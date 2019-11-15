The Best Affordable Men’s Watches to Buy Online

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

You can tell a lot about a guy by the watch he’s wearing on his wrist. The best watches can convey confidence, display taste and showcase your personality all at once. There’s a reason why musicians shout out watches in their lyrics over say, crooning about a suit and tie (Justin Timberlake song notwithstanding). Anyone can throw on a black tux, but it takes a little discernment to pick out a good watch.

The best men’s watches should match your personal style and meet your everyday needs. Spend your days in a boardroom or taking meetings? Consider upgrading to a stainless steel or titanium watch. An active runner or fitness junkie? We’ve found a stylish smartwatch that delivers on good looks and functionality. Fond of traveling or always on the go? The best travel watches are lightweight, durable and resistant to the elements, so they can take a beating without actually getting beat up.

We’ve rounded up some popular watches that you can buy online. They’re all easy to set-up and easy to wear, and come with all the features you want in a watch (think alarm, calendar, stopwatch and more). Some of our picks are great for tracking your fitness and activity too. And they’re all manufactured by some of the oldest watch companies in the industry, ensuring that you get a well-made, long-lasting and reliable timepiece.

1. Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Titanium Watch

Citizen is one of the most-trusted names in watchmaking, having been around since the early 1900s. In its more than a century of existence, the brand has become known for classic, timeless watches that are easy to wear, no matter your age, gender or personal style.

Citizen’s signature watch is their Eco-Drive, a titanium dive watch one repped by Eli Manning. This AT4010-50E model gets you a pretty significant watch, with a 42mm titanium case, black tachymeter topring and an intricate guilloche (decorative engraving) dial with three chronograph sub-dials. Japanese quartz movement and an anti-reflective sapphire dial window complete the timepiece, which is wrapped in a handsome silver-tone finish.

What we like: the Eco-Drive features automatic timekeeping, perpetual calendar, alarm, and power reserve indicator. The watch is water-resistant up to 200 meters.

PROS: Black-on-silver colorway takes it up a notch in the design department.

CONS: Some users say dials and controls aren’t intuitive and take some time to learn.

2. Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch

If you want a smartwatch that doesn’t necessarily look like a typical smartwatch, consider springing for the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier. A stylish and functional smartwatch, the Gear S3 features a handsome black strap and distinctive steel bezel that you can rotate to access apps and notifications.

Track your steps, heart rate and more. Bluetooth connectivity let you text, take calls and read notifications directly through the watch. The analog display fades out to reveal a 1.3” super AMOLED full color display, letting you see your messages, make payments through Samsung Pay, and access maps via the built-in GPS.

With military-grade hardware, the Gear S3 is dust and weather-resistant (it’ll hold up to splashes of water and high temps). The rugged body won’t be damaged by accidental drops.

PROS: Solid battery life – users says a single charge gets up to three days of use.

CONS: This is larger than most smartwatches.

3. Timex Ironman Classic 30 Full-Size Watch

You can’t go wrong with the tried-and true styling and performance of a Timex watch. The Timex Ironman is one of their most popular models, beloved by everyone from athletes to travelers, and guys young and old.

See all your important information quickly with the large, easy to read display and accessible buttons. Features include alarms, date and month calendar, 100-hour chronograph with 30-lap memory, countdown mode and more. The adjustable band is super flexible and lightweight (it won’t dig into or irritate your skin) and you can easily swap it out for another strap if you want.

The resin material is super durable, and the watch is water-resistant up to 100 meters — you can even take it swimming or snorkeling.

What we like: the Timex features everybody’s favorite “Indiglo” light-up watch dial.

PROS: Lightweight, functional and easy to set up and use.

CONS: Some users say the printed numbers and letters started to rub off after prolonged use and sweating.

4. Casio Men’s G-Shock Quartz Resin Sport Watch

Chunky timepieces are back in style and there isn’t a more iconic oversized watch than Casio’s G-Shock. A great watch for traveling or running errands, the “G-Shock” gets its name from its shock-resistant construction, which protects against impact and vibration. The water is also water-resistant up to 200 meters.

Made in the USA, the watch features an alarm, auto calendar, stopwatch and more. The EL (Electro-Luminescent) backlight lets you see the time in the dark.

Casio says its battery lasts up to two years before needing to be replaced.

PROS: American-made watch with rugged exterior that’s comfortable enough for all-day wear.

CONS: The thickest model on our list. Some say the backlight could be brighter.