People Are Sleeping Better and Staying Cool at Night With These Linen Sheets

Hotter weather means shorts and sandals, but it also calls for proper bedding. If you’ve ever found yourself tossing and turning on a summer’s night, you know what we mean. This is because your body temperature drops in order to achieve restful, deep sleep. Some studies have found that temperature is one of the most important factors in sleep quality, and many health experts suggest a bedroom temperature of about 65 degrees Fahrenheit. But getting your bedroom that cool can be very tough – especially during the summer. That’s where linen sheets come in. As an under-appreciated alternative to heat-trapping cotton, the best linen sheets can regulate body temperature and wick sweat. This translates to more restful sleep – even on hot nights – and more energy throughout the day.

What Are Linen Sheets?

Linen is made using fibers from flax plants, and the fabric is typically milled and woven in Europe (France and Belgium are among the best linen producers). The threads made from flax fibers are thicker and stronger than cotton, lending some important benefits. For one, linen sheets are very durable and can last years without issues (even decades, at the most).

Because the large fibers are loosely woven, linen sheets encourage airflow and, thanks to natural moisture-absorbing properties, they wick sweat while you sleep. Due to microscopic breaks in the fabric, linen also gives your skin a light, subtle massage (really).

If you have sensitive skin or you’re susceptible to allergies in the springtime, linen has you covered. Linen is hypoallergenic, meaning it fends off allergens and rests easily on sensitive skin.

What Are the Best Linen Sheets?

Although linen sheets have a reputation as a luxury item (we think of fancy beach resorts), some linen sheets are cheaply made and not worth buying. Below are a few factors to consider when shopping for the best linen sheets.

Softness: Linen should be a bit rough out of the package because this means they haven’t been chemically processed for out-of-the-box softness. But don’t worry – linen sheets get softer the more you use them, so long as they’re top-quality. Look for high-quality linen that hasn’t been processed if you want maximum comfort. Also, flax linen sourced from Belgium, France or Portugal is always a good bet, as those countries have family-run mills that have been in business for generations.

Weight: Because linen is thicker and woven loosely, thread count doesn’t matter and usually isn’t advertised. Instead, you’ll want to look for a weight measurement, which will be shown in grams per square meter (g/sm). The best linen sheets are around 150g/sm.

Oeko-Tex Certification: If you’re sensitive to fabric chemicals (or you’ve got a baby in bed), keep your eyes peeled for Oeko-Tex Certified sheets. This means the sheets comply with Oeko-Tex’s strict production rules that prohibit harsh chemicals. In other words, it means the sheets are much less likely to cause irritation.

Fit: Once you get your new sheets, don’t be worried if they seem way too big for your bed. Linen will shrink in the first wash more than cotton (again, due to the loose weave) so toss it in the wash and watch it shrink to fit. Alternatively, some linen sheets come pre-shrunk for a perfect fit right out of the package.

Here are some of the best linen sheets to buy online.

1. Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen has quickly changed the bedding game since the brand launched back in 2014. Using a direct-to-consumer model and premium materials, the brand offers serious quality with a very reasonable price tag. These linen Core sheets are a great example of the brand’s quality with French and Belgian flax linen. The sheets just feel how linen should feel: light and airy yet cozy. Plus, Brooklinen’s sheets are Oeko-Tex Certified chemical-free for sensitive skin and little ones. This set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Courtesy Brooklinen

Buy: Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set at $233.10

2. Matteo Vintage Linen Sheet Set

If you’re looking for top-of-the-line linen, check out this set from Matteo. The Los Angeles-based brand has been developing upscale fabrics since 1997, and these linen sheets are among their best offerings. The sheets are extremely thin and lightweight, and they feel that way even with a blanket on top. Plus, they come in some good-looking neutral tones that subtly upgrade your bedroom vibe. Basically, Matteo has proven that sheets can be a status symbol. The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and one or two pillowcases (depending on your bed size).

Courtesy Matteo

Buy: Matteo Vintage Linen Sheet Set at $485.00

3. Parachute Linen Sheet Set

Parachute is another direct-to-consumer brand that has changed the bedding game for the better. The brand sources their sheets from a generations-old family-owned factory in Portugal, and they use European flax linen. Thanks to Oeko-Tex certification, you can also rest easy – literally and figuratively – knowing that the sheets are free of harsh chemicals. This set comes with a fitted sheet and a pillowcase set (a top sheet can be added too). The Parachute set is great for first-time linen buyers, as you’ll get an authentic linen experience without splashing out too much.

Courtesy Parachute Home

Buy: Parachute Linen Sheet Set at $169.00

4. Pom Pom at Home Linen Sheet Set

This linen sheet set from Pom Pom at home is a great example of high-quality, no-frills linen. The sheets are made of 100% premium flax linen for an authentically crisp, breathable feel. The set only comes in one color – raw flax – but we think that’s the most classic color for linen sheets. The set includes a fitted sheet, a top sheet and two pillowcases (or one with the twin set).

Courtesy Pom Pom at Home

Buy: Pom Pom at Home Linen Sheet Set at $506.00

5. The Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Sheet Set

The Citizenry takes precisely the sustainable, artisan approach to home decor that we’re all looking for right now. These linen sheets are a great example of the brand’s rustic-chic vibe, boasting versatile color choices and a unique softness thanks to stone washing. They’re made at a family-run mill in Portugal using 100% premium French flax. In other words, they’re the real deal. The sheets’ weigh in at 160g/sm, giving a nice cozy feel while staying extremely cool and breathable. Plus, Oeko-Tex certification means they’re easy on sensitive skin.

Courtesy The Citizenry

Buy: The Citizenry Linen Sheet Set at $250.00

6. Linoto Linen Bed Sheet Set

Yes, high-end linen sheets can be found on Amazon. Case-in-point is this set from Linoto. The sheets are handmade in New York using flax linen sourced from Italy and Belgium. They’re pre-washed and pressed for the right fit out of the package and exceptional softness (that will get even softer over time). Linoto offers two classic colors – natural oatmeal and warm grey – and the set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Linoto Linen Bed Sheet Set (Queen) at $398.99

7. Tuft & Needle Linen Sheet Set

One of the best things about linen sheets is their rustic feel. Tuft & Needle seems well aware of this as their linen sheet set features a very lived-in texture and look. But, despite their homey feel, the sheets are still high-quality and durable thanks to flax linen from France & Belgium. They’re also Oeko-Tex certified for zero harsh chemicals. Plus, we’re big fans of Tuft & Needle’s muted, natural color choices.

Courtesy Tuft & Needle

Buy: Tuft & Needle Linen Sheet Set at $180.00