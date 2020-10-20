These Are the 4 Best Monitor Stands We’ve Tested, to Make Your Work Setup More Comfortable

A monitor stand is a work from home essential that serves two important purposes: Giving you extra space for your accessories, cleaning off your desk, and making your workspace more ergonomic. By elevating your monitor closer to eye-level you won’t have to crane your neck for hours at a time, which can strain it over time.

We’ve had hands-on testing time with a number of monitor stands, and collected the ones that are worth your time in this guide. All of these stands will work with any monitor, regardless of its size or who makes it. You can also use these stands to elevate a laptop — PC or Mac — or a monitor and computer if the stand is large enough.

If your neck is sore at the end of each work day, or you want a little extra storage space on your desk, these are the monitor stands we recommend.

What Are the Best Monitor Stands?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best Monitor Stands for you; below are the most important ones, which we considered while we were researching this list.

Size: The monitor stands we’re recommending are between 10 and 46 inches wide; larger ones are better if you want to fit two monitors, while smaller ones are better for compact desks.

Elevation: The monitor stands in our guide are between 2.19 and 8.5 inches tall — think about this when deciding how high your monitor needs to be for optimal comfort. If you use a monitor that’s height adjustable, you’ll have more flexibility.

Materials: All of the monitor stands we’re recommencing are made out of wood or metal, so they’ll add a nice aesthetic quality to your home office.

Additional Space: One of the biggest advantages of using a monitor stand is the ability to use space below the stand for storage. Every monitor below offers some level of storage for accessories, so you can clean up your desk.

1. Best Overall: Grovemade Wooden Dual Monitor Stand

Grovemade

Grovemade’s Wooden Dual Monitor Stand is the largest, nicest monitor stand we’ve tested, and it’s the one we recommend if you have enough space.

The stand is 46 inches wide and 4.2 inches tall, which means you’ll have a fair amount of lift, and lot of space to work with. I was able to fit two 15.6-inch portable monitors on the stand with room to spare, and had enough space for a third one. If you have larger monitors (think 28-inches), you’ll probably be able to fit two.

Although it’s called a dual-monitor stand, I highly recommend it if you only use one. I’m tested the stand using a 24-inch LG 4K monitor, and used the additional space for a pair of Edifier computer speakers. I’ve since attached the monitor to Mount-It’s Single Monitor Desk Mount, and use the reclaimed space for notebooks.

It only lifts your display by four inches, but Grovemade’s monitor stand provides a surprising amount of storage space. I’ve been able to fit my Mac Mini and an OWC Blu Ray drive on the left side, and Nomad’s Base Station Pro wireless charge on the stand’s shelf.

I’m recommending Grovemade’s Wooden Dual Monitor Stand because of its functionality, but the fact that it looks really nice doesn’t hurt. The stand is made out of American Walnut or Eastern Hardrock Maple plywood that’s manufactured and hand-finished in Portland Oregon.

Grovemade’s Wooden Dual Monitor Stand is spacious and aesthetically pleasing, so you shouldn’t hesitate if you’ve got enough room on your desk.

2. Best Compact Stand: Fluidstance The Raise Stand

Fluidstance

The Raise is Fluidstance’s new monitor stand, and it’s the one we recommend if you want a sturdy, minimalist stand, but don’t have a lot of space.

It’s 23.5-inches wide and 4.75-inches tall, which was long enough for me to fit AUZAI’s 15.6-inch portable monitor and Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook on top of it with a little space to spare on both sides. The space below the stand is completely open, and wide enough to fit a full-sized keyboard and mouse when they’re not in use.

The Raise is made out of Birch veneer plywood and 100% steel sourced from the US; the stand is also assembled in America. If you have a single-monitor setup, or don’t have a lot of room on top of your desk, you can’t go wrong with The Raise from Fluidstance.

3. Best For Macs: Twelve South HiRise Pro

Amazon

Twelve South’s HiRise Pro was specifically designed to work with Apple’s iMac computers and monitors with thin stands, like LG’s UltraFine 4K display.

The stand is 9.84-inches wide, 10-inches deep, and 4.5-inches tall; the outer shell is made out of aluminum, and the top is coated with leather to avoid scratching your phone if it’s set on top.

The Hi-Rise is a lux stand with two big advantages: It has a surprising amount of storage space, and the shelf inside is height adjustable. That last point is crucial if you’re using an iMac, because you can’t adjust the height of its built-in stand at all.

I’ve used this stand with a 27-inch iMac, and used the inner chamber to hold a bunch of accessories, from Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro to SanDisk’s Extreme Pro Portable SSD with room to spare. Twelve South designed the HiRise Pro with an open space in the back, so you can easily route wires through it.

If you use a Mac, or a monitor with a thin stand, and want to keep your essential accessories out of sight, we recommend Twelve South’s HiRise Pro.

4. Best High Tech Stand: Satechi Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub

Amazon

Satechi’s Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub will elevate your display and allow you to connect more tech accessories to your computer in a clean-looking way.

The stand is 10-inches wide, 2.19 inches tall, and made out aluminum, which matches the look of Apple’s Mac lineup. The stand may not be very tall, but its big feature is its built-in USB-C hub, which features one USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a headphone jack, and both full-sized and MicroSD slots.

While a Mac is pictured above, you can connect this hub to a PC. Satechi ships the hub alongside a USB-C to USB-A adapter, so you can use it with your older computer without any issues.

Satechi’s monitor stand was my go-to for several months, and it works really well. It doesn’t offer a lot of elevation, but the built-in hub is incredibly useful, and it’s possible to slip small, thin accessories like an external hard drive underneath.

If you need a short monitor stand that makes your computer more functional, we recommend Satechi’s Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub.