The Best Mandalorian Merch You Can Get Online Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Now that season two of The Mandalorian is finally out, we’re all (once again) obsessed with The Child and his bounty hunter protector. The best way to celebrate season two of the show – and indulge that Mandalorian obsession between viewings – is to pick up some of the best Mandalorian merch. Or, even better, treat any Mandalorian fans on your shopping list with a great piece of gear from the show.

Considering the success of The Mandalorian after just one season (and Disney’s industry-leading merch selection) it’s no surprise that there is now a great selection of merch from the show. Whether you’re looking to rep the most adorable TV character on a tote bag, build a LEGO Razor Crest starship or put a Mandalorian twist on your game of Monopoly, we’ve got you covered. Below is some of the best Mandalorian merch for all fans – whether you know the difference between beskar and duraplast or not.

Stream The Mandalorian on Disney+ here

1. The Mandalorian & The Child Outside “Hello Friend” Mug

Every household can do with another mug. And when that mug features Mando and the now instantly-recognizable phrase, “Hello Friend,” that extra mug might become a go-to. The graphic and text wrap around the majority of the mug, but Disney offers customizability to make the mug your own. The base of the mug is white, but you can switch up the glazed color on the handle and rim. You can also add a personal touch by customizing the graphics with, say, a happy holidays note.

Courtesy Disney

BUY NOW: $16.95

2. Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition

Monopoly is good on its own, but it gets even better with Baby Yoda tokens and a board that’s been overhauled with places and objects from The Mandalorian. Instead of regular Monopoly, you’ll be trading objects from the game and buying hideouts. It’s a fun upgrade for family game night, although be warned: you might end up watching the show instead of finishing your game of Monopoly.

Courtesy Amazon

3. Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Death Watch

If you’re looking for a great Mandalorian figurine, we recommend this one from Funko Pop! The brand is known for their small-bodied, large-headed pop culture figurines, and this Mandalorian bobblehead is one of the best to buy right now (Funko Pop! is a favorite with collectors). The action figure features the armor of the Death Watch, the terrorist faction seen in the show. It’s our favorite action figure because Funko Pop! has a great reputation (i.e. people will recognize it), and – hear us out – the figurine can be a fun addition to adults’ shelves as well as kids.’

Courtesy Amazon

4. The Child in Floating Pod Cooler Tote

Cooler totes are very handy, keeping drinks and food cold when hitting the beach, park or a galaxy far, far away. This one features the Child in his pod, ensuring a few nods from fellow Mandalorian fans as well as cold refreshments. Although the tote is easily slung over a shoulder while walking to your destination, it fits a solid 24 cans. The interior uses a heat-sealed, water-resistant PVC liner to keep the contents cold and prevent any leaking (on your car’s seats, for example). Plus an external pocket offers a spot to stash your phone, wallet or bottle opener.

Courtesy Disney

The Child in Floating Pod Cooler Tote $39.99

5. The Mandalorian Retro Comic Book Style T-Shirt

There are now plenty of Mandalorian T-shirts, but this one is our favorite. It boasts a retro comic book style graphic of Mando on a purple background and The Mandalorian title in a bold comic book font. If you buy from the Disney store website (linked below) you get a range of options for the color of the tee. The T-shirt itself is 100% heavyweight cotton and sports a casual, loose fit. If you’re looking to rep the show (or just the Star Wars universe, for that matter) this is a great option.

Courtesy Disney

The Mandalorian Retro Comic Book Style T-Shirt $25.70

6. This Is The Way Bicycle Playing Cards

These Mandalorian Bicycle playing cards are a great piece of subtle merch (or stocking stuffer for any fan). Instead of the Bicycle logo, the back of the cards feature Din Djarin with The Mandalorian title logo and Mando’s mantra, “this is the way.” It’s not something you’ll see often, but fans of the show will definitely appreciate it when you break these out for poker or blackjack. Plus, they’re still made by Bicycle, so the cards will feel well-made and easy to shuffle.

Courtesy Disney

This Is The Way Bicycle Playing Cards $19.95

7. Star Wars Mandalorian – The Child Wall Calendar

We’re all crossing our fingers that 2021 will be a lot better than 2020. One way to make that happen is to look at the cutest being in the galaxy every month. This Mandalorian calendar boasts pictures of the adorable creature for each month, as well as quotes from the show on a few of the images. The calendar is 16 months, encompassing 2021 plus the last four months of 2020.

Courtesy Amazon

8. The Child Animatronic Toy

If you’re a serious Mandalorian fan – or cosplaying as Mando sometime soon – check out this animatronic Child. The toy is equipped with over 25 sound and motion combinations, including napping, using the force and more. These sound effects and movements are activated by patting the top of the little guy’s head. For example, with three taps he’ll start using the force by raising his arms, closing his eyes and sighing. The animatronic toy also includes a cloth carrier that can be worn on the chest or over the shoulder, ensuring that you can take the little guy with you anywhere.

Courtesy Disney

The Child Animatronic Toy $79.99

9. Mandalorian This is The Way Face Mask

If you’re already tired of your current face mask lineup, consider injecting some Star Wars spirit with this Mandalorian mask. It’s a fun, easy way to rep the Star Wars show, and makes an especially good gift in 2020 (because everyone could use another mask). The front boasts “This is the Way” in bold white lettering and Mando silhouetted in the A. And you’re not sacrificing mask quality for fandom either, as the face mask is made of soft cotton and fits comfortably on most faces. It’s also washable, so you can rep The Mandalorian more than once.

Courtesy Amazon

10. LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest

LEGO has always done a great job of turning iconic Star Wars vehicles into buildable toys. So it’s no surprise that this LEGO rendition of the Razor Crest starship is one of the best pieces of Mandalorian merch around. The 1,023-piece set gives any Mandalorian fan a task they’ll thoroughly enjoy, plus LEGO figurines of Din Djarin, Greef Karga, a Scout Trooper and the Child. It’s any young Mandalorian-lover’s dream, but for the adult fans out there: LEGOs aren’t just for kids.