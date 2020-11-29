Forget TVs and Speakers, This Year’s Most Sought-After Cyber Monday Deals Are on KN95 Masks

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You could score a deal on an Apple Watch, 4K TV or brand-name headphones during Cyber Monday, but one of the most popular items online this year is a KN95 Mask. A number of sites, from Amazon to family-owned businesses, have reported an increase in sales of KN95 masks, as Black Friday and Cyber Week discounts drop the price of these normally-expensive face coverings.

“We have seen an increase [of purchases] leading up to the holidays, and November’s sales have doubled for us,” shares Shaz Amin, founder of WellBefore.com (formerly known as Honest PPE). The site is offering 10% off site-side for Cyber Monday with promo code STAYSAFEWELLBEFORE. “Unfortunately the demand seems to be linked to the drastic rise in Covid cases,” Amin admits. “The Covid cases from Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s gatherings will be felt [for] weeks after and we have to be prepared.”

Bill Taubner, the owner of BonefideMasks.com, says his site has seen an increase in KN95 mask sales over the last week as well. “I believe people are starting to see a surge in Covid cases and are worried about the winter season, along with the possibility of masks being in short supply again,” he says, explaining the sudden surge of interest.

Taubner, whose company was started by his great-grandfather in 1938 as a ball chain manufacturer, pivoted some of the company’s resources earlier this year to help source masks and PPE, after a request from his local officials in Westchester Country, New York. “Our machinery is not capable of producing masks, but with some encouragement from others, we put some of our supply chain expertise and our significant vendor relationships to work,” he explains. “We established direct distribution partnerships with the two premier overseas factories that make FDA-authorized and NIOSH-approved masks and started BonafideMasks.com.” The site is offering 15% off for Cyber Monday with promo code CYBER.

With the threat of Covid still in the air, the benefits to wearing a KN95 mask have been well-documented. When used in conjunction with other protective guidelines (I.e. washing your hands and disinfecting surfaces), the best KN95 masks can help prevent the spread of Covid and keep you safe from potentially harmful airborne particles. As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, KN95 mask providers say it’s no wonder people are stocking up on face masks this season.

“Many customers are gearing up for a brutal winter in case there is another shortage of PPE,” Amin says, adding, “We are anticipating demand to stay steady throughout the end of the year and early Q1 of 2020. We have lives to save and the entire team is committed to this mission until the virus is eradicated.”

Looking for the best KN95 mask prices online? These five sites have KN95 masks for sale with special offers and discounts for Cyber Monday and through the holidays. Quantities are expected to move quickly so we recommend stocking up and adding to cart while the KN95 mask sales are still live.

1. Get 41% off KN95 Masks at WellBefore

WellBefore

We’ve used WellBefore a number of times this year to stock up on masks and personal protective equipment (PPE), and right now, the site is offering 41% off their best-selling KN95 masks. Regularly $99, you can get a 20-pack of individually-wrapped KN95 masks right now for just $59. We’ve used these KN95 masks for traveling and they stayed comfortably on our face for the duration of a cross-country flight, without warping or slipping. The FDA-registered masks offer five layers of protection, with a non-woven fabric that’s easy to breathe through — even for prolonged wear.

WellBefore is offering 10% off site-wide for Cyber Monday with code STAYSAFEWELLBEFORE.

2. Get $5 Off KN95 Particulate Respirators at DMB Supply

DMB Supply

This deal, from DMB Supply, gets you a ten-pack of KN95 respirator masks for just $14.95 (regularly $19.95). The masks filter out 95% of particles with a domed fit for better breathability. The top-rated KN95 particulate respirators are registered with the FDA and have a shelf life of five years.

Want the classic KN95 masks? DMB Supply’s Cyber Monday deal gets you KN95 masks on sale for 50% off. Get 20 KN95 masks for just $29.95.

3. Get 15% Off Powecom KN95 Respirator Masks at Bonefide Masks

Bonefide Masks

Bonefide Masks is offering 15% off site-wide this week with the promo code CYBER. Use the discount to stock up on KN95 masks, face shields, sanitizing devices, thermometers and other Covid prevention essentials.

We like this headband style Powecom KN95 respirator face mask, which fits more comfortably and securely thanks to the addition of a headband strap. There’s less tugging on the ears, and it stays put for longer too. Bonefide Masks says this KN95 respirator is authorized by the FDA for use by healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 public health emergency.

4. SUNCOO Protective KN95 Mask

Amazon

One of Amazon’s best-selling deals during Black Friday was on this 20-pack of KN95 masks. The five-layer masks offer a tight and secure seal with a 3D shape that contours to all areas of the face without restricting talking and breathing. These masks are among the top-rated on Amazon, with a 4.5-star rating (out of 5) from 500 reviews.

5. Hotodeal KN95 Masks

Amazon

This Amazon deal gets you a 20-pack of KN95 masks for just $39.99. The on-site coupon gets you an additional 5% off with the purchase of another pack of masks. This KN95 mask is Made in China and certified for sale in the U.S., with five layers of filtering and a metal nose clip for a tight seal and fit.