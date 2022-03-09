RS Recommends: Can Mushroom Coffee Replace Your Morning Joe?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Coffee might dominate our mornings, but it’s not the only way to kickstart your day — or necessarily the best. Some people, tired of jitters, over-dependency, upset stomachs, and a built-up tolerance to caffeine, are now replacing their morning cup of Joe with mushroom coffee. And they might be on to something: the best mushroom coffees could bring attractive benefits including calm, all-day energy and a stronger immune system.

What Is Mushroom Coffee? Mushroom Coffee Ingredients

The best mushroom coffees are careful blends of different mushrooms extracts, and they sometimes include a splash of tea leaves or coffee beans. These mushrooms aren’t the kind you eat (or the trippy psilocybin kind), but rather medicinal mushrooms that have been used for thousands of years, in some cases, as natural health treatments. The best mushroom coffees also taste like coffee — not mushrooms — so there’s nothing to fear in terms of flavor.

Below are some of the most common mushroom coffee ingredients. Most purported health benefits are based on extensive anecdotal evidence, as well as cell and animal testing.

Lion’s Mane: Named after its shaggy appearance, lion’s mane has been used medicinally since ancient times. A number of studies strongly suggest that the fungus may strengthen our immune systems, reduce inflammation, and even alleviate anxiety and depression. Animal research has also shown that lion’s mane extract can kill cancer cells, help with diabetes, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Chaga: Chaga mushroom, another fungus that’s been used by humans for centuries, may bring health benefits similar to lion’s mane including anti-inflammation and a boost to the immune system.

Reishi: Mainly found in Asia, Reishi mushroom usage can be traced back hundreds of years in Eastern medicine. Preliminary studies have shown that Reishi could increase energy while lessening depression and anxiety symptoms. It’s also used to control blood sugar and improve overall immune health.

Cordyceps: Although it’s a gross, parasitic fungus, cordyceps has some extremely promising potential health benefits — all backed by lab studies and animal research. It has been shown to boost exercise performance, sex drive, mental energy, and heart health, all while reducing signs of age.

Also, if you’re wondering whether mushroom coffee is legal, the answer is yes: mushroom coffee does not include psilocybin mushrooms (the psychedelic variety), so you can order it online from anywhere in the country.

Mushroom Coffee Benefits

We’ve gone over the possible health benefits of common ingredients in the best mushroom coffees, but what happens when you combine them?

The best mushroom coffees appear to lend clean energy, improve immune health, reduce stress, and lessen inflammation. Plus, because you’re consuming less caffeine by switching to mushroom coffee, you can expect better sleep and, again, even more energy during the day.

Plus, if you want the benefits of the best mushroom coffees but don’t want to give up that caffeine boost, you can have both. Most mushroom coffees come as powders, so you can add a scoop to your morning coffee and reap the health benefits of mushrooms with your normal java.

What Are the Best Mushroom Coffees?

Looking to make your mornings healthier? Read on for the best mushroom coffees that you can order online right now.

1. Renude Chagaccino

Renude

Dubbed a “mushroom mocha,” Renude’s Chagaccino tastes as good as a mocha but delivers the health benefits of medicinal mushrooms. The drink’s ingredients are led by wild foraged chaga mushroom, bringing immune support and non-jittery energy. Sugar-free, vegan, and keto-friendly, the drink is a clean, zero-calorie alternative to coffee. The Chagaccino also comes as a 10-packet box, and packets are ideal for use at the office or while traveling. Just mix one with your favorite coffee drink, tea, or smoothie when you’re in need of a shroom dose.

Buy: Renude Chagaccino at $29.99

2. Mud/Wtr Mushroom Coffee

Mud/Wtr

You may have seen ads for Mud/Wtr on TikTok by now, but don’t swipe past too quickly: the California-based brand is making some of the best mushroom coffee around.

Using a blend of lion’s mane, chaga, cordyceps, and reishi, Mud/Wtr brings a comprehensive dose of the best mushrooms for improving mood, energy, and overall immune health. But the brand also counts Malala chai, cinnamon, turmeric, and Himalayan salt in its ingredients, meaning it really tastes great too. There’s also a dash of natural caffeine (about a seventh of that in a cup of coffee) for a little boost.

Mud/Wtr comes as a powder that can be added to teas and coffees, as well food. The brand has dozens of recipe ideas on its website, including Mud pancakes, salad, smoothies, and teas.

Buy: Mud/Wtr Starter Kit at $40

3. Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee

Amazon

Four Sigmatic has generated quite a bit of buzz with its energy-boosting, mood-improving mushroom coffee. The brand’s concoction, which includes lion’s mane for focus and chaga for immune health, also tastes great (I.e. more like chocolate and not like blended mushrooms).

This package of Four Sigmatic mushroom coffee includes 10 instant packs, which come in handy for transporting to work or keeping in your bag while traveling. Mix them with non-dairy milk, smoothies, or teas for a healthy, energy-boosting treat.

Buy: Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee at $12.49

4. Sacred 7 Mushroom Extract Powder

Amazon

With lion’s mane, cordyceps, reishi, and chaga, as well as other healthy mushrooms like maitake and shiitake, Sacred 7’s mushroom powder extract makes a great addition to our daily routine. All mushrooms are sourced from a natural supplier in Canada, and the resulting powder has no fillers or chemicals. Customers also applaud Sacred 7 for its nice flavor, which is largely thanks to the addition of cocoa powder.

Buy: Sacred 7 Mushroom Extract Powder at $24.99

5. Rheal Shroom Coffee

Rheal

Rheal Shroom Coffee (previously Super U) promises calm, alert energy without the anxiety, jitters, or crash that sometimes comes with coffee. And the brand’s ingredient list is wonderfully short: Besides lion’s mane, cordyceps, and chaga mushroom extracts, Rheal also has some organic Colombian Arabica coffee which delivers about half the caffeine of a regular cup of coffee. That’s a bit more caffeine than most mushroom coffee, making this a great option for anyone that doesn’t want to give up their regular coffee (and its flavor).

Buy: Rheal Shroom Coffee at $34.60

6. Rasa Original Mushroom Coffee

Amazon

This mushroom coffee from Rasa includes ashwagandha, which many use as a supplement to reduce anxiety and improve brain function. The formula also features chaga and reishi to further improve mood and calm energy, and there’s no caffeine at all. This makes it a good choice if you’re quitting caffeine completely or doing a caffeine reset.

Buy: Rasa Original Mushroom Coffee at $29.00

7. Sun Alchemy Mushroom Coffee

Amazon

Sun Alchemy is another mushroom coffee that’s making people question their regular morning java. It brings lion’s mane for cognitive function, as well as reishi and chaga for immune health.

Unlike the other options, Sun Alchemy’s mushroom coffee includes 110 milligrams of caffeine per serving, which is about the same as a regular cup of coffee. Many customers actually like this, because the mushrooms’ calming effects counteract the negative side effects of caffeine. In other words, you can get coffee-level energy with less jitters and anxiety.

Buy: Sun Alchemy Mushroom Coffee at $10.99