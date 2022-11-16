Stay Connected: The Best Magnetic Cell Phone Mounts for Your Car

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Distracted driving is dangerous — and illegal. But at the same time, many drivers need to use their phones to access maps, stream music, and make calls so long as we are going hands-free with our devices or parked in a lot. Magnetic phone mounts are the best way to safely access your phone in the car. Thinking of getting one for your vehicle? Here’s how to pick the right one.

Magnetic Phone Mount Buying Guide

The best magnetic phone mounts are seemingly straightforward to use: You attach the mount to your car, and then a powerful magnet secures the back of your phone to the mount. Easy enough, right?

Sort of. First, you have to make sure the magnetic phone mount you’re buying is actually compatible with your car. Many phone mounts attach to your car via a backing sticker, and some of the time these stickers don’t work on leather surfaces or uneven platforms.

If a traditional sticker-backed phone mount doesn’t seem compatible with your car, you’re not out of luck. Some specialty phone mounts are designed to fit curved surfaces. Others, meanwhile, attach to your car’s air vents.

No matter which type of phone mount your car needs, the number one thing you need to look out for is stability. The best phone mounts keep your phone securely in place so you don’t have to worry about anything but the road.

The Best Magnetic Phone Mounts to Buy Right Now

With stability in mind, here are a few of the best magnetic phone mounts you can buy today on Amazon.

1. Adiupul Magnetic Phone Mount One of the sleekest phone mounts you’ll ever come across, this metal mount won’t disrupt the natural elegance of your ride. It uses a super sticker to attach to a flat surface on your car’s (non-leather) dashboard. Once it’s attached, it won’t falter. Any smartphone can be used with this mount, too. It can hold up to 3,000 grams which is much more than your average smartphone weighs. Buy Adiupul Magnetic Phone Mount $17.99

2. Coolpow Phone Mount 2-Pack Here, you get two durable magnetic phone mounts for the price of one. These phone mounts have powerful stickers that let them attach to a flat, non-textured surface on your car. Once the mount is in place, a strong magnet keeps your phone tightly secure. We love these mounts because they can rotate 360 degrees, making it easy for you to safely access your phone from any angle. Buy Coolpow Phone Mount 2-Pack $12.74

3. Scosche Magnetic Phone Holder When it comes to phone mounts, reliability is just as important as stability. This phone mount has over 47,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating to match. All this is to say that people trust Scosche’s magnetic phone mounts and have good reason to. Its automotive-grade adhesive helps it latch onto any flat surface in your car, while neodymium magnets offer premium strength and stability. Buy Scosche Magnetic Phone Holder $12.99

4. Lisen Curved Phone Mount Of course, not all cars have a truly flat surface on their dashboards. If that’s the case for you, opt for this curve-friendly phone mount. It utilizes two different bases with adhesives in order to stably attach to your car. The mount is so strong that it could hold 66 pounds, though you’ll never need to. Instead, you’ll just have peace of mind as you drive. Buy Lisen Curved Phone Mount $14.99