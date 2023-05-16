These Brands Have Memorial Day Sales Starting This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

A ton of stores have already opened up for deals and in-person shopping this Memorial Day, but even if you prefer to shop from the comfort of home, you can still take advantage of some great Memorial Day deals online.

Traditionally a time to score deep discounts on name brand mattresses, several other retailers have jumped on the Memorial Day sales bandwagon to offer price-drops on everything from shoes and apparel to tech toys and furniture. We’ve rounded up a list of our favorite early Memorial Day sales to shop today.

While the weekend is still coming up soon, many stores have already launched their sales, so you can still get a great deal now if you’ve started your shopping a little earlier this year.

ADIDAS

Get up to 40% off summer styles of footwear, apparel, and accessories at adidas.com. See the deals here.

ADORAMA

The electronics superstore has thousands of great deals on gadgets, from smart home accessories to $200 off a Nikon mirrorless camera lens bundle. See all the other deals here.

AEROGARDEN

Aerogarden’s indoor gardens allow you to grow herbs and vegetables in an apartment or home without much effort. Buy any garden right now and you’ll get a sprout for just $25. See the deals here.

ALBANY PARK

Memorial Day is a great time to save on furniture, and Albany Park, known for their sofas and sectionals, is offering 30% off sitewide. Albany Park lets you customize your couch from fabrics, to legs to finishings. Their site almost never goes on sale so you’ll want to take advantage of this Albany Park Memorial Day sale while you can. See the deals here.

AMAZON

Amazon’s got daily deals happening all weekend with price-drops on cameras, appliances, smart home devices, toys, and even 4K Fire TVs, plus so much more. See the deals here.

AMERISLEEP

Get $450 off ANY mattress with promo code AS450, with 30% off adjustable bed bundles and free delivery. This is one of the better mattress deals we’ve spotted this weekend, with few restrictions. See the deals here. Editor’s picks

APPLE

Apple products almost never go on sale, but you can find AirPods (2nd Gen) discounted to just $99 on Amazon right now (regularly $129). The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are marked down to $229 (regularly $249). That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for them this year.

ARTIFACT UPRISING

Take 20% off sitewide on photo books, prints, and more with the promo code TWODAYS. See the deals here.

AVOCADO MATTRESS

Take 10% off Green, Vegan, and Latex mattresses with code HONOR, plus: verified educators, doctors, nurses, and military members receive an additional $50 off mattresses.See the deals here.

BACKCOUNTRY

Get up to 40% off hiking and camping gear, men’s and women’s apparel, footwear, and other outdoor accessories. See the deals here.

BEAR

Get 35% off site-wide and receive a free $400 gift set. No promo code is required, but you will need to enter your e-mail address for more details. See the deals here.

BEAUTYREST

Save up to $900 on adjustable bases and select hybrid, lux carbon, harmony, and black mattresses. See the deals here.

BEST BUY

The big-box retailer is offering tons of deals on everything from 4K TVs and laptops, to kitchen appliances, fitness watches, and Apple products. See the deals here.

BIOBIDET

This company’s bidet seats can help make your time in the bathroom more pleasurable and sanitary. You can save up to $300 right now on multiple models; no promo code required. See the deals here.

CASPER

Get 20% off sitewide on mattresses and bundles, pillows and sheets, all for a limited time. See the deals here. Related

COCOON BY SEALY

Sealy is offering 35% off on all mattresses (the queen-size is now only $699), plus free pillows and sheets with your order. See the deals here.

DELL

Dell’s Summer Sale can let you save up to $750 on select desktops, $300 on laptop computers, $500 on gaming PCs, and 40% off monitors and select electronics. See the deals here.

DYSON

Get up to $150 select Dyson’s air purifiers, upright vacuums, and stick vacuums, like the top-rated V8 Absolute — it delivers up to 40 minutes of run time with powerful suction that works great for pet hair. See the deals here.

FACTOR

Healthy eating can be made easy with this meal delivery subscription, and you can take 50% off and 20% off your next month with the promo code FactorMDW2023. See the deals here.

GLASSESUSA

GlassesUSA makes it quick and easy to get high-quality prescription eye-ware online. The company usually runs a handful of promotions, including 30% off sitewide with the promo code SAVE30. See all the deals here.

GOOGLE

Google’s Nest Hub is $40 off right now on Walmart.com. This smart home device is now just $189, with the ability to control your lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. This bundle includes the Nest WiFi Thermostat, which turns itself down to save energy when you leave the house.

GREEN CHEF

Get 60% off your order plus free shipping with the promo code GCMDW2023. See the deals here.

HELIX SLEEP

Save up to 25% off on mattresses sitewide, plus get two free pillows with purchase. See the deals here.

HELLOFRESH

Get 16 free meals plus free shipping with promo code HFMDW2023. See the deals here.

HP

Get up to 66% off select laptops, printers, monitors and more with free shipping. See the deals here.

HUCKBERRY

Stock up on summer gear, apparel and home accessories with Huckberry’s huge Memorial Day sale. The brand’s offering up to 35% off certain items. See the deals here.

IROBOT

Right now, you can save up to $300 on robot vacuum and mop bundles. See the deals here.

JACK WOLFSKIN

This company’s jackets, fleeces, and pants are ideal for hikers, skiers, or anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors. Right now, you can save up to 60% off on clearance, no promo code needed. Shop the deals here.

JBL

If you want to save up to 30% off speakers, headphones, and home audio systems check out all of JBL’s Memorial Day deals here.

LEESA

Get up to $700 off mattresses and get two free pillows at Leesa.com.

LOVEHONEY

Save up to 40% sitewide on select vibrators, sex toys for couples, lingerie and more with promo code LH40. See the deals here.

MACY’S

You can get an extra 25% off sale and clearance style. Discounts extend to men’s and women’s apparel, footwear, bath supplies, and bedding. See the deals here.

MONOS

Save up to 10% off on all luggage and bags. See the deal here.

NESPRESSO

Get up to 30% off the Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine, for an at-home, barista-like cup. See the deal here.

NEST BEDDING

Save up to 50% off select mattresses, up to 30% off bedding, and up to 15% off furniture for Nest Bedding’s early Memorial Day Savings event. No promo code is required. See the deals here.

NIKE

Save an extra 20% on select styles of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids with promo code CAMPNIKE. See the deals here.

NOLAH MATTRESS

Nolah’s mattresses won’t trap heat, are four times more effective at relieving pressure from your hips, back and shoulders, and are far more durable than whatever you’re sleeping on. The company is taking 30% off all mattresses and two free pillows, but the best deal is a $750 discount on its Evolution 15-inch Hybrid Mattress. See the deals here.

OXO

Save on the company’s new 13-piece Grilling Set, an online exclusive, for just $99.99 (regularly $127.93). See the deal here.

PHONESOAP

PhoneSoap’s accessories can safely kill bacteria living on your bacteria using UV Rays. Right now you can save 25% off on two or more products, like the popular PhoneSoap 3, using the promo code BUNDLE at checkout. See the deals here.

PILLOW CUBE

Save 50% off on pillow cube pros and cases. See the deals here.

PUFFY

One of the newer mattress sites on the block, Puffy, is offering $750 off every mattresses with two free pillows, protector, and a sheet set with promo code PUFFYLUXURY. See the deals here.

REVOLVE

Take up to 50% off sale items, including apparel from top designers. See the deals here.

ROKU

If you stream a lot of movies and TV shows, Roku’s Streambar is a must-have. The soundbar has a 4K media streamer built inside, so you get better sound and quick access to the latest streaming service. It’s currently $42 off on Amazon. See the deal here.

SEPHORA

Score up to 50% off on must-have beauty products, no promo code necessary. See the deals here.

SERTA

Get up to $900 off iComfort mattresses and select Motion Perfect bases. See the deals here.

SHARP

Get a truly quiet, efficient HEPA air purifier for just $99.99. This ultra-quiet model is perfect for small rooms and can clean the air from smoke and pollen in as little as 60 minutes.

SOCIETY 6

Take 50% off everything at Society6.com. Support independent artists and get their prints on designs on thousands of different apparel items and accessories. See the deals here.

SODA STREAM

Reduce the number of seltzer cans and bottles you use, and control your seltzer’s fizziness by upgrading to this company’s water carbonation, now up to 45% off. See the deals here.

TINECO

Save up to 40% on select Tineco stick vacuums and floor washers at Walmart, including the top-selling iFloor 2 cordless vacuum. See the deals here.

TUFT & NEEDLE

Save up to $775 on select mattresses; no promo code required. See the deals here.

YUMMLY

Yummly’s Wireless Meat Thermometer is a summer grilling essential. It’ll tell you when to flip and remove your meat, so it’s cooked perfectly every time. Right now, it’s 25% off at Amazon. See the deals here.

WAYFAIR

Need new patio furniture? Shop this store's Big Outdoor clearance sale, with slashes its prices by up to 50%. Shop the deals here.

WOLVEN

This company’s swimwear and activewear are made out of sustainable materials like recycled bottles. Get up to $65 off sale items right now; no promo code required. See the deals here.

ZAGG

Get up to 70% off select tech accessories like screen protectors, mobile keyboards, phone cases, charging accessories and more. See the deals here.