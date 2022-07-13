The Best Last Minute Prime Day Deals to Score Before Midnight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost over but hundreds of thousands of items remain discounted before this year’s two-day event ends at midnight on July 13.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all the deals. While some offers are available to all Amazon shoppers, most of the best Prime Day deals are reserved for Amazon Prime members.

Here are the best last minute Prime Day 2022 deals to shop online now.

Get Two Months of Paramount+, Showtime or Starz for Just $2

Amazon

One of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen is a deep discount on Prime Video Channels, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services — think Paramount+, Discovery+, and Starz — using your Amazon account. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $7.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but you can get two months of service right now for just $0.99 each per month.

This deal is a limited-time offer, and includes Paramount+, Discovery+, Showtime, Starz, AMC+, BET+, PBS Masterpiece, Epix, and more. The $2 price gets you two full months of service, a discount of up to $20 versus paying for each service month to month. See the full list of $2 Prime Day channel deals here.

Get an Amazon Echo Dot for $60



Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) deal stands out because it continues to be the best smart speaker available from any company — especially at this price. Its advanced audio hardware makes the speaker sound better than most alternatives at its size. Amazon is currently offering a 40% discount if you get one Amazon Echo Dot — the lowest price we’ve seen on this Amazon device all year long, making this a Prime Day deal worthy of your money.

Buy: Echo Dot (4th Gen) at $49.99

Save 32% on Apple AirPods Pro

Apple

Apple’s AirPods Pro face a lot of steep competition from the likes of Sony and Bowers & Wilkins, but they’re still the best pick this Prime Day for most people. They sound good, feel comfortable, last a fairly long time, and their active noise cancelling is seriously impressive. Best of all, they work well with Windows and Android devices, too.

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro at $169.99

Get an LG OLED TV for 32% off

Amazon

The LG 64-inch OLED TV features crystal clear images and can be used hands-free with both Google and Alexa voice assistants. It’s currently on sale for just $1,696.99, so shop this Prime Day deal while stocks last.

Buy: LG OLED C1 Series 65 at $1,696.99

LG SP8YA Sound Bar for $405 Off

Amazon

LG is offering some massive savings on its soundbars right now, such as $405 off this SP8YA 3.1.2-channel setup. Normally $800, the soundbar and subwoofer combo deliver premium audio, Dolby Atmos support, and 4K video passthrough for a more streamlined media setup. Be sure to snag this deal while its still in stock.

Buy: LG SP8YA Sound Bar at $394.95

Save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Courtesy Bose

These popular noise-canceling earbuds are $100 off, bringing their price down to $179. Get up to sox hours of battery life on a single charge, water and sweat resistance, plus a comfortable fit with these buds. Shop this Prime Day deal, available in both colors.

Buy: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds at $179

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush for $99.99

Amazon

We guarantee this is the smartest electric toothbrush you’ll ever buy, with AI that’s learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your unique brushing style. While it has six cleaning modes, it also gives you personal coaching so you can cover each area of your teeth evenly. Regularly $199.99, you can get this genius toothbrush for a whopping 50% off.

Buy: Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric… at $99.99

25% Off Ring Video Doorbell

Amazon

Ring’s video doorbells have become a best-seller, and it’s easy to understand why. The doorbell’s motion sensors detect a visitor or delivery person, alert you, and let you see who it is from your phone, laptop, or Alexa device. A built-in microphone and speaker let you talk with whoever is there, making it very convenient for taking deliveries or letting people in while away — or staying safe if a stranger shows up. Best of all, Amazon has the Ring doorbell listed for 25% off right now.

Buy: Ring Video Doorbell at $74.99

Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera for $100 Off

Amazon

If you’re a content creator or blogger, the Sony ZV-1 camera is for you. It’s also currently on sale, down to just $648, saving you $100 (originally $748).

It’s got a large aperture lens, which can be adjusted from 24mm to 70mm, and features autofocus technology making this a great entry-level pick for beginners. There’s also a 3.5mm directional mic built-in, saving you the hassle of having to get an external mic for all your vlogging adventures as you travel. Other features include image stabilization — for straight shots even while you walk — and a flip-out LCD screen allowing you to take professional-looking selfie shots. Grab this camera deal now before stocks sell out.

Buy: Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera at $648.00

Get JBL Portable Bluetooth Speakers for $99

Amazon

JBL is running discounts on over a dozen of its popular portable Bluetooth speakers, with savings up to 23%. The discounted lineup includes ultra-compact speakers for small rooms or picnics, as well as larger portable speakers for barbecues, beach days, and parties.

Buy: JBL Portable Bluetooth Speakers at $99+

Take $120 off a Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

The Roomba 692 is one of the few gadgets that will actually do an annoying chore for you. The robot vacuum’s sensors allow it to navigate around obstacles, and clean your floors as efficiently as possible. This model comes with dirt detecting sensors that alert your robot about dirtiest areas of your home, and allow it to pick up the suction accordingly.

Buy: iRobot Roomba 692 at $179.99

Shark AI Robot Self-Empty Vacuum for $250 off

Amazon

The Shark AI Robot Self-Empty does all the cleaning for you so you can kick back and relax, and you can get it today for $250 off its normal price. Plus, it empties its own dust bin, and holds up to 30 days worth of dust and debris. With intelligent total home mapping, the Shark AI will clean rooms row by row instead bumping into the same furniture edges all day. Whenever you want a specific room spotless, just say the word (using Alexa or Google Assistant), and make cleaning more hands-off than ever.

Buy: Shark AI Robot Self-Empty… at $395.66

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for 55% Off

Amazon

If you want to avoid the yearly dentist shaming, Waterpik’s Aquarius Water Flosser makes flossing even easier than ever, and it also happens to be 55% off (originally $99.99, now $44.99). You’ll get enhanced pressure with 10 settings, massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer/pacer for a truly thorough clean.

Buy: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser at $44.99

JYX Karaoke Machine for Just $98

Amazon

JYX’s portable karaoke machine will help you get the party started no matter where you are, and today it’s $62 off, bringing the price to under $100 for the first time this year. The machine comes with two wireless mics, each with their own independent treble, bass, and echo control, giving your voice some real fine tuning. The Bluetooth 5.0 connection lets you use your favorite karaoke app over your smartphone, TV, tablet, or PC.

Buy: JYX Karaoke Machine at $97.95

Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% Off

Amazon

For noticeably whiter teeth at home, get this easy-to-use Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off today. The strips have a no-slip grip so they’ll stay put while you talk and drink water, all while removing years of stains in just one hour (it’s safe on your enamel, too).

Buy: Crest 3D Whitestrips at $29.99

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbell Set for 22% Off

Amazon

Reduce clutter and crush your workouts with these adjustable dumbbells from Bowflex — on sale for a 22% discount on Prime Day. Bonus: The pair comes with a one-year membership to the Jrny app to stream workouts.

Buy: Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells at $429

Save 35% on Sony WH-1000XM4

Amazon

The WH-1000XM4s are the latest headphones in Sony’s line of audiophile noise cancelling headphones, and they’re among the best we’ve tested. They’re comfortable to wear, sound great, and block out a tremendous amount of noise. We’re especially fond of the sensors in the headphones, which detect when you’re stationary or walking around and adjust their level of noise cancellation automatically — snag this Prime Day deal now.

Buy: Sony WH-1000XM4 at $228

Get a Fire TV Stick Lite for Just $12

Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is now just $11.99, down 60% from $29.99. Stream from all your favorite apps in HD with this Prime Day streaming stick deal.

Buy: Fire TV Stick Lite at $11.99

$175 off Molekule Air Mini+ Portable Air Purifier

Amazon

One of our favorite portable air purifiers, the Molekule Air Mini+ was designed for smaller spaces (but still purifies 99% of airborne viruses and bacteria). Get air control on the go by connecting it to the app, where you can change five fan speeds and track your PECO-Filter’s status. Now just $324.99, it’s dropped to one of the lowest prices ever.

Buy: Molekule Air Mini+ Portable Air… at $324.99

Take 50% off Beats Studio3

Amazon

With solid noise-canceling capabilities, a sleek build, and an Apple computer chip, these Beats Studio3s sound great, look stylish, and connect easily to your devices. Right now they’re going for $174.99 — or 50% off their retail price of $349.95.

Buy: Beats Studio3 Headphones at $174.99

Get $80 Off The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Amazon

One of the best smart security deals is this $80 discount on an August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, which lets you lock or unlock your door via an app on your phone, or a smart speaker. This lock only replaces the deadbolt on one side of the door, so you can continue using your existing key as an offline backup.

Buy: August Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $179.99

TRX Suspension System for 30% Off With Coupon

Amazon

Ready for a great total-body workout wherever you go? This TRX bundle has you covered. Save on this TRX training system for Prime Day when you apply the coupon before checkout. It comes with the anchors you’ll need to get started, plus a trial to the TRX workout app.

Buy: TRX System at $126

Score a Fitbit Inspire 2 for $66.49

Fitbit

Get a clearer picture of your overall health with the Fitbit Inspire 2, which tracks your steps, sleep, heart rate, calories burned, and more. Normally $99.95, it’s 33% off today.

Buy: Fitbit Inspire 2 at $66.49

Save $120 on Apple Watch 7

Apple

The 41mm Apple Watch 7 features an intuitive touchscreen, crystal clear retina display, built-in GPS, and fitness tracking for steps, calories, heart rate and more. You’ll also be able to connect it to your Apple devices to receive notifications straight on your wrist. Get it now for a whopping $120 off this Prime Day 2022.

Buy: Apple Watch Series 7 at $279

Save 14% on the TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Router

Amazon

Get both 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz connectivity with this WiFi router. Right now it’s also on sale for less than $30, so buy this router while this Prime Day deal lasts.

Buy: TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Router at $29.99

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker is 28% Off

Amazon

Never loose your keys or your wallet again with Tile’s Bluetooth tracker tags, now 28% off this Prime Day. This is a great deal if you’re a little forgetful, since you can use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or find its most recent location in the app if its further away.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at $789.00

Get 30% Off On A PhoneSoap UV Sanitizer

Amazon

Your phone screen is one of the dirtiest surfaces you touch, but PhoneSoap’s UV Sanitizer is a quick, fullproof way to keep it clean. The device bathes your phone in ultraviolet light, which kills bacteria without liquid or heat. Phonsoap is currently offering a 30% off coupon for Prime Day.

Buy: PhoneSoap 3 at $79.95

Bose SoundLink Color II Speaker for $50 Off

Amazon

With over 50,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating (out of 5), this Bose Bluetooth SoundLink Color II speaker is well-beloved for good reason. It’s portable, rugged, sounds great, and right now it’s marked down to $80 — the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.

Buy: Bose SoundLink Color II at $79.99

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker for 54% Off

Amazon

Almost all Keurig products are discounted for Prime Day, and we like this K-Slim Coffee Maker, which lets you brew coffee for various cup sizes, yet still fits neatly into nearly any kitchen space since it’s less than 5″ wide. Regularly $129.99, Amazon has the coffee maker for under $100. See all Keurig Prime Day deals here.

Buy: Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker at $120.71

eufy Security eufyCam Outdoor 2C 2-Cam Kit for $80 Off

Amazon

Put whole-home security at your fingertips with eufyCam 2-Cam kit, the popular do-it-yourself outdoor security system that’s only $159.99 this Prime Day, down $80 from it’s usual price of $239.99. Get some peace of mind by monitoring all your cameras in crisp 1080p HD through the eufy Security app, which gives you notifications when the system is triggered from motion like a person approaching the home.

Buy: eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Security Camera Kit at $239.99

Instant Pot Vortex Plus XL Dual Basket Air Fryer for $44 Off

Amazon

This maximalist Instant Pot air fryer lets you fry up your food in an extra-large basket, and even if you’re short on time, it’s still a weeknight lifesaver—with customizable smart food programs and little to no preheating time, so you can get perfectly crispy food fast. Great for families, it’s regularly $133.77, but the Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer is on sale now for $89.99.

Buy: Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer at $89.99

Lifepro Sonic Flex Adjustable Deep Tissue Massage Gun for $75 Off

Amazon

Want an adjustable recovery tool to relieve muscle tension after workouts? Good news: You can score this Lifepro massage gun for a steep discount this week for Prime Day. The tool adjusts to four different positions to reach the spot you want to massage, and you can choose up to 16 different vibrating speeds. The set includes 10 attachments, plus a carrying case.

Buy: Lifepro Massage Gun at $199.99

$108 off Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender

Amazon

Snag Vitamix’s Powerful 64 oz Blender for $107.92 off if you’re looking for a powerful blender that can whip up anything from protein shakes, to frozen cocktails in a snap. With a high-performance, whole fruits and veggies won’t stand a chance, but it also features a whopping 10 speed options and useful varying pulse function if you need some extra oomph. The blender comes with an incredibly sharp blade, and a hefty 64 oz. jar so you can have your own bottomless (smoothie) brunch at home. Bonus points: with a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

Buy: Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender at $479.95

Aura Carver Mat Frame for $20 off

Amazon

Looking for a thoughtful gift for someone in your family? Aura’s WIFI-connected digital photo frames make displaying and sharing photos super simple. Connect it to the Aura app to upload photos right from your phone, customize your pics, and share them with loved ones anywhere in the world. Right now, you can get $20 off their popular Carver Mat frame—one of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year, so you can stay connected and spark conversation.

Buy: Aura Carver Frame at $272.00

Get a Free Kindle Unlimited Membership

Amazon

Get instant access to thousands of digital books, audiobooks and podcasts online with a free Kindle Unlimited membership for 30 days (regularly $9.99). You can also pick up the regular Kindle for $89.99 and get three months of Kindle Unlimited membership free.

Buy: Kindle Unlimited Free Month at $0

Get $82 Off Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine

Amazon

Want a luxurious shot of cafe-style espresso, or a latte for less? The Nespresso Vertuo Plus can brew five coffee and three espresso sizes with natural crema, for a great-tasting brew every time, all with the touch of one button. This bundle includes the Aeroccino 3 milk frother to create the perfect finish for your cup, and one pack of Nespresso capsules. Regularly $233, this espresso machine has dropped down 35% to $151.50.

Buy: Nespresso Vertuo Plus Bundle at $151.50

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells With Stand Bundle: $172+ Off

Amazon

You can’t go wrong with this bundle set and stand for the top-rated Bowflex adjustable dumbbells — now up to $172.70 off for the final hours of Prime Day. An added bonus: The deal also includes a 1-year Jrny membership to stream workouts and get even more out of your new dumbbell set.

Buy: Bowflex Dumbbell Bundle at $405.30

Beats Fit Pro Earbuds for $40 Off

Amazon

Sweat-resistant earbuds with a 24-hour total battery life, these Beats are on sale for 20 percent off this Prime Day.

Buy: Beats Fit Pro at $159.95

$100 Off an Infrared Sauna Blanket

Amazon

One of our favorite sauna blankets for post-workout recovery, this infrared pick is one of the most portable options around thanks to a built-in handle. Plus, it’s at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen it so far this season, and you can score it at a discount in time for Prime Day.

Buy: Reviiv Sauna Blanket at $399.00