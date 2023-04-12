Breaking the Mold: The Best Mold Test Kits for Your Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Mold is an all-too-common problem that can cause structural damage to your home, and health issues to your body. It’s a silent, harmful, and in some cases even fatal fungus (often misclassified as a bacteria) that can cause awful respiratory issues that people assume are some externally contracted sickness, and don’t realize it’s coming from inside their house. But detecting mold early can help prevent it from spreading and causing further damage. And mold detection kits are more prevalent than ever, available online easily and affordably. These mold testing kits can help you track down mold in your home and alert you to the problem, catching this nasty growth early and stopping it in its tracks.

Mold Testing Kit Buying Guide

Type of Kit: There are two main types of mold detection kits: air sampling and surface sampling. Air sampling kits test the air for mold spores, while surface sampling kits test surfaces for mold growth. Surface sampling kits are typically more accurate than air sampling kits, but they can be more expensive, so try to have a general idea of where you suspect mold might be hiding.

Accuracy: The best mold detection kits are easy to use and require minimal setup. Look for kits that include clear instructions and all the necessary equipment. Some kits require sending samples to a lab, while others provide instant results. The tradeoff here is that lab results can provide a more thorough analysis, but home kits are superior if you need to get rid of mold immediately. Look for kits that have been certified by reputable organizations such as the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) or the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF).

Sensitivity: Mold detection kits can vary pretty widely when it comes to sensitivity. Some kits can detect low levels of spores, while others can only detect high levels of mold. If you have a known mold problem in your home, especially one that you've been working to get rid of, you may want to choose a kit with high sensitivity to detect any remaining mold and make sure you've eliminated the last holdouts, otherwise it can all grow right back.

Price and Additional Features: Mold detection kits can vary in price from under $10 to over $200. Consider your budget when choosing a kit, but keep in mind that expensive kits may be more accurate and sensitive. Some mold detection kits may also come with additional features, such as the ability to test for specific types of mold or the ability to test multiple areas in your home, so consider your specific needs when choosing.

What Are the Best Mold Testing Kits?

Here are the best mold detection kits our product editors recommend to use on your own at home. Keep in mind you may want to consult a professional inspector depending on your situation. It’s also always a good idea to wear gloves and a mask if you’re planning to conduct your own mold tests before calling in an expert.

1. Mold Armor Mold Test Kit We’ve used Mold Armor products before to quickly kill growth on surfaces and had the best results we could hope for. This Mold Armor FG500 Do It Yourself Mold Test Kit includes everything you need to collect and analyze mold samples, including a petri dish, swab, and a detailed instruction booklet to make sure you get the process right from start to finish. A primary feature of this kit is its accuracy. The company uses a reliable and proven method for detecting mold, with accurate results, even for those who don’t have any experience with mold testing. It’s also much, much cheaper than hiring a professional to come in and conduct a mold inspection, and you can save even more money by buying multiple kits at once. Though accurate, be aware that it does take a few days to get results. Buy Mold Armor Mold Test Kit $9.87

2. ProLab Mold Test Kit This all-inclusive kit comes with everything you need to collect, analyze, and test mold samples correctly – including three different testing methods (surface, bulk, and air). Having three varying methods lets you make sure you’re testing thoroughly so you can knock out the problem. It’s accurate, easy to use, and includes postage for mailing samples to the lab. It’s less budget-friendly than the others, but is a reliable and comprehensive source of information when mold-hunting around the house. Buy ProLab Mold Test Kit $45.95

3. Healthful Home 5-Minute Mold Test Speed is the standout feature here for sure. The five-minute test delivers fast results, with a built-in air pump to help collect samples, with no hidden fees or need to send it out to a lab. Though it’s accurate, the scope of mold types it detects are limited. Still, it’s a great place to start when you’re doing general testing, and it’s much more affordable than others here too. Buy Healthful Home 5-Minute Mold Test $36.99

4. ImmunoLytics DIY Mold Test Kit Everything that you need is included in this handy kit, which can detect even trace amounts of mold. It’s extremely sensitive, which is a good thing, as it uses advanced ImmunoLytics technology to detect even low levels of mold – something that often can be missed by other test kits. Plus, the kit includes both a surface and an air test, which allows you to thoroughly assess your home for the gross growth. Buy ImmunoLytics DIY Mold Test Kit $40.00