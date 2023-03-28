RS Recommends: The 7 Most Comfortable Mattresses That Come in a Box

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It might start to sound exhausting, but getting a good amount of sleep every night can’t be overstated: Poor sleep quality has been linked to a jaw-dropping amount of life problems, from chronic pain to more severe conditions. One thing that can help you get a better night’s sleep: your mattress.

But while buying — and delivering — mattresses used to be a cumbersome process, you no longer have to worry about fighting to fit your mattress through a narrow doorway. You can now shop a number of mattress brands online, with many mattresses packed down into an easy-to-carry box.

With the best mattresses in a box, you can simply have your new bed delivered by mail and then unbox it right in your bedroom. Read on for how to pick the best one for your bedroom.

In This Article

What Are the Best Mattresses in a Box?

Boxed Mattress Buying Guide

How We Chose the Best Mattresses in a Box

What Are the Best Mattresses in a Box?

From Casper to Zinus, here are the top brands to consider when you look for your next boxed mattress. Order these mattresses on Amazon or from the respective brand sites themselves.

BEST OVERALL: Purple Plus Mattress

EDITOR’S CHOICE: Casper Original Mattress

BEST VALUE: Zinus Green Tea Mattress

BEST HYBRID MATTRESS: Leesa Original Hybrid Mattress

MOST COMFORTABLE: Avocado Organic Green Mattress

1. Zinus Green Tea Mattress

Amazon

This best-selling memory foam mattress from Zinus is infused with refreshing green tea and moisture-absorbing charcoal that cradles key areas of your body, such as your hips and shoulders, to relieve stress and promote better sleep. A 10 year-warranty comes included.

Buy Zinus Memory Foam Mattress $319.00

2. Purple Mattress

Amazon

Purple has become a well-known mattress-in-a-box brand for good reason: This mattress’ GelFlex Grid provides your body with the optimal amount of cushioning and support, cradling you but still providing body proper alignment during the nighttime. Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king and split king sizes. Editor’s picks

Buy Purple Plus Mattress $1,899.00

3. Leesa Original Hybrid Mattress

West Elm

When I was in dire need of a new mattress, I took the plunge and ordered Leesa’s Original Hybrid Mattress after a recommendation from a friend. This was my first time purchasing a mattress online and having it delivered in a box; as someone who has never been fully satisfied with their mattress before, I was a little nervous. Two years later, I’m sleeping softer and sounder than ever before; the combination of soft foam and supportive springs offers a balance that immediately puts my body at ease. As a side sleeper, I really appreciate the lack of pressure on my shoulders and hips. I’ve been consistently waking up fully rested, oftentimes in the exact same position I fell asleep in. Leesa offers a 10-year warranty and a 100-night trial. Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Buy Leesa Mattress $1299

4. Linenspa Hybrid Mattress

Amazon

This low-profile mattress may not look as dense or as comfortable our other options upon first glance, but as the saying goes, looks can truly be deceiving. Its cozy knit cover and a layer of quilted memory foam make this soft to the touch, while its steel spring base provides ample support and durability. For under $300, we call that a steal.

Related

Buy Linenspa Mattress $129.99

5. Casper Original Mattress

Casper’s original mattress gives you the best of both worlds, with softer foam around where you’ll lay your upper body and firmer foam for your lower body, which promotes proper spine alignment while you sleep. If that wasn’t enough, the mattress’ breathable top layer helps keep things cool during the night so you don’t overheat or begin to sweat. Casper also offers a 100-night trial, starting from when you receive your mattress. Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Buy Casper Mattress $906.99

6. Lucid Plush Memory Foam Mattress

Amazon

This gel-infused memory foam mattress features a 10-inch medium plush profile that provides comfort for all sleepers, whether you prefer to sleep on your side, back, or stomach. Available in twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, short queen, king, and California king sizes.

Buy Lucid Mattress $329.99

7. Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado’s Green Mattress comes with an impressive amount of certifications, including being rated as a top organic mattress in the United States. While its gentle exterior is soft to the touch, this is on the firmer side on the mattress spectrum, ideal for back or stomach sleepers, or someone craving added support while they count sheep. Avocado offers a one-year trial to decide if the Green Mattress is right for you, as well as a 25-year warranty (yes, you read that correctly).

Buy Avocado Green Mattress $1999.00

Boxed Mattress Buying Guide

There are a ton of factors to consider when shopping for the best mattress for you, from its size to firmness. Such an important purchase shouldn’t be taken lightly, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be a stressful experience either. In fact, it’s easier than ever to find the best mattresses in a box, so you can get it delivered directly to your door.

From mattress type to return policies, here are the factors to consider when shopping for your new mattress in a box.

Mattress Type: Many boxed mattress are made of foam or hybrid materials. Be sure that your potential mattress aligns with how you sleep, whether you’re a side sleeper craving the softest bed available, or someone who sleeps on their back and prefers something firmer.

Return Policy: Many brands offer flexible return policies with their mattresses, giving you a set amount of time to evaluate it and make sure it’s right for you. Be sure to assess what the process would be like for your potential mattress, to ensure there won’t be any issues if things don’t work out the way you hoped.

How We Chose the Best Mattresses in a Box

We chose our list of the best mattresses in a box based on first-person testing and review. We personally tested and slept on every mattress on this list, awarding points based on ease of ordering and delivery, ease of setup, and most importantly, comfort. Trending Trump Says He Didn’t Call for 'Death and Destruction,' Simply Voiced His Concern It Would Happen Trump Allies Are Begging Him to Stop Hinting at Violence on Social Media She Escaped Scientology in the Trunk of a Car. Her Nightmare Is Far From Over Pink Duets With Kelly Clarkson as She Accepts iHeartRadio Icon Award: A 'Miracle'

All of the mattresses on our list held up to multiple types of sleepers (and sleeping positions) and provided excellent back support. We made sure to include different firmness levels as well, so there is something for everyone to consider.

In addition to our first-person testing, all of the boxed mattresses on our list boast strong reviews from thousands of other reviewers online.