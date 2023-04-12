This $12 Tool Has Saved Me So Much Embarrassment at the Airport

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Here’s a nightmare situation most of us have experienced at least once: You rush to the airport and wait in line at check-in only to find out your bag is a couple of pounds overweight. Then, with the whole line as your audience, you’re forced to re-distribute your belongings between bags, re-weighing and re-packing multiple times over.

Luckily, there’s an easy fix: luggage scales. These cheap, portable devices let you accurately weigh bags at home (and again before the return flight) so you can avoid any embarrassment at check-in. I’ve had this $12 scale from Etekcity in my bag for years — both for checked luggage and carry-on bags taken on strict European airlines — and now I can’t imagine packing without it.

If you’re looking to avoid the above nightmare on your next trip, we highly recommend getting a luggage scale. Below are some of the best luggage scales to buy on Amazon right now.

What Are the Best Luggage Scales?

Luggage Scale Buying Guide

Below is our roundup of the best luggage scales you can find online right now, starting at just $12.

1. Etekcity Luggage Scale

With more than 53,000+ reviews and a 4.7/5-star rating on Amazon, it's easy to see why many people have chosen this luggage scale from Etekcity as their designated packing companion. It's got everything you'd want in your perfect luggage scale (accurate weighings, digital display, weight lock) as well as a thermometer sensor, energy conservation mode, and an overload sensor just in case you've truly packed too much. Best of all, it's incredibly affordable at $12 (and might save you an overweight bag fee).

Buy Etekcity Digital Luggage Scale $11.98

2. FREETOO Luggage Scale

We love this luggage scale’s LCD display that demands your attention, allowing you to read the screen clearly no matter how light or dark the room you’re in is. It also automatically locks the weight of your bag(s), resets the scale to zero and turns off after 60 seconds of inactivity; all you actually have to do is attach the scale to your bag via the durable handle.

Buy FREETOO Portable Luggage Scale

3. Fosman Digital Luggage Scale 2-Pack

They say two is better than one, and with this two-pack luggage scale set that couldn’t be truer. Whether you’re a particularly forgetful person or you’d just feel more comfortable knowing you have an extra on hand, these scales will prevent any bag weight-related packing woes. The ergonomic design makes them easy to use and the LCD screen makes it easy to read, whether you need to weigh in pounds, kilograms, or even ounces and grams. You’ll be the envy of the check-in line at the airport.

Buy Fosman Two-Pack Luggage Scale $14.99

4. Etekcity Multi-Use Digital Scale

If you're looking for a little more bang for your buck, this digital scale is a multi-hyphenate; not only can it weigh your luggage, but packages, camping gear, and fish too. No matter what it is you're trying to measure, you'll be able to do so clearly, accurately, and easily thanks to the LCD display and non-slip handle. It can measure up to 110 pounds in four different units: grams, ounces, pounds, and kilograms.

Buy Etekcity Portable Measuring Scale $12.99

5. EatSmart SmartGrip Digital Luggage Scale

comfortable handle

This scale’s nylon strap and heavy-duty buckle make it extremely durable and ready to weigh your suitcases, backpacks, and bags of all sizes with ease and accuracy. Simply loop the strap on the handle of your bag and lift using the handle. This scale actually beeps when it’s ready for you to release the bag and locks the weight so you have a chance to make note of it and know you’re getting the most precise weight.

Buy SmartGrip Digital Luggage Scale $19.99

Luggage Scale Buying Guide

Though they’re pretty simple devices, here are some things to look for when shopping for the best luggage scales online.

Weight Capacity: Bags that are 50 pounds or less are typically fine for most airlines, but things get tricky the closer you get to 100 pounds; some airlines will actually refuse bags that are too heavy. It’s best to have a scale with a higher weight capacity of at least 100 pounds so that you can be sure you’re in the clear.

Display: It’s one thing to weigh your luggage, but can you actually read your scale? Look for a digital scale so that you can read the weight clearly — even better if it has a light-up screen. And if you’re an international traveler, make sure it can weigh your bags in both pounds and kilograms.

Weight Lock: This is a nifty little feature that can save you a headache; the weight of the scale is locked so that you have more time to see how much your bag weighs.

Low Battery Warning: Batteries have a habit of dying at the most inconvenient times, so make sure that your scale gives you a heads-up before the juice is gone.