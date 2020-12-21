Last-Minute Gift Idea: Get MasterClass’ Buy One, Gift One Free Deal for the Holidays

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

MasterClass, an e-learning platform whose courses are taught by some of the most accomplished creatives of all time has just rolled out a great deal for the holiday season. If you sign up for an annual subscription ($180), you’ll get a free MasterClass subscription that you can gift to anyone. This makes a great last-minute gift if you’ve been procrastinating and want something that delivers instantly over email. Hurry though: this deal is only available until December 28 here.

A subscription to MasterClass is an extremely thoughtful gift for anyone in your life who wants to learn a new skill. The site has more than 90 courses — many of them in the arts — and its celebrity instructors are all “masters” in their field. You can learn guitar from Carlos Santana, filmmaking from Martin Scorsese, singing from Christina Aguilera, or songwriting from St. Vincent.

Each class is designed for beginners, and presented as a series of videos. There’s no set class schedule, and you can learn at your own pace. You can stream the videos on a computer, or download them to a mobile device using MasterClass app (iOS and Android). A Masterclass subscription gives you unlimited access to the company’s entire course catalog. New classes are added regularly, and you’ll be able to take them immediately.

MasterClass doesn’t offer very many deals, so this free subscription promotion is definitely worth checking out. Both you and the person you gift a subscription to can take courses together, and encourage one another to get better. If you’ve been curious about trying out an e-learning platform, and need a digital gift idea for someone you won’t see in person this year, don’t sleep on this deal.

Remember, it’s only available until December 28, so you only have a couple of weeks to sign up and take advantage of it. See the full free MasterClass details here.