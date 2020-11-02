These Leather Keychains Are an Easy EDC Upgrade

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The devil is in the details when it comes to personal style. That’s why your everyday carry – wallet, pocket knife, etc. – is so important. Elegant details in the form of a dialed-in EDC collection makes a big impact style-wise when going about your day. If you’re looking to upgrade your EDC, we’ve got an easy recommendation: the best leather keychains.

Keychains are often overlooked, but they’re actually quite useful for keeping your keys organized and keeping your look on-point. In other words, the best leather keychains are like little style easter eggs that streamline your pockets. But top-notch keychains can be hard to find, so we rounded up seven of our favorites below.

What Are the Best Leather Keychains?

Although we’re all familiar with keychains, there’s actually a decent variety to choose from. Here are a few things to think about while shopping for the best leather keychain.

Type: We’ve rounded up three kinds of keychains: key fobs, wrist lanyards and key organizers. Key fobs are a sturdy keyring with a decorative leather attachment. Key wrist straps or wrist lanyards are often less stylish than fobs, but up the convenience by allowing you to dangle keys from your wrist while, say, unloading the car. Organizers are very handy, securing keys in a leather pouch.

Style: The best keychains are begging to be flashed when handed over to the valet. It’s a fun way to upgrade your everyday look, so go with something that speaks to your personal style.

Material: Because keychains and fobs are something you’ll be touching every day, the materials are very important. We’ve chosen some premium options (some from big designers) that use high-end leather for a satisfying feel every time you unlock your car or your home.

Size: Always be sure to check the dimensions of a keychain – especially if you keep your keys in a pocket.

1. Northwall Key Organizer

This key organizer from Northwall is clean, simple and convenient. The streamlined key holder packs up to 10 keys in an orderly fashion, and a locking mechanism ensures that they won’t slip around or jingle in your pocket. Adding keys requires some unscrewing, but an included multitool makes that part easy. And with Italian leather, the key organizer has some looks and a decent feel to boot.

Courtesy Amazon

2. Bellroy Key Cover

Another high-quality key organizer is this one from Bellroy. Unlike most key organizers, this Bellroy features a bi-fold design that we think upgrades the typical look. It’s very slim (although it only holds four keys), fitting nicely in any pocket. Using the key cover is pretty simple: just flip it open with one hand and fold out the key you want. Once closed, a magnetic lock ensures that it stays that way. The key cover also has an exterior loop for your car key fob or extra decorations.

Courtesy Amazon

3. Feelcase Leather Wrist Strap

Wrist lanyard keychains come in very handy when unloading groceries, unlocking multiple doors and simply keeping track of your keys. We like this one from Feelcase because it’s made from a single piece of full-grain leather that feels nice in your palm or on your wrist. You’ve also got 11 leather/claw color combos to choose from, so there should be something for every personal look. It is slightly on the large side, however, at eight inches long.

Courtesy Amazon

4. Kingsman + Deakin & Francis Key Fob

The clothing and accessories in Matthew Vaughn’s film Kingsman were so on-point that a whole collection was made in collaboration with various high-end designers. This key fob is part of that collection, proudly sporting the Kingsman “K” in rose gold-plated brass on a handsome dark brown leather fob. The fob is made by Deakin & Francis, a luxury accessories workshop in Birmingham, England. Film reference aside, this is still a stylish, classic accessory for any well-dressed dude (or spy).

Courtesy Mr. Porter

5. Montblanc Leather Key Fob

If you’re looking for a modern, no-frills key fob, check out this one from Montblanc. As usual, the luxury German brand delivers crisp style and a premium feel in just a couple square inches. The fob’s leather is finely textured and the high-end hardware makes the fob quite simply a nice thing to hold. Plus, the subtle Montblanc logo lets people know that this is the real deal.

Courtesy Nordstrom

6. Ermenegildo Zegna Leather Key Fob

Another great designer key fob is this one from Ermenegildo Zegna. The premium key fob is made in Italy using Zenga’s pelle tessuta leather. This special interlacing leather design gives the fob a unique, substantial feel when you use it, and boasts an understated, handsome look as well. The key fob is finished off with a gunmetal lobster clasp for clipping onto keyrings.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

7. Saint Laurent Croc-Effect Leather Key Fob

If you want serious, eye-catching luxury, go with this key fob from Saint Laurent. The Italian powerhouse combines a croc-effect leather fob with a YSL emblem and finishes the whole thing in matte black. The effect is a striking accessory that, although somewhat low-key, is sure to turn a head or two in public. Plus, instead of a lobster clasp, the fob just uses a keyring which makes it a bit more comfortable for stashing in your pocket.