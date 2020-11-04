Need to Ease Sore Muscles or Stress? Get One of These Massage Guns for Rapid Recovery

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re a cardio junkie or strength training aficionado, if you have a consistent workout routine, your muscles are going to get sore. Stretching helps a lot, but you might want to consider a massage gun, also known as a percussive massager, to get out those tough knots and make sure your body is fully recovered before your next workout.

What Is a Massage Gun?

Massage guns are typically small, handheld devices that help to deliver targeted pressure to sore joints and muscles. When powered on, the massager’s “heads” rapidly pulse over a designated area to help break up scar tissue, ease knots, and relieve tension.

Why Are Massage Guns So Effective?

Similar to foam rollers, the handheld massagers are meant to release tight muscles. The quicker your muscles are loosened, the less sore you feel and the quicker you recover before your next workout. The best massage guns offer multiple speed and strength settings, allowing you to find a rhythm that works best for you. They’re safe to use all over the body, from your shoulders and back, to your glutes, calves and even the bottom of your feet (say, after a run or hike). The latest massage guns are also portable enough to take with you to the gym, office or on vacation. They’re all wireless too, so you don’t have to worry about getting tangled up in cords while getting your recovery in.

What Are the Best Massage Guns?

If you feel like you’ve tried everything to ease sore muscles but haven’t given massage guns a try, below are a few options that do a great job of easing muscle pain.

1. Hypervolt by Hyperice

The Hypervolt has made a name for itself around the fitness and sports world, which is why it’s our top pick for an easy-to-use, at-home massager. Not only is it produced by one of the most notable names in workout recovery, Hyperice, but it’s also one of the most versatile in terms of how many parts of the body it helps with recovery. With five interchangeable attachment heads, the percussive massager promises to ease tension in your legs, arms, back, torso and neck. At just 2.5 pounds, the massage gun can easily be taken anywhere and its battery lasts up to three hours so you don’t have to worry about charging it after every single use.

Need more proof of the Hypervolt’s power? It was just named the “Official Recovery Technology Partner” of the NBA, with Hyperice providing all NBA players with court-side access to its hand-held percussive massager for in-game recovery.

2. Theragun G3PRO Percussive Therapy Device

If athletes aren’t using the Hypervolt, then they’re using the Theragun. The massage gun comes with six attachment heads and two interchangeable batteries to make sure you’re prepared for all your muscle recovery needs on the go. What makes this device standout from other massagers is that it provides a 16 mm extension into muscle which allows for deep tissue impact — making it the perfect choice for anyone that has a tough time with relieving muscle tension.

On top of it all, the Theragun has an adjustable arm with four angles to you attack those hard-to-reach spots.

3. TaoTronics Professional Deep Tissue Muscle Massager

If you’re intimidated by massage guns, the TaoTronics massager might be the best choice for you. With 10 speed levels and six massage heads, you can continuously test what your muscles need before jumping into anything that might feel too harsh. This option is also the longest-lasting massage gun with a battery that lasts up to 10 hours — it also automatically turns off after 15 minutes to prevent overheating. Keep everything in one place with its practical, easy-to-store travel case.