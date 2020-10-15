The Best Men’s Wallets For Upgrading Your Everyday Carry

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Wallets are an underrated hero of men’s style. Because guys typically don’t wear or carry too many accessories, the best men’s wallets can make a serious statement – all while doing the essential chore of organizing and protecting your cards and cash.

Many guys put off buying a new wallet for far too long. This results in the all-too-familiar cracked, stained and falling-apart wallet that not only looks bad (think, paying for dinner on a date) but also puts your cards and cash at risk of falling out. If you’re currently in this boat, read on.

What Makes a Good Wallet?

Even though we’ve all used a wallet of some kind since childhood, most guys still don’t know how many variations and styles are out there when it comes to wallets. Below are some important factors to consider when shopping for a new wallet.

Type: The main varieties of wallets are bifolds, trifolds and cardholders. Generally speaking, bifold and trifolds (double fold and triple fold wallets) are larger, more secure and, unsurprisingly, better for carrying cash. Cardholders are sleeker but don’t accommodate as much cash.

Material: Although brands are pioneering new wallet materials such as carbon fiber and polyester, leather is still the go-to for most guys. Leather is not only stylish but continues to look great (if not better) after years of use. Other materials have their benefits and unique looks, but at the end of the day, durability is paramount with wallets. If you’re looking for a vegan-friendly option, many companies are also introducing faux leather options that look just like the real thing.

Closure: Between paying for things, showing ID and stowing cash, our wallets get quite a bit of use throughout the day. The closure is therefore very important. But whether you choose an open cardholder, button or zipper closure, just remember: never velcro.

Brand: We make a statement every time we take out our wallets. It’s up to you whether that statement is high-fashion, low-key, minimalist or f*ck-everyone-flashy, and brand plays a big role in that statement.

RFID Blocking: As pickpockets have gone high-tech, so have wallets. Thieves are now able to lift information from your credit cards by scanning through your pocket, which calls for RFID-blocking technology. A wallet with this protection can be handy if you live in a city and, say, take the train to work.

What Are the Best Men’s Wallets?

We’ve rounded up eight of the best men’s wallets, including modern cardholders, classic billfolds and designer picks for every personal style.

1. A.P.C. Leather Billfold Wallet

We love this A.P.C. billfold because it balances class, style and durability. The wallet is made of smooth, vegetable-tanned calfskin leather that wears nicely over time while retaining its subtly upscale look. The billfold setup is classic with six card slots, two slip pockets and a cash compartment, although the wallet is fairly slim. But while the wallet leans toward low-key, it still has some high-end Parisian fashion house clout thanks to the A.P.C. logo.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

A.P.C. Leather Billfold Wallet $195.00

2. The Ridge Carbon Fiber Cash Strap Card Case

The Ridge Wallet has gone from father-son Kickstarter campaign to best-seller in less than a decade. Part of this success is due to Ridge’s 21st-century marketing (you’ve probably heard a plug on your favorite podcast), but they’re also just great wallets. This card and cash holder epitomizes Ridge’s hyper-minimalist, industrial style with a slim carbon fiber construction. The wallet (if you can even call it that) fits a whopping 12 cards while cash can be secured in the exterior cash strap. Plus, the wallet boasts RFID blocking for theft protection.

Courtesy Nordstrom

The Ridge Carbon Fiber Card Case $125.00

3. Burberry Vintage Check Billfold Wallet

Want to make a statement without being flashy? Go for this vintage-inspired wallet from Burberry. The billfold sports Burberry’s iconic check print on a polyurethane/cotton fabric. This material provides a nice soft feel, but still blocks moisture and can be cleaned with soap in case of stains. Eight card slots, two slip pockets and a cash compartment also provide ample room for most dudes’ needs.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Burberry Vintage Check Billfold Wallet $330.00

4. Herschel Roy RFID Wallet

If you just want a reliable, no-frills wallet, we recommend this Herschel Roy wallet. The fabric is a soft, lightweight polyester that comes in a variety of prints from solid black to camo, providing enough choices for any style. Inside, the no-nonsense vibe continues with six card slots, two slip pockets and a decently sized cash compartment. The Roy wallet also features RFID blocking to keep your cards safe from unauthorized scanning.

Courtesy Amazon

5. Acne Studios Logo-Print Leather Cardholder

Cardholders are great for dudes with a lighter wallet load and/or less space in their pockets. Slim cardholders, such as this one from Acne Studios, fits nicely in a front or back pocket while carrying a handful of cards and cash in a central currency pocket. As with everything from the Scandinavian designer label, the cardholder is both youthful and clean-cut – not to mention very well-made.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

Acne Studios Logo-Print Leather Cardholder $115.00

6. Common Projects Leather Zip-Around Wallet

Common Projects is best-known for their premium sneakers, but this wallet proves that they can do more than just footwear. The wallet features a slightly large design that’s great for stashing several cards and cash. You’ll also be able to keep change in this wallet thanks to the zip-around closure. Style-wise, the wallet is just what you’d expect from Common Projects: sleek, minimal and classic with a stamped gold logo on the bottom.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

Common Projects Leather Zip-Around Wallet $285.00

7. Tom Ford Leather Cardholder

Unsurprisingly, Tom Ford does it better than most with this leather cardholder. The cardholder, like all of Tom Ford’s lineup, is of the finest quality and still stylishly understated with brown calf leather and a stamped gold emblem logo. Four card slots and a central cash compartment should be enough for most carrying needs. If not, throw some cards away and get this wallet anyway. It’s worth it.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

Tom Ford Leather Cardholder $370.00

8. Gucci GG Supreme Canvas Wallet

Designer wallets are a great way to make a statement, as you’ll only flash it once in a while. If you want something splashy, go for this canvas wallet from the masters of statement-making at Gucci. Green and red Gucci striping runs along the middle, ending in signature double Gs on the front while a GG Supreme print makes up the rest of the exterior. Inside you’ll find heavily pebbled leather that makes up eight card slots, two slip compartments and a cash pocket.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Gucci GG Supreme Canvas Wallet $430.00