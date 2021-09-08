The Best Gifts For Marvel Fans You Can Buy Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With the highly-anticipated release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the upcoming swarm of MCU shows streaming on Disney+, 2021 is shaping up to be another big year for the Marvel Universe.

Founded more than 80 years ago (then known as “Timely Comics”), the Marvel Comics as we know it today really came into prominence in the early Sixties, when a then-small town writer named Stan Lee introduced what many have called the first “grown up” superheroes, with the release of “The Fantastic Four #1.“

Marvel Studios, meanwhile, was founded more than 25 years ago, and its 23 films have grossed more than $22 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. With a strong streaming presence now on Disney+, the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no signs of slowing down.

To celebrate the release of Shang-Chi, we’ve rounded up some of the best Marvel-related books, merch and collectibles, fit for wannabe superheroes, and casual fans alike.

1. Marvel Legends Captain America and Peggy Carter Collectible Two-Pack

This Amazon-exclusive collectable two-pack features six-inch scale figures of Captain America and Peggy Carter with their MCU-inspired designs from Captain America: The First Avenger. While higher-end figurines can cost upwards of $250, the Marvel Legends series has premium articulation and intricate character detailing for its price point. With alternate sets of hands and several accessories (including Cap’s original shield), you can geek out and create some really dynamic displays.

2. Marvel Encyclopedia (Updated Edition)

This beautiful hardcover, 448-page tome features an introduction from Stan Lee and details on more than 1200 Marvel characters, from superheroes to villains. This updated edition features expanded entries, and the addition of more than 50 new characters, including Anti-Venom, Sabreclaw, Doctor Nemesis and Spider-Man 2211. It also includes updates from the latest events in The Age of Ultron and Infinity War, among others. Each entry features original artwork from the Marvel comic books, along with text from the preeminent authorities in the comics, graphic novel and entertainment space.

3. Shang-Chi Jacket for Adults

Of course, Marvel is capitalizing on the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with new, film-inspired clothing that feature designs like Shang-Chi’s emblem or cosplay-adjacent styles like this jacket. The patterned screen art on chest and sleeves is inspired by the icon design on Shang-Chi’s armor, and with fabric shoulder accents that will have you feeling like a warrior. Keep an eye out for future Shang-Chi merch on shopDisney when the film comes to streaming on Disney+ in the upcoming months.

4. LEGO Avengers Iron Man Helmet

Capture the likeness of everyone’s favorite billionaire playboy philanthropist with this construction kit for the classic Iron Man Helmet. This LEGO build-and-display model stands seven inches high and three inches wide on its base, and contains 480 pieces. But don’t be too intimidated—Marvel enthusiasts will love the level of detail achieved from simple bricks, and model-builders will love the rewarding challenge.

5. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Blaster

Challenge any foe in your way! This battle-ready blaster brings the power the Ten Rings to life from the film Shang-Chi. This wearable blaster fits over your wrist, and comes with five rings that eject when you squeeze the internal lever. You can use this gear for roleplaying, put it on display, or for whenever you just feel like shooting magical discs around your apartment.

6. Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power Board Game

Heroes beware! Face off against Earth’s mightiest heroes in the Marvel edition of the Villainous board game series. The game supports 2-4 players with up to 80 minutes of gameplay, and you can adjust the difficult so you can raise the stakes depending on the round. Players can chose to be Thanos, Hela, Ultron, Taskmaster, or Killmonger with individual sculpted figurines, fate decks, soul tokens, and more. Immersive storytelling helps both hardcore and casual Marvel fans alike will feel like they can truly take over the universe.

7. BlenderBottle Marvel Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle

You can’t protect the universe without being fully hydrated first. This Captain America-inspired steel bottle has a patented “BlenderBall” wire whisk that can easily mix up smoothies and protein shakes. It stays icy cold too for 24 hours with its double-walled insulated design, and holds up to a whopping 26 oz. of your beverage of choice. The bottle line features multiple design choices, from Black Panther to Captain Marvel, so you can pick your best hero representation.

8. T’Challa as Star Lord Canvas Print

shopDisney has a number of commemorative canvas prints available and ready to ship in time for your next gift-giving occasion, including this wrapped print. Part of the What If…? series, this gallery-quality print features T’Challa in the episode that reimagines him in a universe where he becomes Star Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy. For fans of the MCU, or in appreciation for Chadwick Boseman’s last posthumous role, this print can be customized for size and displayed anywhere. It also has a cotton-poly blend, and an instant-dry canvases for long a lasting, fade resistant print.

9. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Limited Edition Pin Set

If you want to wield the mysterious forces behind these Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings pins, you’re going to have to act fast—only 3,200 were made! The legacy of their bold power continues with these designs, including enamel pin-on-pin Shang-Chi, Morris, Ten Rings, bow and arrow, and dragon. Fashionable fans of the MCU can chose to wield the pins as part of their daily ensemble, or display it in its original decorative card backing.

10. Loki Cosbaby Bobble-Head

For something a bit more collectible from one of the latest additions to the MCU, Loki, the God of Mischief himself is now in figurine form, as imagined by the folks at Hot Toys. The stylized mon-articulated collectible stands at 4 inches tall and features incredible detail, right down to the embroidered metal Time Variance Authority badge. The bobble-head comes in a window display pack that’s great for putting on your desk at the TVA (or gifting).

