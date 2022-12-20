That’s a Wrap: The Essential Mic Covers for Your Holiday Karaoke Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Can a mic cover really make you sound better at karaoke? As far as your vocal skills, that’s something you’ll still need to continuously work on to get great. But for reducing background noise, culling the spread of germs and bad breath between singers, cutting down on “pops”, and adding some color and style to your mic, these get the job done. Hosting your own holiday party this year? Here are the best karaoke mic covers you’ll need.

Karaoke Mic Cover Buying Guide

These are the key features to consider before buying your next karaoke mic cover, from their filtration level to their style.

Protection: Not only do these covers help to prevent the spread of germs as they get handed off from person to person, but even if that’s not a concern for you, think about the life of your mic. A cover is a simple yet surefire way to keep out saliva, dust, sand, debris, and anything else that can creep inside, reducing its effectiveness and causing problems over time. A non-woven material is especially made for not letting crud get caught in it.

Aesthetics: Just because you’re adding a layer of protection doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice looks. While a good mic is expensive, and their designs are often sleek, sharp, and made to show off, covering it up isn’t going to necessarily dull it down. If you want to catch the crowd’s eyes and keep them focused on the person speaking (or singing), consider a mic cover that’ll add color to an otherwise dark stage with muted background tones. It may sound simple, but a brightly colored cover can change the whole look and feel of a presentation.

Sensitivities: This is something that’s often overlooked, but if you’ve got a strong sense of taste and smell, you’ll want to consider getting covers that are odorless. It can often be hard to tell something like that when ordering online, but some companies now specifically list that as a trait, and it’s a major help. Having to hold something that stinks like factory chemicals right under your nose for even a few minutes can be nauseating, and many companies have taken it a step further too, using eco-friendly materials.

Other: Even if you’ve got no plans to ever do karaoke, these come in handy for a bunch of different uses: weddings, office events, content creation, and on-the-street journalism to name a few.

The Best Karaoke Mic Covers

1. Bilione Disposable Mic Sanitary Windscreen If you have multiple people stepping up to the mic, whether at a backyard party or other large event, these covers are sure to keep your mic hygienic and germ-free as it passes from hand to hand (and close to mouths). The fabric is environmentally-friendly and non-woven, designed to prevent the buildup of dust, saliva, and other nastiness, also keeping all that stuff from getting into the mic and causing damage over time. These easily fit most mics, and with over 200 pieces per order, there’s way more than enough for everyone to get a song or two. Buy Bilione Disposable Mic Sanitary… $12.99

2. Keke Coo 100-Piece Mic Covers This pack comes with 100 pieces ready to be used in all sorts of settings. The covers are stretchy enough to fit onto most mics (or even headphones), and then replace once they become worn down or dirty. The fabric is non-woven, prevents chunks of unwanted gunk from sticking to your mic, and when you’re done, simply toss it in the trash. Buy Keke Coo 100-Piece Mic Covers $6.99

3. Tengyes Microphone Hygiene Covers Tengyes’ pack of mic covers comes with enough to get you through the holiday season, ideal for big work events or festive parties. There’s 100 of each color (blue, black, red, and yellow), and the elastic band design helps it to be applied in less than a second, and not slip off when in use. These are also odorless, a simple but nice touch when something is so close to your face. Buy Tengyes Microphone Hygiene Covers $26.79

4. Augshy Microphone Covers Mic covers are great for keeping it sanitary, but what about also helping sound? These thick ones keep all the benefits of a pop of color, while reducing the “pop” of hard sounds like P’s and K’s hitting your audience’s ears. The foam cover is thick and soft, wraps snugly with a tight elasticity, and fits most mics. Buy Augshy Microphone Covers $13.95