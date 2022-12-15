Gift Guide: 25 Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.



The holidays are the perfect time to spend time with loved ones and reflect on the past year before we do it all over again, and luxury gifts are the best way to give people tangible things that you can point to and say ‘I love you this many dollars worth,’ a la Michael Scott. In all seriousness though, splurging a little for a gift for a loved one, someone you look up to, or even yourself for the holiday season can be fun.

Here are our picks for the best luxury gifts for anyone you want to spoil a little. (Or a lot).

1. YSL Holiday Essentials Gift Set

YSL has a a wide selection of gift sets, but this one covers all of the basics for a classic, simple makeup look, from volumizing mascara to the perfect red lip and a mini size of the Libre Eau de Parfum, a favorite of brand ambassador Dua Lipa (she’ll do two spritzes and then an extra one on her wrist).

The products come in a gold makeup bag that is perfect to take on the go. YSL also does free engraving on a variety of their products if you want to make it extra special.

YSL Beauty

Buy YSL Holiday Essentials Gift Set $72

2. Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer

The Dyson hair dryer is the perfect gift for when you want to get someone something that they’ll actually use. I’ve used my Dyson Airwrap for a few years now and it truly is one of the best for quickly styling your hair and having it stay all day long. Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer is equally as good, with new attachments that come with the hair dryer in this limited-edition set. The Supersonic is great at drying your hair quickly, with intelligent heat control to limit damage (I.e. no frying your hair here). Use the Supersonic to help reduce frizz and keep your hair healthy, even when blowdrying it out. Editor’s picks

Nordstrom

Buy Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $429.99

3. Chanel LA CREME Main Hand Cream

Luxury gifts don’t have to be above a certain price point to be considered luxury — receiving gifts you normally wouldn’t justify for yourself are always a fun surprise. This classic hand cream from Chanel is a go-to gift for me each year. It’s not sticky, it’s super hydrating, smells great, and has the luxurious look and feel of Chanel without breaking the bank. Some other fun alternatives are the pack of Chanel cotton pads and the Boy de Chanel lip balm.

Chanel

Buy Chanel Hand Cream $50

4. Dior Set of Two Mugs

Dior has an extensive Maison collection with tableware, textiles, and office supplies like notebooks that are perfect for gifting. This set of mugs was inspired the recent 2023 Cruise show that took place in Seville. For followers of Dior, the leafy motifs are easy recognizable as classic Maria Grazia Chiuri. You really can’t go wrong with mugs, and Dior mugs are just next level. If this collection is too holiday for you, anything Cannage is always a safe bet.

Dior

Buy Dior Mug Set $440

5. Ralph Lauren Cable Cricket Cashmere Throw Blanket

What better time to gift someone with a warm throw blanket than the coldest time of year? Classic American brand Ralph Lauren has a variety of throws to fit any and every home, but no matter which style you choose, we promise they’re all cozy and warm.

Ralph Lauren

Buy Cable Cricket Cashmere Throw Blanket $595 Related

6. Diptyque Mini Candle Set

Few luxury gifts are as beloved as a Diptyque candle. Still, anything scented can be tricky to gift since people have different tastes, making sets of minis the perfect gift. When shopping for yourself, you probably want to stick with your tried and true, whether it’s Diptyque’s Baies or Le Labo’s Santal, but when you’re on the receiving end, it’s fun to try something new.

Diptyque

Buy 5-Piece Holiday Mini Candle Set $95

7. Loewe Leather-Trimmed Fringed Mohair-Blend Scarf

Chunky scarves are an easy and very warm way to elevate your look in the winter, and this scarf from Loewe goes with every outfit. It’s a simple white mohair and wool scarf, but that leather patch featuring the Loewe anagram makes it the perfect ‘quiet luxury’ gift.

Loewe

Buy Loewe Mohair Scarf $270

8. Jacquemus Bonnet Logo Wool-Blend Beanie

Hats are great gifts since you don’t have to worry about sizing, and a simple one like this Jacquemus beanie is at a great price point for a contemporary designer brand. Beloved by celeb fans like Bad Bunny, Jacquemus is known for its fun designs and bright colors, but sometimes you need to stay on the safer side when gifting. That’s when gifts like these come into play.

Jacquemus

Buy Jacquemus Navy Beanie $140

9. Alessi 9092 Silver Kettle

This stainless steel kettle is perfect for anyone who loves to bring fun designs into their home. It features Alessi’s signature kettle bird whistle on the spout and looks great when it’s being used, but can also act as a piece of home decor.

SSENSE

Buy Alessi Silver Kettle $168

10. Baccarat Zinzin Crystal Heart

Baccarat is a great go-to brand to buy gifts from, from their tumbler sets to a fun pencil holder for the workaholic in your life. This paper weight shaped like a heart is the perfect amount of luxury to bring into a workspace. We might not use as much paper as we used to thanks to technology and also for the environment’s sake, but that doesn’t mean paper weights are obsolete — especially when they look this good.

Baccarat

Buy Baccarat Crystal Heart $390

11. Sandy Liang Silver Baby Pearl Anklet

Sandy Liang has a great collection of cute giftable items and they have a wide selection of gifts for the avant garde friend who loves a little bit of nostalgia. This silver baby pearl anklet is for that friend who is ahead of trends and loves to rep innovative and original designers.

SSENSE

Buy Sandy Liang Baby Pearl Anklet $330

12. Bottega Veneta Mini Bi-Fold Leather Wallet

This Bottega Veneta wallet features a snap-button closure and also comes with a side zip pocket, making it super convenient to use over your standard card wallet. It also features the brand’s signature intrecciato woven leather, and comes in a variety of colors.

Bottega Veneta

Buy Bottega Veneta Mini Wallet $720

13. Saint Laurent Felt Baseball Cap

Although we’re now going into 10 years since Saint Laurent dropped “Yves: from its name, the YSL logo remains easily recognizable and a symbol for looks that are chic and sleek. Since this hat has a felt material to it, it has a cozier feel compared to your standard baseball hat. It also comes with an adjustable strap, so it’s a safe gift for all sizes. Trending Prince Harry Reveals ‘Terrifying’ Fight With a Screaming Prince William in Front of Queen Trump's ‘Major Announcement’ Was a Scammy, Superhero-Themed NFT Collection Kanye West’s Love of Hitler Allegedly Goes Back 20 Years Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Assistant Said Tory Lanez Threatened Her With Gun in Car: Prosecutors

Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Saint Laurent Baseball Cap $450

14. Rimowa Essential Essential Cabin S Spinner Suitcase

No brand beats Rimowa when it comes to completing your airport look, but there’s a reason why their suitcases are so popular: impeccable quality and timeless design.

This spinner suitcase is perfect for short trips and is from their polycarbonate line, making it light and easy to carry around (it’s actually 30% lighter than their standard Essential line). Rimowa releases their suitcases in fun colors for limited runs, so snag this deep forest green before it’s too late.

Rimowa

Buy Rimowa Cabin S Spinner $850

15. Miu Miu Baseball Hat

Miu Miu has certainly made a come back in the past few years — they featured low-rise looks a few seasons ago and it’s certainly become mainstream recently. This hat, like the Saint Laurent one featured earlier, has that wintery look with its plaid material, and while Miu Miu is heavily womenswear, the cap can be unisex and a great gift for anyone.

Miu Miu

Buy Miu Miu Hat $460

16. Celine Transparent Nylon Triomphe Socks

Receiving socks for Christmas… how original, right? But your gift recipient will love getting socks if they’re anything like these ones from Celine.

The luxury fashion brand has a variety of different socks that feature their simple triomphe logo as well as ones that are embroidered with the brand name, but nylon ones just dropped and are a new take on the standard sock. You’ll find the triomphe logo embroidered on as a pattern, and because they’re black and white, they’ll go with any and every shoe (they make a great luxury stocking stuffer too!)

Celine

Buy Celine Socks $155

17. Gucci Crystal-Embellished Resin Hairband

While most holiday parties are in full swing, New Year’s parties are coming up, and sequins, glitter, and gold are a must to ring in the new year. Headbands make great gifts because you don’t have to worry about size at all, and they are an easy way to add some sparkle to a look, no matter how casual.

Gucci

Buy Gucci Crystal G Headband $460

18. Prada Small Buckle Flap Nylon Backpack

Designer backpacks are great for when you want to be casual but still show the world you have style. Prada’s nylon line has been around forever, but they’ve revisited some of their silhouettes with new colors like this beige. Backpacks are perfect for a quick and easy hike, a trip to a theme park, or even for work since they can fit a small laptop.

Prada

Buy Prada Nylon Backpack $1850

19. Slip Small “SlipSilk” Scrunchies

Accessories brand Slip seemingly comes up each year, but it’s because their scrunchies are truly one of the most perfect gifts that feel luxurious but don’t break the bank. They keep hair looking sleek and healthy, and come in luxe colors like gold and satin pink.

Neiman Marcus

Buy Slip Scrunchies $39

20. Burberry Giant Check Logo Cashmere Scarf

Burberry is such a classic luxury brand and their print can be spotted a mile away. Everyone needs a Burberry scarf in their closet, and even if your gift recipient already has one, the house is constantly updating their designs to make things feel new and on trend. This pick, for example, has a subtle all-caps logo embroidery by the neckline for that modern feel.

Burberry

Buy Burberry Logo Cashmere Scarf $690

21. Apple AirPods Max

Giant headphones are the moment right now and can be spotted around the heads (and necks) of all of our favorite stars these days. While these new AirPods Max headphones come in standard Apple-esque colors, we’re seeing more and more ways to personalize them to make them yours a la Blackpink’s Jennie Kim.

Amazon

Buy Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear… $449.99

22. Flora Nero Joint Case

What’s more luxe than stashing your weed in an aluminum case? How about a sleek case for a single joint on the go? Flora Nero has a wide selection of sustainable, vegan accessories that embrace “the indulgence of cannabis.” Plastic tubes are a thing of the past. This joint case comes with a handmade cord that makes it perfect to wear as a necklace or tied to your favorite bag or accessory.

Flora Nero

Buy Flora Nero Joint Case $280

23. Ray-Ban Stories Sunglasses

Social media is all about stories and has been for a while — what better way to take your friends and family along with you than to literally show them your POV? The Ray-Ban Stories are more than just sunglasses with cameras — they have built-in microphones and open-ear speakers, making them the best pair of smart glasses out there, perfect for concerts, conference calls, and music. They also come in a range of classic Ray-Ban silhouettes.

Amazon

Buy Ray-Ban unisex adult Stories | Wayfarer… $299.00

24. LG OLED C1 Series TV

We recently selected the LG OLED C1 Series TV as the best big-screen TV for gaming, but that doesn’t mean it’s not great for everything else. With over eight million pixels, this TV has a quick response time and brings your shows and movies to life in full, vivid clarity.

Amazon

Buy LG OLED C1 Series 55″ Alexa Built-in 4k… $1,289.00

25. Sulwhasoo Renewing Cream Set

Sulwhasoo is synonymous with luxury and this Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream Set is the perfect gift, especially during the cold and dry winter season. The set contains a full size of the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream along with some sample sizes of key Sulwhasoo products like the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum and eye cream. You’ve been warned though, once you start using Sulwhasoo you truly can’t go back.

Sulwhasoo

Buy Sulwhasoo Renewing Cream Set $260