The Best Mini Fridges for Your Basement, Garage, Dorm Room or Den

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Not just for dorm rooms anymore, the convenience of a mini fridge in a wide variety of settings should by now be well-established. We like a mini fridge for additional storage when the primary appliance runs out of space, or tucked in a corner of the basement for convenient access to snacks. There are mini fridges designed exclusively for beverages and others even small enough to take to the office and keep by your desk.

The question now becomes which one to buy.

What Are the Best Mini Fridges?

Efficiency and convenience are the first priorities, so you’ll want to take into account temperature control, energy efficiency, and size when picking out the best mini fridge for you. The best mini fridges also come in a fairly wide variety of designs and styles, so you’ll also want to consider aesthetics and how these fridges will work for your space. Here’s what to look for.

Temperature Control: The temperature control dial is the refrigerator’s thermostat, and it is the tool that keeps the machine at the correct coldness. In general, a mini fridge doesn’t have the same power as a full-sized appliance, so keeping the temperature correct can sometimes be an issue, especially if you plan to store perishables like meat or dairy. Some mini fridges also come with a freezer setting, or built-in freezer compartment, which we consider a bonus.

Energy Efficiency: Any large appliance is going to absorb a lot of energy, and that includes a mini fridge. We looked for energy-efficient models both for the sake of your energy bills and the planet.

Size: If you’re only looking for a fridge to keep your LaCroix cool next to your desk, you probably don’t need a large model, and would be happier with a tiny, portable option. If you need something a little more robust or you plan to use the mini fridge as your primary appliance in a small space, there are plenty of larger models. The size you need will depend largely on your own space, so measure carefully.

Style: A mini fridge does not need to be ugly. It’s going in your home, after all, so it should match your own style. Or at least it shouldn’t look like an eyesore. We like sleek and simple in most cases, but design elements like a glass or colorful door can tie in nicely with an already decorated space.

1. Black & Decker Compact Refrigerator

Amazon

Black & Decker’s Compact Refrigerator is the perfect choice for a college dorm due to its relatively small size.

It’s just 26-inches tall, which makes it the smallest mini fridge we’re recommending, but Black & Decker’s design maximizes the space insider. There’re three shelves, plus a dedicated space for a two liter beverage, four cans, and three small jars on the door. It even has a skinny freezer that’s ideal for ice cream. Black & Decker bundles it’s fridge with an ice try that’s purpose built for this fridge.

If you don’t need a lot of bells and whistles, and want a mini fridge small enough to fit under a desk, Black & Decker’s Compact Refrigerator is the one to get.

Buy: Black & Decker Compact Refrigerator at $201.00

2. Marshall Bar Fridge

Amazon

Marshall is known for its iconic amps, which is what makes its Bar Fridge the coolest (pardon our pun) mini fridge we’ve ever seen.

It stands 32.25-inches tall, and it’s modeled after a traditional half stack Marshall amp made famous by bands like AC/DC. Marshall says its fridge can hold 36 small cans, 18 large cans, 28 beer bottles, and eight wine bottles on its four shelves, door, and freezer. That’s an impressive amount of storage for a mini fridge. Marshall’s fridge even emits a blue light when open instead of a traditional bright white one, which helps it stand out even more.

If you have a home studio, garage band, or just love classic rock, Marshall’s Bar Fridge is a worthwhile indulgence. It’ll take a little while for this fridge to arrive, but it’s absolutely worth the wait.

Buy: Marshall Bar Fridge at $499.99

3. Homelabs Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler

Homelabs

Homelabs Beverage Refrigerator is a classy below-the-counter mini fridge that’ll make your kitchen look more like a restaurant or bar.

It’s 33.3-inches tall, which isn’t that much bigger than our other mini fridge recommendations, but can hold up to 120 standard sized cans on its four shelves. The top three shelves can be height adjusted to soda or wine bottles depending on what you prefer to drink.

Homelabs touts this mini fridge’s cooling system, which you can operate using a touch control panel toward the top of the machine. You can make single-degree adjustments, and the fridge’s current temperature is displayed digitally. If you’re storing wine, or prefer your beverages to be a little cooler or warmer, this is a huge feature.

The only thing Homelabs’ Beverage Refrigerator doesn’t have is a dedicated freezer space. If that’s not an issue, this is hands-down the mini fridge to get.

Buy: Homelabs Beverage Refrigerator at $369.97

4. RCA Single Door Mini Fridge

Amazon

RCA’s Single Door Mini Fridge is a slightly larger version of the traditional single-door fridges we’re recommending in this guide, and it’s also the most affordable.

It’s 32.8 inches tall, and its space is used very wisely. There’re three shelves, plus space for cans, bottles, and jars on the door. It has a small, dedicated freezer space but RCA doesn’t include an ice tray. This mini fridge is available in eight colors, so if you want one that fits with the decor of the room it’s in, RCA’s is an excellent choice.

If you’re shopping on a budget, and want the most storage space for your money, RCA’s Single Door Mini Fridge is the clear choice.

Buy: RCA Single Door Mini Fridge at $281.44

5. Midea Compact Refrigerator

Amazon

Midea’s Compact Refrigerator is the only two-door mini fridge in our guide, and the only one to consider if you need a large, dedicated freezer space.

This fridge is 33-inches tall, and its firdge space has three small shelves, plus additional space for bottles and cans on the door. The fridge section of this mini fridge doesn’t have as much storage as our other picks, but that’s because its freezer is fairly large.

You should have no problem fitting multiple pints of ice cream, frozen foods (though pizza may be too big), and other perishables. The freezer is roughly half the size of the fridge in terms of cubic feet, which is significant.

If you’re searching for a mini fridge that’s actually a smaller scale version of a traditional fridge, Midea’s Compact Refrigerator is our top choice.

Buy: Midea Compact Refrigerator at $281.44