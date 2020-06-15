The Best Music-Themed Baby Clothes and Kids Tees, From Classic Rock to K-Pop

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Try as we might to instill our musical tastes upon them, children will always march to the beat of their own drums (and especially to songs about baby sharks and belugas). If you’re looking for the best kids’ music shirts that express your — ahem — their personal style and playlist, then you’ve come to the right place.

Whether your favorite youngster is into classic rock, K-pop, or hip-hop, there’s a stylish kids band tee for every genre. And while outfitting mini music fans in authentic vintage band tees might be the ultimate badge of super fandom, that’s also a high price to pay for what’s essentially a Millennial-aged bib.

By no means is this list of music-inspired baby clothes and tees meant to be an exhaustive one. Consider it a starting point for the budding audiophile. Bonus: these pint-sized band tees will really get some wear, especially since kids are the most adorable exceptions to the don’t-wear-the-band’s-shirt-to-the-concert rule.

1. Cotton On David Bowie Tee

A kid’s face may be a mess, but that doesn’t mean their style needs to be a calamity. The Starman’s smallest superfans can sport their devotion on their sleeves with this David Bowie children’s tee from Cotton On. It’s made of soft 100% cotton and available in sizes 1 to 10.

2. JEM The Beatles Graphic Tee

George, Paul, Ringo, and John get a coloring book-esque makeover, thanks to this comfy Beatles kids shirt. This cotton tee is available in sizes 3 to 7 and is made of 100% cotton.

3. Uniqlo Billie Eilish by Takashi Murakami Kids T-Shirt

Billie Eilish and contemporary Japanese artist Takashi Murakami’s clothing collaboration with Uniqlo is music to little non-avocados’ ears. In addition to offering adult tees, the affordable manga-inspired fashion line includes sizes for kids from ages 3 to 13.

4. LiveWear It’s Tricky Run-DMC-Inspired Kids Shirt

If the hip hop icons of Run-DMC are your kids’ preferred professors of rhyme, then they’ll want to live in this adorable shirt from Etsy. Lego-loving rap enthusiasts will also appreciate the illustrated design (which features blockhead versions of the legendary trio) on gray, white, red, or kelly green. The short-sleeved tee is available in children’s sizes from 2 to 12 and youth sizes from S to L and is printed with eco-friendly, water-based inks on cotton.

5. BTS Youth Hoodie

This ethically-sourced pullover hoodie from Redbubble will keep the BTS Army’s youngest members stylish and cozy. The unisex BTS sweater features the K-pop group’s logo in a pastel ombre rainbow design and pouch pocket on the front, while the hood is lined with jersey for comfort. It’s available in sizes 4 to 14 and in colors such as heather gray, black, dark blue, pink, and purple, and there are also matching shirts, stickers, water bottles, and more unofficial merch.

6. 500 Level Janis Joplin Kids Shirt

If the music of Pearl has captured a piece of your favorite little one’s heart, they’ll love channeling the blues rock powerhouse with this vintage-inspired Janis Joplin kids shirt. It’s made of a comfortable ringspun cotton/rayon/polyester blend and available in children’s sizes 4 to 8 and in navy or gray.

7. MiMa Apparel Freddie Mercury Baby Onesie

Even if your rock and roller is still crawling, it’s never too early to introduce them to “Bohemian Rhapsody.” (Plus, they already know at least two of the words anyway). This Queen onesie gives the iconic Freddie Mercury an adorable makeover and is printed with eco-friendly inks on super-soft cotton. It comes in bodysuits (newborn to 24 months), toddler tees (sizes 2 to 6), and youth shirts (S to L).

8. Beyoncé Crest Youth Tee

Kids can pledge allegiance to Queen Bey with this shirt inspired by the icon’s Homecoming tour. Available in youth sizes S to XL, this Beyoncé tee boasts a coat of arms design in glittering gold ink on 100% cotton.

9. Ramones Denim Jacket

If your preschooler punk rockers need an extra “Hey! Ho! Let’s go!” in their morning steps, perhaps this cool kid’s jacket will help. This black denim Ramones jacket is emblazoned with the iconic punk band’s logo and comes in kids sizes 1 to 10.

10. Bravado Rolling Stones Tee

Little classic rock lovers can support one of the world’s coolest band of seniors with this Rolling Stones shirt (even if it’s for a tour that’s 40 years old). This cotton/polyester short-sleeved tee comes in sizes from 12 months to 5T and hits just below the hip.

11. Junk Food x Crew Cuts Grateful Dead T-Shirt

The great thing about this psychedelic Grateful Dead tee? Spills and stains will conveniently blend into its rainbow tie-dye design — meaning tiny Deadheads (and their grown-ups) can enjoy a pint of Cherry Garcia worry-free. Available in youth sizes S to XL, this exclusive shirt is a collaboration between pop-culture-obsessed basics label Junk Food and J.Crew and features the jam band’s infamous dancing bear mascots.

12. Misfits Fiend Club Faded T-Shirt

For those times when they can’t rock their favorite devilock ‘do, this kids Misfits shirt is an equally stylish homage to the godfathers of horror punk. Young Danzig devotees will dig this the faded Misfits Fiends Club logo design, and the shirt is available in sizes 2 to 12 and in black, navy, dark heather, and asphalt colorways.

13. Cotton On Kids Biggie Smalls Shirt

The smallest superfans of the Notorious B.I.G. will certainly be hypnotized by this kaleidoscopic portrait of the rap legend. This Cotton On Kids short-sleeved tee has a loose-fitting silhouette and is available in sizes 1 to 10.

