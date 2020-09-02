5 Men’s Moisturizers to Protect Your Mug in the Great Outdoors

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We’re currently living in a renaissance of men’s skincare. For decades, guys were grabbing whatever products that their dad used – or stealing products from their partner’s/sister’s/mom’s side of the bathroom. Now, dudes are coming around to high-quality grooming products. Besides better-looking gents everywhere, this surge in men’s skincare has also brought about some of the best men’s moisturizers ever.

It’s important to note that the best men’s moisturizers aren’t exclusively for dry, aging skin. Men of all ages and all skin types – whether dry, regular or oily – can benefit from a great moisturizer. For guys with dry skin, a good moisturizer will reduce flakiness, cracks and age-accelerating creases for taut youthfulness. And although it might sound counterintuitive, oily skin is actually skin that’s over-compensating for dryness and crying out for some moisture. In short, moisturizers repair, rejuvenate and protect your skin from daily stressors, ensuring that you look and feel as good as possible.

The best moisturizers also keep your face protected (read: hydrated) on hikes, while working out, on a camping trip or at an outdoor tailgate or music festival. The best men’s face creams are packed with nourishing ingredients that keep your skin energized, while many are also sweat-proof and have SPF protection from the sun. Even if you’re not headed outdoors, you should always slather on some moisturizer before you face the day — or your next Zoom call — anyway.

What Are the Best Men’s Moisturizers?

If you’re looking to get started with moisturizing (or unhappy with your current moisturizer), figuring out where to start is tough. To help, we’ve rounded up a handful of the very best men’s moisturizers, plus a few considerations to keep in mind while shopping.

Skin Type: Most men’s moisturizers are formulated to work with as many skin types as possible. However, moisturizers will still tend slightly towards either oily or dry skin. Note how your skin feels without any products (dry, oily or somewhere in-between), and then choose a suitable moisturizer.

Ingredients: A few key ingredients we look for in moisturizers are vitamin E for protection, aloe (or something similar) for soothing, Vitamin C for anti-aging and natural moisturizing extracts or essential oils.

SPF: Using a moisturizer with SPF is always a good idea, protecting your skin against harmful UV rays. Obviously, if you only plan on using your moisturizer at night, this isn’t necessary.

Brand: Although advertising does play a large role in the initial success of a brand, the best men’s moisturizers separate themselves by a devoted following of pleased customers. Now that men’s moisturizers have been a large market for a while, we’ve been able to select a few brands that have proven themselves worthy of your mug.

BEST FOR ALL SKIN TYPES: Lumin Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizing Balm

Lumin was founded just a couple years ago in 2018 as a men’s skincare subscription service. In the short time since then, Lumin has made quite a splash with effective products designed with the help of experts from Japan and Seoul.

Instead of adding an array of specific vitamins, Lumin uses just a few powerful ingredients for the heavy lifting — perfect for guys who want an effective, no-fuss way to turbo charge their morning routine. Meadowfoam seed oil fortifies the skin barrier and balances oil production, while apple extract delivers a large dose of age-defying vitamin C. The moisturizer will work with most skin types, but it’s especially effective with dry skin.

Courtesy Lumin

Lumin Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizing Balm $23.20

BEST WITH SPF: Harry’s Face Lotion

Shaving startup Harry’s gained a following with high-quality shaving gear. Their skincare line has followed suit. Because Harry’s only makes men’s, you can buy assured that you’re getting products designed for the specific needs of men’s skin instead of relabelled women’s products.

Their face lotion is one of our favorites because it’s unbelievable lightweight and easy on all skin types. The non-greasy formula uses shea butter as the primary moisturizing ingredient, plus a dash of mint for refreshing your skin and SPF 15 for all-day protection against the sun.

Courtesy Harry's

Harry’s Face Lotion $9.00

BEST FOR SENSITIVE SKIN: Baxter of California Oil Free Face Moisturizer

If you’re prone to oily, greasy skin, check out this moisturizer from Baxter of California. It’s one of the most lightweight face moisturizers around, ensuring a smooth, matte finish after application. This will allow your skin to relax and stop over-producing oil. The primary moisturizing and soothing ingredients are fairly common – aloe vera and chamomile extracts – but Baxter also uses green tea extract to target dehydrating free radicals.

Courtesy Amazon

BEST FOR THE OUTDOORS: Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer

Another great SPF-equipped face moisturizer for men is this Jack Black Double-Duty lotion. It uses a broad spectrum SPF 20 for sun protection (so use it in the morning), reducing the lines and cracks that form over years of UV exposure. The moisturizer also features blue algae extract with vitamin E, sea parsley and bacteria-fighting rosemary.

As for the brand, it’s hard to get more trustworthy than Jack Black. While most men’s skincare brands are young startups, Jack Black has been at it since 2000. Their Double-Duty moisturizer is very lightweight (despite its powers) making it usable for all skin types.

Courtesy Amazon

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer $28

BEST LUXE PICK: Aesop Mandarin Facial Hydrating Cream

Men’s skincare might be bigger than ever, but ultra-premium products are still few and far between. That’s why we get excited to find a high-end face cream such as this one from Aesop. The Aussie brand is one of the few that do men’s skincare just as well as women’s, and this Mandarin facial cream is a prime example.

As the name suggests, the heart of Aesop’s moisturizer is a blend of citruses: mandarin, lemon and tangerine rind. These invigorate the skin and moisturize while adding a subtle, masculine scent. The cream itself is thick and nourishing, adding plenty of protective and moisturizing benefits. It’s a refreshing way to start the day, and best for normal or combination skin types.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

Aesop Mandarin Facial Hydrating Cream $60.00