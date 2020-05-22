These Are The Best Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping This Weekend

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You may not be able to go into a ton of stores this Memorial Day weekend, but even if you’re quarantining at home, you can still take advantage of some great deals online.

Traditionally a time to score deep discounts on mattresses, a number of other retailers have jumped on the Memorial Day sales bandwagon to offer price-drops on everything from shoes and apparel, to tech toys and furniture. We’ve rounded up a list of our favorite deals to shop this weekend below. Keep checking back as we update this page through the end of Memorial Day Monday.

ADIDAS

Get up to 50% off footwear, apparel and accessories at at adidas.com. Sale ends 5/26. See the deals here.

Adidas also has a line of headphones and earbuds. The best deal gets you $50 off these Bluetooth headphones, which are discounted to just $99.

AMAZON

Amazon’s got daily deals happening all weekend with price-drops on TVs, cameras, appliances, smart home devices, toys and more. See the deals here.

AMERISLEEP

Get 30% off ANY mattress with free delivery. See the deals here.

AVOCADO MATTRESS

Take $200 off all mattresses with code WEHONOR200, plus: verified educators, doctors, nurses and military members receive an additional $50 off mattresses.

Use code 2FREEPILLOWS to get two free pillows with any mattress purchase. See the deals here.

BACKCOUNTRY

Get up to 50% off hiking and camping gear, men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and other outdoor accessories. See the deals here.

BLOOMINGDALE’S

Bloomingdale’s Memorial Day Sale gets you 30-50% off select items, PLUS an extra 50% off select clearance items. See the deals here.

BURROW

Buy more, save more on furniture and home decor at Burrow.com.

Save 10% on all purchases up to $1,499

Get $200 off $1,500+

$250 off $1,800+

$300 off $2,200+

$400 off $2,600+

$500 off $3,000+

$600 off $4,000+

DISCOUNT GLASSES

Need a new pair of frames (or new pair of reading glasses for your work-from-home setup?) Get 30% off frames at DiscountGlasses.com with code MEMORIALDAY30. Plus: the site has 20 pairs of frames for just $20. See the deal here.

Need contacts? Use code MEMORIALDAY20 to get 20% off contact lenses at DiscountContactLenses.com.

GAME STOP

Buy 2, Get 1 Free on select games for Playstation, XBOX and Nintendo Switch. Plus: $10 off wireless controllers, extra 25% off collectibles and discounts on refurbished consoles. See the deals here.

GOOGLE

Google’s Nest WiFi Router is $60 off right now on Amazon. This two-pack is now just $239, with two routers that cover more than 4400 square feet of your space. A single Google Nest WiFi router is just $149 ($20 off).

HELIX SLEEP

Save up to $200 on mattresses plus get two free pillows with purchase. See the deals here.

HP

Get up to 55% off select laptops, printers, monitors and more. See the deals here.

HSN

Save an additional 25% off select clearance items. HSN already has apparel marked down by 60% off, home and kitchen gadgets are up to 50% off, and we found a ton of “clearance steals” under $10. See the deals here.

HYPER X

Save up to $30 on HyperX’s range of gaming headphones and accessories. The deals include accessories for PC gaming and for popular consoles too. See the deals here.

LEESA

Get up to 40% off mattresses at Leesa.com.

MACY’S

Get 25-60% off at Macy’s Memorial Day Sale. Discounts extend to men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and bath and bedding. See the deals here.

MARSHALL

Marshall has savings on its best-selling speakers and headphones. The Woburn II Bluetooth speaker (the one shaped like a guitar amp) is now just $399.99 (that’s $150 off). See the deals here.

MICROSOFT

It’s a great time to snag a deal on a best-selling computer. Save up to $200 on the Surface Pro X and get $270 off the Surface Pro X 8/256 bundle (includes Typecover and Slim Pen).

Plus: save $230 on Surface Pro 7 i5/128 Bundle (includes Typecover) and get up to $300 on Surface Studio 2 (deals valid until May 25th). See the deals here.

NEATO

One of our favorite robot vacuums gets a deep discount for Memorial Day. Multiple Neato vacuums are on sale over at Amazon. The best deal gets you more than $200 off their latest D7 model. The laser-guided vacuum is now just $599.99 (regularly $829).

The D4 vacuum goes down to $299 on Monday only on Neato.com.

NEED SUPPLY

Stock up on basics and hard-to-find labels on NeedSupply.com. The site’s offering up to 50% off menswear and womenswear all weekend long.

NEST BEDDING

Save up to 25% sitewide when you bundle accessories with a mattress. Deal starts Memorial Day. See the deals here.

NIKE

Get up to 40% off footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids at Nike.com.

NORDSTROM

Get up to 60% off men’s and women’s apparel during Nordstrom’s clearance sale. See the deals here.

PRANA

Prana’s Memorial Day sale gets you 25-30% off select items, plus free shipping with no minimums. See the deals here.

PUFFY

One of the newer mattress sites on the block, Puffy is offering $300 select mattresses with a free pillow. See the deals here.

PUMA

Use code WEEKEND30 to get 30% off your entire order (sale ends May 26th). Shop at PUMA.com.

SAATVA

Save $200 on any purchase of $1000 or more. See the deals here.

SEALY

Sealy’s offering 35% off its Cocoon by Sealy “Chill” Mattress (the queen-size is now only $599). Deal ends May 25th. See the deals here.

SOCIETY 6

Take 40% off wall art, 30% off home decor and 20% off everything else at Society6.com. Support independent artists and get their prints on designs on thousands of different apparel items and accessories. See the deals here.

TEMPUR-PEDIC

Save Up To $500 on select mattresses (until June 1st). Plus: get 40% off mattress toppers, and buy one, get one free on select pillows and sheets (until May 25th). See the deals here.

ZINUS

Get up to 65% off bed frames, plus take 10% off hybrid mattresses with code MEMDAY10. See the deals here.