard, and green), and in sizes ranging from eight by ten inches to 18 by 24 inches.

3. AlbumMount Record Frame

Minimalists who aren’t keen on bulky photo frames will like this adjustable record album holder, which can be used as a wall mount or shelf display. It can hold any cover size between 8.75 inches to 14.25 inches wide and works great with both single and double vinyl albums.

4. Art Blox Custom Sound Wave Acrylic Block

What’s great about these acrylic blocks is that they can be customized with any soundwave. It’s a cool and subtle way to showcase the lyrics to your favorite song, a line from your fave movie, or even a quote from a friend or family member.

5. Jenna Madonia Photography Drum Wall Art

This one’s for the design-minded drummers. Photographer Jenna Madonia captures a classic drum kit atop a rug printed with cassette tapes, so analog lovers will appreciate this print, too. This black and white image is printed on archival paper and can be ordered in sizes from eight by ten inches and as large as 24 by 30 inches.

6. Settle Art Custom Guitar String Copper Sign

This custom copper sign will certainly strike a chord for anyone seeking that industrial-cool, Nashville-inspired look. Made of rusted copper pipes and used guitar strings, this custom sign measures six inches tall by 25 inches long, so it’s great for making a statement in any room of the house. You can specify any message up to 11 letters, and you can choose from rusty or raw finishes.

7. Regraind Genre Wooden Record Dividers

Organization-obsessed audiophiles will dig these custom-made birch plywood record dividers. Each piece measures 13.4 inches by 11.5 inches, and you can choose the music genres that will be laser-engraved onto both sides of the divider. A few categories include decades, classic rock, R&B, soundtrack, country, metal, and jazz, and we like that they can also be used horizontally or vertically.

8. Reclaimed Wood and Metal Headphones Wall Hook

Save precious desk space and hang your cans on the wall instead. This headphones holder is made of reclaimed wood that boasts a natural finish and 2 1/4-inch-long brushed metal pegs for a sleek look, and includes all of the mounting hardware needed. The wooden block measures 2 3/4 inches wide and tall, and you can request a smooth and modern finish.

9. Record Props Vinyl Display

You’ve got two ways to showcase your music with these versatile Record Props. Use them by your turntable to create a cool frame-free record wall or as a tabletop display so your vinyl is always within reach. They’re made of injection-molded hybrid ABS plastic and feature a rubber bumper that protects your albums from damage, and you’ll get all of the hardware required for wall-mounted installation.

10. Glissprints Synthesizer Wave Poster

Synth lovers and sound engineers will be fans of Glissprint’s oscillator waveform print. It features minimalist sine, triangle, square, and sawtooth waveforms, and it comes in sizes from eight by ten inches to 24 by 36 inches.