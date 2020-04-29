10 Mother’s Day Gifts for Moms Who Love Music

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mother’s Day is here and while your declarations of love can come from cards and candles and bouquets of dutifully-arranged blooms, consider springing for something a little more personal this year. Whether your mom is a casual music fan, has seen more concerts than she can count, or just needs help upgrading her audio gear, we’ve found ten gifts that will let mom hear “I Love You” in a whole new way.

1. Headphone Bookends

Whether for home or the office, remind mom of her love for music with these whimsical headphone and microphone bookends. Made from a solid cold-cast resin material, the six-inch bookends are finished with a vintage-inspired lacquer for a unique, lived-in look. The bookends weigh just over 3.5 pounds, ensuring they’ll keep your books, records and magazines neatly stacked and organized without slipping off the surface.

2. Vinyl Record Subscription Box

Surprise mom with new music every month by signing her up for Cratejoy’s Vinyl Records Club. The subscription box delivers three vinyl records each month that span different genres, artists and eras. Along with the records, your mom will receive handwritten notes detailing the curation of each album, with listening notes and insight into the recording process as well.

Choose the “Staff Picks” theme if your mom has more eclectic tastes (previous boxes have included everyone from Adele to The Gorillaz to Jimi Hendrix). You can also choose from an “Indie” box or “Hip-Hop” box if you want a more customized selection delivered to her door.

Cratejoy has a number of other themed boxes available online for Mother’s Day. We spotted gift boxes for bakers, gardeners, foodies and fitness buffs alike. See the full offerings here.

Cratejoy

3. Crosley Cruiser Deluxe 3-Speed Suitcase Turntable

Crosley

Need something for mom to play her new record collection on? This vinyl-wrapped, vintage-inspired record player comes in seven colors and lets mom play her favorite 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records on the classic, belt-driven turntable. A built-in Bluetooth receiver lets her stream music wirelessly from her phone or laptop to the Cruiser’s speakers too.

Set it on display in the living room or bedroom (the rubber “feet” will ensure a stable grip on any surface), or take the briefcase-styled record player to go with its built-in handles.

4. Reclaimed Instrument Bottle Openers

Uncommon Goods

Handmade in Berkeley, California, these one-of-a-kind bottle openers are crafted from vintage piano keys and guitar frets, and are sure to spark conversation at your next dinner party or gathering. Artist Ward Wallau got his start repurposing old subway tokens into cufflinks, before turning his attention to reclaimed musical instruments.

Each bottle opener comes presented in a green flannel pouch with a certificate of authenticity. As they’re all made by hand from different instruments, no two pieces will be exactly the same, giving mom a true collector’s piece. Our suggestion: pick up one of these bottle openers and present it to mom with a bottle (or two) of her favorite wine.

5. Personalized LP Record

Uncommon Goods

For a personalized gift she’ll be proud to display, order up a personalized LP from gifting site, UncommonGoods.com. Made from an upcycled vinyl LP and set in a floating frame, the record is customizable with a title, sub-heading and up to five songs (or five lines of messaging). Everything is produced to order and hand-assembled in the USA. The LP is available in a red and blue colorway, or a two-tone orange theme.

6. The Beatles Original Studio Recordings (16 CD Box Set)

Amazon

If your mom is a music fan, there’s no better box set to get her than this 17-disc deluxe set containing all of The Beatles’ original albums. The limited-edition collection includes 16 CDs and also includes a DVD of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the band, plus two CDs of non-released tracks. The included album jackets feature a mix of original artwork, photographs and new notes that detail the recording process of each album.

Each disc has been digitally remastered at Abbey Road Studios in London, where The Beatles recorded almost their entire discography. While many re-releases seek to amplify the music to appeal to a modern audience, reviewers say every track in the collection is faithful to its original master, reproducing every note in its most earnest, accurate form. Whether your mom is a music collector or just a casual fan, this is one of the most definitive collections of music available to purchase online today.

7. UrbanEars Ralis Portable Speakers

Urbanears

The Urbanears Ralis takes the classic portable speaker and updates it with a contemporary, modular form reminiscent of a cubist sculpture or avant-garde handbag.

Available in gray, red or slate blue, the speakers fully charge up in just two hours and get up to 20 hours of playback time. Its Bluetooth 5.0 technology picks up devices up to 30 feet away, and can connect two devices simultaneously to switch out DJ duty. Its IPX2 rating means it can handle a few splashes without worry, while the steel construction is at once lightweight and durable.

What we like: a built-in power bank lets you charge your phone while the music is playing, while the discreet side buttons and tonal carrying strap keep things clean and minimal.

8. Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

Amazon

Our pick for the best noise-cancelling headphones, these WH-1000XM3 headphones from Sony pack a ton of features into a sleek, travel-ready package. In addition to delivering crisp, reliable sound, Sony’s noise-cancelling technology automatically adjusts how much ambient sound is let in, depending on your environment. The headphones are also tuned to recognize subtle background noises, like voices or weather patterns, to block them out as well.

Mom will like the sophisticated, silver colorway, which is a nice step-up from the basic black headsets on the market. She can also pair the cups with Alexa to control music, calls and volume settings using just her voice. The headphones get 30 hours of battery life, even on Bluetooth. Need to power up quickly? Just ten minutes of charging (with an AC adapter) gets you up to five hours of playtime.

9. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 Earbuds

Bang and Olufsen

Whether your mom needs a pair of wireless earbuds for the gym, travel or her daily commute, upgrade her to a pair of these impeccably-designed Beoplay buds from Scandinavian electronics brand, Bang & Olufsen.

The company’s powerful E8 2.0 earbuds have been upgraded with a more comfortable, ergonomic fit, up to four hours of wireless playtime, and more efficient, expertly-tuned sound. The buds are crafted from premium aluminum, while the included charging case is wrapped in leather and holds three charges, giving you a total of 16 hours of playtime on the go. This “limestone” colorway adds a soft and chic finish that mom will be proud to wear and show off.

What we like: these E8 2.0 earbuds are wireless charging-compatible, meaning you can set them on any Qi-enabled charging pad to power up alongside your tablet and phone.

10. Original Art From Saatchi Art

Saatchi Art

For something that will truly make a statement, spring for a piece of original art from renowned art dealers, Saatchi Art. Saatchi’s site features more than 40,000 pieces of music-themed artwork, including paintings, photographs, sculptures and collages. While you can order gallery-quality prints, many of these pieces are originals and limited editions.

Every piece is hand-selected by an experienced Saatchi Art curator, and includes information about the artist and his or her inspirations behind the work.

Browse artwork and see individual pricing online at SaatchiArt.com.