These Are The Best Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping This Weekend

We spotted steep discounts on everything from mattresses and tech toys, to outdoor gear and apparel

best memorial day sale

Burrow

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You may not be able to go into a ton of stores this Memorial Day weekend, but even if you’re quarantining at home, you can still take advantage of some great deals online.

Traditionally a time to score deep discounts on mattresses, a number of other retailers have jumped on the Memorial Day sales bandwagon to offer price-drops on everything from shoes and apparel, to tech toys and furniture. We’ve rounded up a list of our favorite deals to shop this weekend below. Keep checking back as we update this page through the end of Memorial Day Monday.

ADIDAS

Get up to 50% off footwear, apparel and accessories at at adidas.com. Sale ends 5/26. See the deals here.

Adidas also has a line of headphones and earbuds. The best deal gets you $50 off these Bluetooth headphones, which are discounted to just $99.

AMAZON

Amazon’s got daily deals happening all weekend with price-drops on TVs, cameras, appliances, smart home devices, toys and more. See the deals here.

AMERISLEEP

Get 30% off ANY mattress with free delivery. See the deals here.

AVOCADO MATTRESS

Take $200 off all mattresses with code WEHONOR200, plus: verified educators, doctors, nurses and military members receive an additional $50 off mattresses.

Use code 2FREEPILLOWS to get two free pillows with any mattress purchase. See the deals here.

BACKCOUNTRY

Get up to 50% off hiking and camping gear, men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and other outdoor accessories. See the deals here.

BLOOMINGDALE’S

Bloomingdale’s Memorial Day Sale gets you 30-50% off select items, PLUS an extra 50% off select clearance items. See the deals here.

BURROW

Buy more, save more on furniture and home decor at Burrow.com.

Save 10% on all purchases up to $1,499
Get $200 off $1,500+
$250 off $1,800+
$300 off $2,200+
$400 off $2,600+
$500 off $3,000+
$600 off $4,000+

DISCOUNT GLASSES

Need a new pair of frames (or new pair of reading glasses for your work-from-home setup?) Get 30% off frames at DiscountGlasses.com with code MEMORIALDAY30. Plus: the site has 20 pairs of frames for just $20. See the deal here.

Need contacts? Use code MEMORIALDAY20 to get 20% off contact lenses at DiscountContactLenses.com.

GAME STOP

Buy 2, Get 1 Free on select games for Playstation, XBOX and Nintendo Switch. Plus: $10 off wireless controllers, extra 25% off collectibles and discounts on refurbished consoles. See the deals here.

GOOGLE

Google’s Nest WiFi Router is $60 off right now on Amazon. This two-pack is now just $239, with two routers that cover more than 4400 square feet of your space. A single Google Nest WiFi router is just $149 ($20 off).

HELIX SLEEP

Save up to $200 on mattresses plus get two free pillows with purchase. See the deals here.

HP

Get up to 55% off select laptops, printers, monitors and more. See the deals here.

HSN

Save an additional 25% off select clearance items. HSN already has apparel marked down by 60% off, home and kitchen gadgets are up to 50% off, and we found a ton of “clearance steals” under $10. See the deals here.

HYPER X

Save up to $30 on HyperX’s range of gaming headphones and accessories. The deals include accessories for PC gaming and for popular consoles too. See the deals here.

LEESA

Get up to 40% off mattresses at Leesa.com.

MACY’S

Get 25-60% off at Macy’s Memorial Day Sale. Discounts extend to men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and bath and bedding. See the deals here.

MARSHALL

Marshall has savings on its best-selling speakers and headphones. The Woburn II Bluetooth speaker (the one shaped like a guitar amp) is now just $399.99 (that’s $150 off). See the deals here.

MICROSOFT

It’s a great time to snag a deal on a best-selling computer. Save up to $200 on the Surface Pro X and get $270 off the Surface Pro X 8/256 bundle (includes Typecover and Slim Pen).

Plus: save $230 on Surface Pro 7 i5/128 Bundle (includes Typecover) and get up to $300 on Surface Studio 2 (deals valid until May 25th). See the deals here.

NEATO

One of our favorite robot vacuums gets a deep discount for Memorial Day. Multiple Neato vacuums are on sale over at Amazon. The best deal gets you more than $200 off their latest D7 model. The laser-guided vacuum is now just $599.99 (regularly $829).

The D4 vacuum goes down to $299 on Monday only on Neato.com.

NEED SUPPLY

Stock up on basics and hard-to-find labels on NeedSupply.com. The site’s offering up to 50% off menswear and womenswear all weekend long.

NEST BEDDING

Save up to 25% sitewide when you bundle accessories with a mattress. Deal starts Memorial Day. See the deals here.

NIKE

Get up to 40% off footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids at Nike.com.

NORDSTROM

Get up to 60% off men’s and women’s apparel during Nordstrom’s clearance sale. See the deals here.

PRANA

Prana’s Memorial Day sale gets you 25-30% off select items, plus free shipping with no minimums. See the deals here.

PUFFY

One of the newer mattress sites on the block, Puffy is offering $300 select mattresses with a free pillow. See the deals here.

PUMA

Use code WEEKEND30 to get 30% off your entire order (sale ends May 26th). Shop at PUMA.com.

SAATVA

Save $200 on any purchase of $1000 or more. See the deals here.

SEALY

Sealy’s offering 35% off its Cocoon by Sealy “Chill” Mattress (the queen-size is now only $599). Deal ends May 25th. See the deals here.

SOCIETY 6

Take 40% off wall art, 30% off home decor and 20% off everything else at Society6.com. Support independent artists and get their prints on designs on thousands of different apparel items and accessories. See the deals here.

TEMPUR-PEDIC

Save Up To $500 on select mattresses (until June 1st). Plus: get 40% off mattress toppers, and buy one, get one free on select pillows and sheets (until May 25th). See the deals here.

ZINUS

Get up to 65% off bed frames, plus take 10% off hybrid mattresses with code MEMDAY10. See the deals here.

