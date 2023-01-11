The Best Mattresses to Shop on Amazon, From Hybrid to Memory Foam Options

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Sleep is a crucial factor not only to our overall health but to our overall well-being too — everything from the amount of sleep you’re getting, to how you’re actually sleeping during the night, matters.

Having your sleep interrupted consistently or getting a poor quality of sleep from night to night could lead to a range of issues, from waking up exhausted or in pain the next day, to more serious conditions such as a weakened immune system or even diabetes. That’s where a good mattress comes in.

Your mattress plays a major role in how you sleep: it needs to support you properly so that your body can rest throughout the night and also provide ample cushioning for recovery. An old and/or ineffective mattress can deprive your body of the sleep it needs to be healthy, both for the day ahead and throughout your life.

Read on for all the features you should look for, plus the best mattress brands to consider, based on Amazon customer reviews.

Amazon Mattress Buying Guide

While there are a number of popular mattress brands online, it can be difficult to sort through all the sites and find a good mattress is right for you. Fortunately, there’s a one-stop-shop solution, with a range of top-rated mattresses on Amazon these days.

Many of the mattresses on Amazon are name-brand sets that are widely known and loved. By purchasing them on Amazon though, you can often find a wider selection in stock, with free, fast delivery for Prime members. Amazon frequently offers discounts on mattresses too (and not just on Prime Day), which is something you won’t find in stores or on other sites online.

Looking for a new mattress on Amazon? We compiled our list of the best mattresses on Amazon by using the following criteria.

Type: There are many different kinds of mattresses, each with its own pros and cons depending on what kind of a sleeper you are. Foam mattresses are coveted for their ability to “hug” and contour your body. Many of them now come outfitted with cooling technology that helps regulate your body’s temperature, which can be very helpful if you’re a hot sleeper. Instead of foam, spring mattresses support your body through a series of coils. The key difference is that you sleep on top of a spring mattress, whereas a foam mattress conforms to your posture; it almost feels like you’re sinking. Editor’s picks

If you find that you’re seeing advantages to both, you’re in luck; hybrid mattresses are made up of a combination of both foam and spring to provide the best of both worlds. There are also latex mattresses, which are made up of a foam that’s derived from natural materials.

Firmness level: Mattresses fall into a few different categories when it comes to firmness: soft, medium-soft, medium, medium-firm or firm. Your preference for how firm your mattress should be will ultimately depend on a host of factors, such as how tall you are and how much you weigh. That said, the position you sleep in can help deduce what might be best for you. For example, those who sleep on their side typically benefit from a medium-soft mattress, such as memory foam, due to the the contouring effect and the relief of pressure it provides to that person’s shoulders. Back sleepers, however, need more support to their spine, hip and shoulders; this is where a coil-based option, like an innerspring, would be a better match.

The Best Mattresses on Amazon

Below is our list of more highly-rated mattresses that you can buy on Amazon right now (some of which are discounted for the holidays). All of them ship directly to your door for easy set up in minutes.

1. Linenspa Hybrid Mattress

BEST HYBRID MATTRESS

Boasting more than 100,000 positive reviews, there’s a lot to love about Linenspa’s hybrid mattress. For starters, this medium-firm mattress combines everything you love about both memory foam and innerspring mattresses all in one. The hypoallergenic memory foam and comfort foam sit at the top, working in tandem to help align the spine for increased comfort, while coils sit beneath them to provide added support; all three layers work together to provide the optimal amount of comfort and firmness, no matter what kind of sleeper you may be.

For such a reasonable price, it may to be too good to be true; some reviewers highlighted that though they were skeptical at first, they came to find that the combination of plush and firm had them counting sheep in no time.

The product description notes that the packaging process could leave plastic carbons (which may appear as “small brown flecks”) in the packaging. But do not be alarmed, these pose no threat to your mattress or you. This Amazon mattress is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Short Queen, King and California King sizes. You also have the option of buying the mattress with a bed frame. Related Stories

Buy Linenspa Hybrid Mattress $232.99

2. Novilla Memory Foam Mattress

BEST MEMORY FOAM MATTRESS

This mattress from Novilla boasts an all-foam system that’s neither overly soft, or too firm. The gel memory foam and comfort foam work together to provide a plush feeling that cradles your body, while a layer of high-density foam aligns your spine and evenly distributes body weight to prevent any pain and pressure. There are even bamboo fabrics embedded into the mattress’ surface to enhance its overall breathability, giving it a “cloud-like experience.”

If you’re not satisfied after your purchase, you’ll be able to send it back within 100 days. One buyer highlighted that this mattress provided ample level of comfort and support after suffering through some excruciating back pain.

In our experience, this Novilla mattress caresses you just enough — it’s firm so you don’t sink in, but not so stiff that there’s no give in the memory foam.

This mattress is also covered by a 10-year warranty. Available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King sizes.

Buy Novilla Memory Foam Mattress $369.99

3. Modway Jenna Innerspring Mattress

BEST COIL MATTRESS

Modway’s innerspring mattress promises to reduce the pressure in your hips, back, neck and shoulders thanks to the individually wrapped pocket coils that make up the interior. Because these coils are individually encased, there isn’t an excessive amount of bouncing or motion disturbance that you may see in traditional spring mattresses (one Amazon buyer remarked that there isn’t any squeaking or noise either).

We like how supportive this mattress is, holding your back up without drooping or sinking in. The top layer is just soft enough so it doesn’t feel like you’re lying on a board, but it gives way to a firm and well-anchored foundation — it’s great for side sleepers too.

This mattress is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full and Queen sizes and is covered by a 10-year warranty.

Buy Modway Jenna Innerspring Mattress $229.90

4. Pure Green Organic Latex Mattress

BEST ORGANIC MATTRESS

This latex mattress is supportive and firm enough to alleviate pain in various pressure points throughout your body while you rest. Made from 100% natural latex foam, this mattress immediately adjusts to your body whether you’re resting in the same position or changing during the night without any resistance. There are also tiny air chambers embedded throughout the foam, allowing air to move easily, and preventing your body from overheating.

We like that this Amazon mattress is also Climate Pledge Friendly, meaning you can sleep with a clear conscious knowing that your mattress is sustainably made.

There are a ton of sustainable products in the marketplace right now and this mattress is no different, proving that you can get a ton of comfort and use without leaving behind a heavy footprint either.

Buy Pure Green Organic Latex Mattress $999.00

5. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

EDITOR’S CHOICE

One of the most popular mattresses on Amazon is this one from Zinus. This memory foam mattress is made with a special recipe to provide a deep, rejuvenating sleep. The secret ingredient: an expert blend of green tea and moisture-absorbing ActivCharcoal that’s infused into the surface. The mattress envelops the natural shape and curvatures of your body, while the infusion helps you feel refreshed and awake.

Of the more than 100,000 positive reviews, one called this “The Oprah of Beds,” remarking that they have zero problems falling asleep. Instead, they’ve actually struggled to get up.

This mattress is available in Twin, Full, Queen and California King sizes. A worry-free 10-year warranty is included.

Buy Zinux Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress $349.57

6. Inofia Hybrid Mattress

MOST COMFORTABLE MATTRESS

Inofia’s hybrid mattress was designed with all sleepers in mind; the dual-layered soft knitted exterior gives this medium-firm mattress added comfort that’s ideal for any sleeping position. Additionally, the soft fabrics absorb any moisture to keep your body’s temperature regulated through the night. The individually encased coils work to contour your head, shoulders, knees, and feet while also cradling the rest of your body.

This is the best Amazon mattress for stomach sleepers and side sleepers, though, of course, it works well for back sleepers as well. If you’re prone to tossing and turning at night, this is a good mattress to try out. Trending Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event Andrew Callaghan, Popular Host of ‘All Gas No Brakes’ and ‘Channel 5,’ Accused of Sexual Misconduct The Messy 2023 Golden Globes Failed to Justify Its Existence ‘It’s Degrading.’ Singer Malu Trevejo Sued by Ex-Staffers Over ‘Abusive’ Treatment

This Amazon mattress is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full Queen and King sizes. Get it for 30% off retail right now.

Buy Inofia Hybrid Mattress $351.18