Feeling Stressed or Sore? Here Are the Best Tools for a Decent At-Home Massage

Whether you’ve got an achy back from working at home on a less-than-stellar office chair, you slept funny, or your anxiety has got you craving some tension relief, there’s nothing better than a good massage if you’ve got a few kinks to work out. Unfortunately, we don’t all have a professional massage therapist on speed dial (we wish), but there are plenty of ways to feel amazing with the right equipment to help you treat your own aches and pains at home.

The best massage tools either work on large areas to give you some total body relaxation, or offer targeted relief to help work out those tough knots that even a talented masseuse’s hands might not be able to dig into. It’s up to you to decide whether or not you want to go manual or electric — electric massagers will better simulate the rolling and kneading motion of a pair of hands, and can just do their ache-reducing business with the touch of a button.

While foam rollers or spikey balls are a manual, no-frills way to ease up a specific point of tension, say, after a workout or a long run, it’s up to you to distribute the right amount of pressure, which is where massage guns and vibrating rollers come in.

Whether you’re looking for athlete-approved targeted relief, or the gentler, chiropractic-like touch of a shiatsu massager, there’s something for everyone who wants a little extra comfort in their day. Here are our picks for the best at-home massage equipment and tools to help you feel a little less out of whack.

1. Theragun PRO Percussive Therapy Device

BEST MASSAGE GUN

We can’t praise the Theragun enough for its deep tissue impact, but it’s already been a favorite for a while in the athletic world for being one of the easiest-to-use, at-home massage guns.

If there’s a specific kind of muscle relaxation you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it here — with six attachment heads, four unique angles to get at hard-to-reach spots, and a screen that shows how much force is being exerted, you’ll always get the tension-taming you need. What makes this massage gun really stand out, though, is the 16 mm extension, which allows for that deep tissue relief if you’ve been struggling with a specific muscle group.

To top it off, the Theragun has two interchangeable batteries with a whopping 300 hours of battery life, so you can always take your muscle recovery on the go. Its Bluetooth connection lets you easily track and monitor your results, too.

Therabody

Buy: Theragun PRO at $599

2. Resteck Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

BEST NECK MASSAGER

If you’ve been hunched over at a desk all day staring at a computer, odds are you could probably use a good electric massager to ease out the knots on your neck and shoulders. Enter: the Resteck Shiatsu Massager.

Worn like a shawl over your shoulders, this massager could not be easier to use. It has convenient and comfortable arm straps that fit around your shoulders no matter if you’re sitting at your desk or resting on the couch. Just make sure you’re in range of a power outlet (it’s not battery operated or rechargeable), and you’re ready to get some relief.

The device has multi-directional rotating nodes that move in an ergonomically-designed U shape to give you full coverage. An auto-shutoff function makes sure you don’t accidentally give yourself even more muscle tension. That being said, even on the Resteck’s lowest setting, we were impressed by how gentle yet strong the nodes were on the more tender muscles of the neck.

Just slip your wrists through the holders, choose from four adjustable speeds, and let it get to work. Bonus: an optional heating function also warms and softens the muscles on your neck.