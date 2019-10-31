This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

From Rick Wakeman to Chromeo, keyboards and keyboardists have always found a place in popular music, as the heartbeat behind a good song, whether it be prog rock or dance. Known for their elaborate riffs and theatrical playing styles, Wakeman and P-Thugg (along with countless other keyboardists) own a lot of their performance ability to a good portable keyboard and a solid keyboard stand.

Traditional piano players are often seated behind the keys, owing to the piano’s large size and low profile. But with a portable keyboard and an accompanying stand, you have the ability to take your playing to new heights – literally. The best keyboard stands will let you adjust the height to your preferred playing style, whether that means knee-high so you can play while seated on a bench, or waist-high so you can rock out while standing up. Most popular keyboard stands come with different ways to secure your kit, from grippy rubber pads that prevent slipping, to adjustable straps that lock your unit in place. Non-slip pads are also affixed on the bottom of the stand, so you can move around on stage, without worrying that your stand and keyboard are moving with you.

We’ve rounded up some of the best keyboard stands you can buy online, based on stability, adjustability and portability. They’re all super easy to set up and take down, and easy to carry, making them ideal for recitals, conferences, church services and parties, or as an essential part of your touring gear. When buying a keyboard stand, make sure you consider the length and width of your keyboard or digital piano. The keyboard should rest no more than an few inches off the arms of the stand, and sit comfortably between the rubber end caps, which help hold it in place. Note the weight of your keyboard too, to make sure you purchase a stand that can support the weight of your unit.

Made from solid steel, aluminum and other heavy-duty materials, these well-built stands keep your keyboard secure and stable so you can focus on what really matters: making great music.

1. RockJam Xfinity Heavy-Duty

The Xfinity Keyboard Stand from RockJam is a sturdy metal stand that supports keyboards up to 45 pounds. The double X frame design offers stability and support, while non-slip rubber end caps at the top prevent your keyboard from shifting. There are also rubber end caps on the bottom, so the stand doesn’t move around on stage.

A quick release mechanism lets you easily adjust the height from four to 38 inches, making this a flexible set for all ages and all styles of performance (I.e. seated or standing up).

PROS: No assembly or screwing required. The Xfinity comes pre-welded; just unfold, stand it up and lock it in.

CONS: The straps may not be long or thick enough for heavier keyboards.

2. ChromaCast CC-KSTAND Double Braced Keyboard Stand

This heavy duty keyboard stand features a bullet-nose pull mechanism that locks the arms and legs in place. The adjustable straps and double-braced tubing add extra strength and durability.

The stand supports up to 150 pounds of weight, with adjustable height and width, making it easy to accommodate keyboards of all shapes and sizes. The height adjusts from 23.5 inches to 38.5 inches, while the width extends from 12 inches to 33 inches.

While the stand can support a ton of weight, it only weighs about seven pounds on its own, making this a great portable pick. When not in use, the stand folds flat for easy storage and transport.

PROS: ChromaCast’s easy bundles let you add a tiered keyboard stand adapter to convert your one keyboard system to a dual system.

CONS: The locking straps measure five inches long but some users say they needed longer straps to secure larger pianos.

3. On-Stage KS7190 Classic Single-X Keyboard Stand

A sturdy and straightforward stand for your keyboard or digital piano, this set from On-Stage adjusts from 27 inches to 38 inches in height, with a base spread between 11 and 31 inches. Secure locking and protective features include a bullet-nose pull knob, one-inch square tubing and non-slip rubber end caps.

The classic X frame design supports up to 90 pounds of weight.

Based in Connecticut, On-Stage has been one of the leading manufacturers of microphones, audio equipment and gear since it was founded in 1979.

PROS: Grippy rubber rings can slide up and down the arms, to accommodate your keyboard size and hold it steady.

CONS: Some assembly is required using the included Allen wrench.